Some human odors increase mosquito attacks





A wet spring onset followed by hot, dry temperatures means that mosquitoes have the perfect storm to quickly return to the area. Everyone has had a welt or two from mosquitoes, but some people seem to be direct targets for mosquitoes. A recent study conducted by Johns Hopkins University showed that some people may attract itchy pests more than others. Researchers say human scents increase the attacks of these pesky bugs, causing them to hunt the same humans over and over again. “Therefore, we suspect that people who are more attractive to mosquitoes release more of these particularly attractive chemicals through their sweat and exhaled breath,” said Johns Hopkins University researcher Stephanie Rankin-Turner. It is being done,” he said. In addition to late April rains and rising nighttime temperatures, hot, sunny days across northeastern Ontario this week have led to a surge in mosquito outbreaks. “Well, now that they all came out at the same time, we feel a little overwhelmed. It appeared at the same time,” said Science North staff scientist Bruce Dolan. A common misconception is that female insects bite people for blood. “Mosquitoes don’t eat us. They actually eat nectar, so the females only suck blood from us for reproduction, to make babies.” ‘, said Doran. Itching isn’t the only reason to avoid mosquito bites, mosquitoes can also carry disease. “There are people infected with dengue fever and West Nile virus, but in terms of what people have to be careful about, of course, if you get bitten by a mosquito, you don’t know if the mosquito is infected or not. Thankfully. It’s a mosquito-borne disease, and it’s not that big of a problem in the US and Canada,” said Rankin-Turner. You can also spray it around your home, but you run the risk of killing other insects that are natural enemies of mosquitoes. Dolan said there are things you can do to avoid being bitten. “Wearing long sleeves and wearing an insect repellent suit is fine. Avoid going out at night, as mosquitoes tend to be more active at night. In that case, the best preventive measure is actually spraying. ,” he said. In addition to repellents and light-colored clothing, the most effective way to keep mosquito populations down around your home is to remove water. So if you have a bird bath or outdoor dog bowl, be sure to change the water.

