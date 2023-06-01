Need vitamin D? You don’t need supplements because the sun does it for you.Effective even on cloudy days





Often, we rush ourselves into taking vitamin D supplements without addressing our vitamin D deficiency in the simplest way: sun exposure. Many of my patients benefit from just conscious exposure, considering the fact that they are mostly indoors, even when they are working out in the gym. Also, the effects of supplements are temporary. Yes, even cloudy days are good enough to get some sunshine and you may have to stay outside for a little longer.

Sun exposure is an essential source of vitamin D, an important nutrient for maintaining healthy bones and overall health. Known for its tropical climate and abundant sunshine, India may seem unlikely to have a vitamin D deficiency. However, various factors contribute to this contradictory situation. First, cultural norms and preferences for lighter skin tones have led to widespread sun avoidance practices, such as wearing long clothes, using umbrellas, and seeking shade, especially among urban populations. These habits limit skin exposure to sunlight and interfere with vitamin D synthesis. Sun and Vitamin D Synthesis When sunlight interacts with the skin, it triggers a process that converts cholesterol to vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). The UVB rays found in sunlight are responsible for initiating this conversion within skin cells. Vitamin D3 is then transported to the liver and kidneys, where it is metabolized to its active form, calcitriol, which helps regulate calcium and phosphate metabolism. Sun exposure and vitamin D production The amount of vitamin D synthesized from sun exposure depends on many factors, including time of day, season, latitude, skin pigmentation, age, and amount of skin exposure. In general, for most people to maintain adequate vitamin D levels, he needs about 15-30 minutes of sun exposure two to three times a week. Stay hydrated if it seems too spicy in the hot weather. Make sure the majority of the skin’s surface area is exposed for maximum effectiveness. Also, lighter skin produces vitamin D faster than darker skin. This process slows down in older people. However, as individual requirements may vary, it is recommended to consult a medical professional for individual recommendations. Also note that the glass blocks the sun’s UVB rays, so your body can’t produce vitamin D when exposed to the sun’s rays through a window. best time to get sunshine The body’s ability to produce vitamin D is affected by the angle of the sun and the amount of UVB radiation reaching the earth’s surface. The best time for sun exposure to maximize vitamin D synthesis is generally noon, when the sun is highest in the sky. During this period, UVB rays penetrate more directly into the atmosphere, increasing the chances of vitamin D production. However, it is important to be aware of the risk of sunburn and skin damage, especially during sunny hours. Short exposures during off-peak hours have similar effects on vitamin D synthesis with minimal risk of sunburn. Sunscreen can reduce the production of vitamin D3 by the skin, but there are variables such as where the sunscreen is applied and the level of sun protection factor (SPF).There is a window of validity between sufficient sun exposure to produce vitamin D3 and the risk of dermatitis cancer. When the sun’s rays hit the skin, processes in the tissues are activated and the production of vitamin D begins. This is so fast that the body can produce all the vitamin D it needs for the day in about half the time it takes the skin. burn. Optimizing sun exposure on cloudy days Cloud cover reduces the intensity of UVB rays, thus limiting vitamin D production. However, the possibility of synthesis is not completely ruled out. Even on cloudy days, a significant amount of her UVB rays can pass through clouds. Therefore, the exposed area of ​​the skin is increased, and spending more time outdoors can compensate for the reduced intensity. Additionally, optimizing vitamin D intake through dietary sources and supplements is recommended, especially in areas with limited sun exposure. Certain health conditions require supplements, which should be done in strict consultation with your doctor. Self-medication can lead to overdose and poisoning. Sun exposure plays an important role in vitamin D synthesis and overall health. As with all health advice, we recommend consulting a medical professional to determine the optimal amount of sun exposure and vitamin D intake for your individual situation. And our fat cells can store vitamin D for months, so don’t worry if you don’t get enough sun on some days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/viramin-d-sun-supplements-8640138/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos