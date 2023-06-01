Diabetes increases mortality risk in patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction







Disclosure: Qamar reports being supported by an institutional grant from Novo Nordisk. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors. Abushamat does not report related financial disclosures. Nambi reports that he previously owned shares in Abbott and served as the site principal investigator for a trial sponsored by Amgen.





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: After an acute heart attack, people with diabetes were more than 50% more likely to die one year later than those without diabetes.

Patients with diabetes were less likely to receive appropriate treatment than those without. Data from a community atherosclerosis risk cohort showed that among patients hospitalized with acute myocardial infarction, those with diabetes had a higher risk of death than those without. The researchers sampled 21,094 hospitalized acute myocardial infarctions in community atherosclerosis risk (ARIC) participants from 2000 to 2014.











“The burden of diabetes is increasing in the United States, and people with diabetes are at increased risk of cardiovascular events.” Armand Kamal, MD, MPH, RPVI, FACC, Helio, a cardiac intervention specialist and research assistant at the North Shore Cardiovascular Institute at the North Shore Health System in Evanston, Illinois, told Helio. “There are no reports of recent impacts. Presence of diabetes On mortality in patients suffering from myocardial infarction. “ The prevalence of diabetes within the cohort increased from 35% in 2000-2004 to 41% in 2005-2009 and 43% in 2010-2014.P. According to researchers, trend < .001). People with diabetes were older than those without diabetes (61 vs. 59 years. P. < .0001), more black (44% vs 31%; P. < .0001) and more likely to be female (42% vs 34%; P. < .0001), found by Qamar et al. Comorbidity burden was higher in diabetic patients and increased over time. Diabetics were less likely Having STEMI Researchers found that (9% vs. 17%) were less likely to present with chest pain (72% vs. 80%). Patients with diabetes had higher scores on the Global Registry of Acute Coronary Syndrome (GRACE; 123 vs. 109), TIMI score (4.3 vs. 4), and Killip class (1.9 vs. 1.5) than those without diabetes . risk and probability Compared with non-diabetics, people with diabetes were taking aspirin (RR = 0.95; 95% CI, 0.91-0.99) and other antiplatelet therapy (RR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.86-0.99), with a low adjusted probability of receiving coronary artery therapy. Qamar et al. found that they underwent angiography (RR = 0.85; 95% CI, 0.78-0.92) and coronary revascularization (RR = 0.85; 95% CI, 0.76-0.92). The risk of death at 1 year was more than 50% higher in patients with diabetes than in those without (HR = 1.52; 95% CI, 1.23-1.89). “We expected people with diabetes to have an increased risk of death after a heart attack,” Kammer told Helio. “However, we were surprised that patients with diabetes did not receive evidence-based treatment for MI, perhaps coronary revascularization. We were also surprised by the low availability of evidence-based treatments in people with diabetes: Recent studies have shown that SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as We know that therapeutics can improve outcomes in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, but they remain underutilized.” In addition to ASCVD patients receiving SGLT2 inhibitors or GLP-1 receptor agonists, “Patients with diabetes and myocardial infarction should be treated with coronary revascularization unless contraindicated, and evidence-based Adherence to treatment should be emphasized,” Kammer told Healio. “In our health care system, he established one of the first heart diabetes programs in the United States, where expert pharmacists work closely with cardiovascular and endocrinologists to develop evidence-based medicines. We are promoting the use of based treatment modalities.” “Provider has authority” In a related editorial, Layla A. Abshamat, MD, MPH, Medical Lecturer at Baylor College of Medicine, and Vijay Nambi, MD, An associate professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and a cardiologist at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Hospital, GOULD registry data show that people with diabetes receive guideline drug therapy for secondary prevention. It wrote that only 6.9% Efforts to prevent ASCVD in her diabetic patient “must take place at the societal, institutional, provider and individual levels, and in a variety of settings, including outpatient and inpatient care.” Cardiometabolic clinics involving multidisciplinary teams may be a solution. Because these teams “see patients in hospital or in close post-hospital outpatient follow-up, address several barriers, and initiate and implement optimal evidence-based cardiometabolic prophylactic therapy.” ,” they said. I have written. “Ultimately, through proper identification of high-risk patients, counseling, prescribing drug therapy according to guidelines, and addressing barriers, health care providers will be empowered to improve morbidity and mortality in people with diabetes. I can.” reference: For more information: Armand Kamal MD, MPH, RPVI, FACC, Please contact [email protected]. Twitter: @aqamarmd.

