Long novel coronavirus: brain inflammation found in patient

Leslie Ann Coles realized ‘almost immediately’ that something was wrong with her COVID-19 infection In January 2021.

The filmmaker from Woodbridge, Ontario, has never been stuck with a script in her life, but she couldn’t find the words to fix a script she was writing.

“I was really, really scared,” Coles said.

Her mental state has also changed.

“I have never suffered from depression in my life,” Coles said. “My friends call me an eternal optimist.”

But her usual passion for life and work had waned, and she said, “I couldn’t find a better word for it, I became apathetic.”

Researchers are trying to understand the causes of many of the long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19, including the neurological problems afflicting an estimated hundreds of thousands of Canadians like Coles.

Now, a team led by the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) found that: Physiological Evidence for Brain Inflammation in People with Cognitive and Depressive Symptoms Months After Covid-19 Infection.

Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, director of CAMH’s mood and anxiety neuroimaging program and lead author of a study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, died in the midst of a severe COVID-19 infection. He said autopsies of those who had died had previously shown inflammation in the brain. .

Current research shows brain inflammation in people who have recovered from acute COVID-19 but continue to have persistent neurological problems, even though the initial infection was not severe, he said. said.

“These people have had COVID-19 for a long time and are not really hospitalized. symptoms appear,” Meyer said.

“Our research shows that people with long-term COVID-19 infection develop inflammation months to a year or more later.”

Researchers performed positron emission tomography (PET) scans on the brains of 20 participants who began to suffer from depression within three months of testing positive for COVID-19.

Most of them had additional cognitive problems related to long-term COVID-19, such as memory and concentration problems, also known as “brain fog.”

The researchers compared these scans to 20 brain scans of “healthy” people done before the pandemic.

They found higher levels of translocator protein (TPSO) in the brain of people who had long-lived COVID-19. TSPO appears on glial cells and increases with inflammation.

The study found that the most pronounced increases in inflammation were in two areas of the brain: the ventral striatum and the dorsal putamen.

These are the parts of the brain associated with our ability to experience pleasure, energy and motivation levels, cognitive processing, and speed of movement.

“We know that damage to these brain regions can cause some of the symptoms seen in long-term COVID-19 patients,” Meyer said.

Susie Goulding, founder of the online support group COVID-19 Long Term Carriers Canada, which helped recruit study participants, said long-time COVID-19 sufferers “think brain fog is real, We have been waiting for this discovery to verify that it is caused by functional changes caused by the new coronavirus infection.”

“We hope that this concrete evidence will provide understanding and guidance to primary care physicians who encounter patients with neurological symptoms following COVID-19,” Golding said in a text message to the Canadian news agency. Stated.

Dr. Angela Chan, co-leader of the National Long-Term Coronavirus Research Network and senior medical scientist at the University of Toronto Health Network, said the study confirms what long-term coronavirus researchers had suspected for some time. rice field.

“We always thought inflammation was involved,” said Cheung, who was not involved in the CAMH study.

“It was difficult to measure inflammation in patients,” she said. “This study shows that neuroinflammation is present in the brains of people with persistent depression and cognitive problems.”

But Dr. Lakshmi Yatham, a psychiatrist at the University of British Columbia who studies mental health issues related to COVID-19, said while the study was valuable, it had important limitations to consider. .

“It’s a good first attempt to look at inflammation, but at this stage we can’t say definitively that inflammation is the cause of the symptoms of depression,” Yassam said.

A limitation is that some participants have a history of depression, he said.

But Meyer said those people made up less than half of the participants, and that their previous depression had cleared before they contracted COVID-19.

Yatam said further studies using a control group of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and who have not had the disease for a long time are needed to compare levels of brain inflammation. rice field. A control brain scan was done before the pandemic, so that was not possible in the CAMH study.

One of the next steps for the CAMH team is to “test whether certain anti-inflammatory or inflammation-altering drugs can help with long-term COVID-19,” Meyer said.

Cheung said other researchers are also planning to study anti-inflammatory drugs.

Leslie Ann Coles learned tactics to cope with memory loss that persists to this day, such as constantly writing things down and taking pictures with her cell phone.

Like many other long-term COVID-19 patients, her next step in research won’t come soon.

“I hope that this study will help us find ways to help people recover from COVID-19 over the long term,” she said.

This report by the Canadian Press Agency was first published on June 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press’ health coverage is supported through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association.CP is solely responsible for this content