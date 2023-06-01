New study reveals strong link between heart and brain health





June 1, 2023 There is growing evidence that there is an interaction between heart health and brain health. Cardiovascular disease is an important background for brain diseases such as stroke, dementia, cerebrovascular disease, and cognitive impairment. For example, studies have shown that atrial fibrillation is associated with an increased incidence of dementia and silent brain injury, even in people who have not had a stroke. Heart failure is thought to be associated with cognitive impairment and dementia due to decreased cerebral blood flow caused by cardiac dysfunction. Conversely, psychiatric disorders and negative psychological factors may contribute to the development and progression of cardiovascular disease. People with conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and depression are more susceptible to cardiovascular disease. Despite this increasing knowledge, previous studies on heart-brain interactions and associated risk factors have been limited in scope, such as focusing on specific diseases and small sample sizes. As a result, our overall understanding of the structural and functional connections between the heart and brain remains incomplete. A new study conducted by researchers at UNC Chapel Hill, the University of Pennsylvania and Purdue University leverages large-scale magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data to identify cardiovascular disease and stroke, dementia, cognitive impairment, and more. A close relationship with brain diseases has been revealed. Unraveling the underlying genetic signatures and inter-organ connections between the heart and brain. Led by the Biostatistics and Imaging Genomics Analysis Lab’s Statistics and Signals Group (BIG-S)2) in UNC, This research is today chemistry, One of the top rated magazines. The first author of this study was Dr. Zhao Bingxin, is an Assistant Professor of Statistics and Data Science at the University of Pennsylvania and a PhD graduate from the UNC Gillings International School of Public Health. Other authors include Yue Yang, Zirui Fan, Zhenyi Wu, Xifeng Wang, Tianyou Luo, Jiarui Tang, Di Xiong, Jie Chen, Yue Shan, Chalmer Tomlinson, and Ziliang Zhu. Professor Yoon Lee Dr., Dr. Jason L. Steinand Dr. Hongtu Ju. With expertise in biostatistics, statistics, data science, radiology, computer science and genetics, the team conducted the study using data from over 40,000 subjects from the UK Biobank study. They used an advanced pipeline to extract 82 cardiac MRI features, including measurements of heart chambers, aortic sections, and regional characteristics. Together, he identified a wide range of his MRI properties of the brain, including measurements of structure, diffusion and function, providing a comprehensive understanding of brain abnormalities and connectivity. Results adjusted for different factors confirmed that cardiac MRI characteristics have a significant impact on brain health across different imaging modalities. Specifically, adverse left ventricular features were strongly associated with poor white matter microarchitecture in the brain. Through genome-wide association studies (GWAS), researchers have successfully elucidated the genetic structure underlying the heart-brain connection. A total of 80 genomic loci were identified to be associated with cardiac MRI traits. Genetic effects on cardiac structure and function were consistent between males and females. Furthermore, this study reveals common genetic influences and co-localization between heart and brain diseases and complex traits. As an example, deterioration in myocardial wall thickness is genetically associated with an increased risk of stroke. The researchers also employed Mendelian randomization to investigate genetic causation and found that adverse cardiac traits may have genetic causality in psychiatric disorders and depression. This research has important implications for disease risk prediction and prevention by increasing our understanding of the complex relationship between the heart and brain. The multi-organ perspective in this research offers new opportunities to reduce the negative impact of organ diseases on each other and improve overall human health. The extensive analysis of this study includes the Cardiac Imaging Genetics Knowledge Portal (Heart KP) serve as a valuable resource and insight for further study of the heart-brain connection and the genetic basis of the associated complex traits and disorders. Read the full study online. Please contact the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Communications Team. [email protected].

