US Study Links Stress in MS to Worsening Disability and Increased Burden | Introducing Support to Improve Health in MS Patients

When you are exposed to stress as a child or adult, you are more likely to experience symptoms such as: multiple sclerosis MS experiences more disability and greater burden with relapses, according to new study of more than 700 people in the US

“MS is the leading cause of non-traumatic disability in young adults, and additional research is needed to identify external factors of disability that can be addressed or prevented, including stress, to improve functional outcomes.” said Tiffany Braley, M.D., one of the researchers. The study’s investigator and director of the Department of MS and Neuroimmunology at Michigan Health University said: press release.

“This knowledge is necessary to inform clinical care as well as MS research,” said Braley, who is also director of the Institute. Multidisciplinary MS Fatigue and Sleep Clinic. Her team notes that research efforts on the link between multiple sclerosis and stress “do not take into account the entire lifespan … important information may be missed,” and that there is a need to address disability triggers. stressed the need for action.

“Referring people to resources such as mental health and substance use support can help reduce the effects of stress and increase well-being,” Braley added.

the study, “ Associations among stressors across life, disability, and relapse in adults with multiple sclerosis was published in a magazine brain and behavior.

Studying stress as a trigger for MS relapse

MS is an autoimmune neurodegenerative disease characterized by the following symptoms: various symptoms, They range from vision problems, difficulty with balance and coordination, to numbness and tingling in different parts of the body and difficulty walking.

Many people with MS experience flare-ups known as recur, when symptoms worsen or new symptoms appear. A relapse is usually followed by a period of remission, when symptoms lessen or disappear.

Exactly what causes these relapses is unknown, but exposure to: stress It can act as a trigger.

Now, researchers at the University of Michigan set out to understand how exposure to different types of stress at different times in life affects the severity of disability and the burden of recurrence.

Researchers sent out a questionnaire National MS AssociationThe survey asked how often patients were exposed to stressors and how severe the exposure was. Stressors were measured using a stress and adversity inventory known as STRAIN. It records the cumulative number and severity of 55 stressors over a person’s lifetime. STRAIN uses a scale of 1 to 5, with higher scores representing greater stress.

“example” [of stressors] It includes physical/sexual abuse, neglect, poverty, divorce, neighborhood violence, and witnessing domestic violence,” the researchers wrote. Stressors that occurred before age 18 were classified as childhood stressors.

Early childhood stress can affect patients for life

Because COVID-19 stress can disrupt relapse rates, the team also investigated how the burden of relapse has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. . Participants were more or less able to report pain, fatigue, disability, frequency and duration of relapses.

Severity of disability was measured using the Patient Determined Disease Steps (PDDS) scale and classified as mild, moderate, or severe.

A total of 713 people with an average age of 49 years responded to the survey. Most were women (84%) and had the following diagnoses: Relapsing-remitting MS (79%). Of these, 44% were receiving second-line disease-modifying therapy. More than half (52%) had mild disabilities.

On average, respondents were exposed to 2.6 stressors during childhood, with a severity of 9.8 points. As adults, participants were exposed to an average of 23.6 stressors with a severity of 55.4 points.

Both childhood and adulthood stressors contributed to the level of MS disability.

“Adversity in childhood, called ACE, and other childhood stressors can affect immune, inflammatory, and behavioral processes throughout life, making adults less resilient to stress,” he said. Dr. Cali Polick, lead author of the study and now a postdoctoral fellow, said: Researcher at Duke University, North Carolina.

Investigating MS and stress requires a longevity approach, researchers say

Importantly, however, only adulthood stressors were found to contribute to recurrent burden. Initially, childhood stressors were thought to predict recurrence burden, but this was no longer the case after adulthood stressors were taken into account, highlighting the importance of using a lifespan-aware approach. emphasized,” the researchers wrote.

Interestingly, this study also found that the seasonality of birth influenced disability. Participants born in the spring had a 39% higher chance of disability than those born in the summer or winter.

The researchers hypothesized that this could be explained in part by variations in vitamin D absorption and the effects of vitamin D on the development of the immune system during fetal development. According to the research team, studies of the risk of developing MS have considered seasonality, but “until now, [it] Studies evaluating childhood or lifetime stressors and symptoms of MS were not included. ”

Overall, more research is needed to fully investigate the effects of stress in people living with MS, the researchers said.

We extend this study to investigate mechanistic pathways through sleep, smoking, and mental health. Through these pathways, stressors can trigger MS exacerbations such as disability, pain, and increased pain. Malaise.

“These findings inform study design and analysis in this growing field and may help mitigate or prevent adverse outcomes associated with lifelong stressors,” the researchers wrote. there is

“It’s important that future studies use a longevity approach to better understand patterns and inform symptom management,” Polick said. We are investigating mechanistic pathways through sleep, smoking, and mental health,” he added.Which stressors can cause worse outcomes in MS, such as disability, increased pain Malaise”