Rise in childhood intracranial infections coincided with surge in respiratory viruses











Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: States have seen increases in rare pediatric intracranial infections since the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases spiked during the winter respiratory virus season, especially in 2022. Although infections remain rare, there has been an increase in rare childhood intracranial infections over the past three years, according to two reports released Thursday, along with a marked surge in respiratory viruses. was consistent. MMWR. According to the CDC, intracranial infections such as brain abscess, epidural empyema, and subdural empyema are often caused by multiple bacterial infections, including: Streptococcus bacteria. These can lead to long-term neurological problems, sepsis, and death.





Data were obtained from Penney JA et al. MMWR mauve Mortal weekly Rep. 2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a4.



Previous report published last September MMWR Pediatric cases increased in the summer of 2021, peaked in March 2022, and then declined again to baseline levels, he said. The first of two new reports released Thursday summarized the rise in infections of this nature in Clark County, Nevada, over the past several years. From 2015 to 2021, the county reported a median of 0.5 brain abscesses each quarter, according to the report, but that number dropped every quarter during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It rose to 1.5, and then surged in 2022. There were 5 cases per quarter and 18 cases overall, with no related deaths. “Although our study did not identify any unanticipated risk factors for intracranial abscesses, the significant increase in cases after mask-wearing requirements were lifted in Nevada is partly due to changes in respiratory pathogen transmission. may have been due,” the authors write. A second new report investigated intracranial infections caused by: Streptococcus Using data collected from 37 children’s hospitals from January 2016 to May 2022, we examined bacteria in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Using data from 2016 to 2019, the researchers calculated a pre-pandemic baseline median of 34 cases per month and a maximum number of cases per month of 61. According to their findings, the number of monthly intracranial infection cases remained below the median baseline from May 2020 to May 2021, but from August 2021 to March 2023 above the median. The number of cases peaked at 102 in December 2022. “While we observed some variation across U.S. Census Bureau regions, the overall pattern was broadly similar. Consistently low case numbers after the outbreak of the pandemic, followed by a period of increase in mid-to-late 2021. began, followed by a large peak in the winter of 2022 “until 2023,” they wrote, which coincides with 2023. Marked surge in respiratory virus circulation. Yet, even at its peak, intracranial infections remained rare, the authors write. “These infections are often preceded by viral respiratory infections and sinusitis, and recent trends may be driven by concurrent outbreaks of childhood respiratory pathogen infections,” the researchers wrote. writing. “All older people [18 years or younger] Must be up to date Recommended vaccinationsIncluding influenza and new coronavirus infection. “ References: Accorsi EK et al. MMWR Malv Mortal weekly representative. 2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7137a2. Accorsi EK et al. MMWR Malv Mortal weekly representative. 2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a5. CDC.Clinical guidance for children associated with brain infections Streptococcus bacteria. https://www.cdc.gov/ncird/investigation/streptococcus/hcp.html. Last reviewed date: September 15, 2022. Access date: June 1, 2023. Penny JA and others MMWR mauve Mortal weekly representative. 2023; doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pediatrics/20230601/rise-in-pediatric-intracranial-infections-coincided-with-spike-in-respiratory-viruses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos