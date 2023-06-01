4,000-year-old DNA is earliest evidence of British plague | Smart News

Long before the “Black Death” devastated Europe in the 14th century, the plague-causing bacteria were already lurking on the continent. Two years ago, scientists discovered this bacterium. Yersinia pestisof 5,000 years ago Latvian human remains are among the oldest on record.

Researchers are now plague DNA was found in a 4,000-year-old human tooth in the UK, according to the results of a study published in the journal Tuesday. Nature Communications.

Well-established links existed between the island and continental Europe, so the finding that the plague-causing bacteria had spread to Britain at this time was not surprising, he said. monica greenHistorian and independent scholar of medicine and health, new scientist‘s Soumya Sagar. “Nevertheless, the fact that what we consider a rodent disease could travel this far is remarkable,” she told the publication.

Scientists suggest the following strains: Yersinia pestis They found this bacterium in two separate places in England.

“The evidence for widespread infection over such a vast area of ​​space in just a few centuries is very interesting, and I think it is one aspect of the rapid movement of people, technology and ideas during this period. will be broken.” Benjamin RobertsAn archaeologist from Durham University in England, who was not involved in the study, said: CNNMadeleine Holcombe.

According to the report, humans can become infected with plague through flea bites, infectious cough droplets, or contact with bodily fluids or tissues of plague-infected animals. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This disease has several various shapes– Flea bites cause adenitis, but human-to-human transmission causes pneumonia. The bubonic plague he caused a pandemic in the 14th century and caused deaths. at least one-third in the European population, GuardianIan Sample of. Genes involved in flea transmission were missing from the bacterial DNA found in the study, as well as other genomes from across Eurasia at the time, the paper said.

It was the second pandemic in the 14th century in Europe. three pandemics caused by an epidemic. The first occurred in the 6th century AD and the third in his late 19th century to his early 20th century.

For the new study, researchers examined the teeth of 34 early Bronze Age people in England. Bodies were found at Charterhouse Warren in Somerset, South West England, and Levens Park, Cumbria, North West England.

Two of the 30 people on the Charterhouse Warren site (children aged approximately 10 and 12) had infected teeth, as did a 35- to 45-year-old woman on the Levens Park site. This bacterial strain was nearly identical to one previously discovered in Germany around the same time. pooja questionThe first author of the new paper, a researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in the UK, said: new scientist.

All three skeletons were about 4,000 years old. Other bodies examined in the study may have contained traces of the plague, but researchers were unable to detect them, the paper said.

Roberts told CNN that the analysis cannot determine the severity of illness caused by the bacteria. “There is always the temptation to theorize an apocalyptic medieval Black Death scenario, but we cannot justify it with the evidence we have,” he tells the publication.

But the people at the Charterhouse Warren mass grave are unlikely to have died from the plague, the authors write. The body had been dismembered and showed signs of trauma shortly before death, James Ashworth wrote in a London newspaper. natural history museum.

“The trauma inflicted on the group as a whole could have something to do with the fact that there was an epidemic of plague within the group,” says Green. new scientist. “Indeed, there are other plague-related burials in medieval Europe, suggesting a fear-based response to plague outbreaks.”

