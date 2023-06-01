Health
4,000-year-old DNA is earliest evidence of British plague | Smart News
Long before the “Black Death” devastated Europe in the 14th century, the plague-causing bacteria were already lurking on the continent. Two years ago, scientists discovered this bacterium. Yersinia pestisof 5,000 years ago Latvian human remains are among the oldest on record.
Researchers are now plague DNA was found in a 4,000-year-old human tooth in the UK, according to the results of a study published in the journal Tuesday. Nature Communications.
Well-established links existed between the island and continental Europe, so the finding that the plague-causing bacteria had spread to Britain at this time was not surprising, he said. monica greenHistorian and independent scholar of medicine and health, new scientist‘s Soumya Sagar. “Nevertheless, the fact that what we consider a rodent disease could travel this far is remarkable,” she told the publication.
Scientists suggest the following strains: Yersinia pestis They found this bacterium in two separate places in England.
“The evidence for widespread infection over such a vast area of space in just a few centuries is very interesting, and I think it is one aspect of the rapid movement of people, technology and ideas during this period. will be broken.” Benjamin RobertsAn archaeologist from Durham University in England, who was not involved in the study, said: CNNMadeleine Holcombe.
According to the report, humans can become infected with plague through flea bites, infectious cough droplets, or contact with bodily fluids or tissues of plague-infected animals. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This disease has several various shapes– Flea bites cause adenitis, but human-to-human transmission causes pneumonia. The bubonic plague he caused a pandemic in the 14th century and caused deaths. at least one-third in the European population, GuardianIan Sample of. Genes involved in flea transmission were missing from the bacterial DNA found in the study, as well as other genomes from across Eurasia at the time, the paper said.
It was the second pandemic in the 14th century in Europe. three pandemics caused by an epidemic. The first occurred in the 6th century AD and the third in his late 19th century to his early 20th century.
For the new study, researchers examined the teeth of 34 early Bronze Age people in England. Bodies were found at Charterhouse Warren in Somerset, South West England, and Levens Park, Cumbria, North West England.
Two of the 30 people on the Charterhouse Warren site (children aged approximately 10 and 12) had infected teeth, as did a 35- to 45-year-old woman on the Levens Park site. This bacterial strain was nearly identical to one previously discovered in Germany around the same time. pooja questionThe first author of the new paper, a researcher at the Francis Crick Institute in the UK, said: new scientist.
All three skeletons were about 4,000 years old. Other bodies examined in the study may have contained traces of the plague, but researchers were unable to detect them, the paper said.
Roberts told CNN that the analysis cannot determine the severity of illness caused by the bacteria. “There is always the temptation to theorize an apocalyptic medieval Black Death scenario, but we cannot justify it with the evidence we have,” he tells the publication.
But the people at the Charterhouse Warren mass grave are unlikely to have died from the plague, the authors write. The body had been dismembered and showed signs of trauma shortly before death, James Ashworth wrote in a London newspaper. natural history museum.
“The trauma inflicted on the group as a whole could have something to do with the fact that there was an epidemic of plague within the group,” says Green. new scientist. “Indeed, there are other plague-related burials in medieval Europe, suggesting a fear-based response to plague outbreaks.”
Recommended videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/4000-year-old-dna-is-the-oldest-evidence-of-plague-in-britain-180982273/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TotalEnergies sells ‘most’ of CVC assets to Aster
- 4,000-year-old DNA is earliest evidence of British plague | Smart News
- Former President Donald Trump comes after DeSantis on Iowa campaign trail
- Boris Johnson’s messages are just the start: the government is run on WhatsApp | Mary Le Conte
- Motorsport UK joins the LGBTQ+ racing community during Pride Month.
- ‘A dynamic force’: Paul Hastings hires Latham Entertainment frontman
- Maryland Expands Digital Licensing, Becomes First State to Offer Digital Licensing in Google Wallet
- Congress leader Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi, says if he will return to power in 2024
- Five Blacks on the Corner of Hollywood and Music ‹ CrimeReads
- Blades of Glory Cricket Museum Pune, India
- Kendall Jenner’s David Koma Sheer Dress Has Floral Nipples
- What New Space Defense Innovation District Means for Pittsburgh’s Economic Growth