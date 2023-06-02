Health
Public health officials urge mpox vaccination ahead of LGBTQ+ pride celebrations
The head of California’s STDs warned health care workers to prepare for a possible resurgence of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, this summer.
In a letter published on May 30,Dr. Kathleen Jacobson said California continues to have an epidemic of mpox, and “other states have reported resurgence of mpox cases,” including the one in Chicago, and many of them are vaccinated. 13 people who received occurred. got sick.
“As we approach the 2023 Spring/Summer season gatherings, we recommend that anyone with signs and symptoms consistent with mpox be held with high suspicion and a low threshold for testing,” said Jacobson, a medical expert. said in a letter sent home.
Since the majority of mpox cases have been reported in homosexual and bisexual men who contracted the disease after intimate contact, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends mpox vaccination for men who have sex with men (MSM), women with potentially exposed sexual partners, and others who may be exposed to the virus, including laboratory workers.The disease can also be transmitted through non-sexual contact close contact.
A global epidemic of the disease was declared in May 2022 and was called monkeypox until the World Health Organization announced it in November of that year. renamed to mpox In response to the racist and stigmatizing language prevalent online.
local, state and federal officials criticized last year Activists and medical experts called for additional vaccines to be made available and distributed more quickly. This year, more people will be eligible for the vaccine and there will be no limit on supply. California residents can find free vaccination clinics on the state’s website. my turn website.
Since May 2022, more than 5,700 people in California have been diagnosed with mpox and 250 have been hospitalized, according to the report. State public health dashboard.
Counties have administered more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine, but Jacobson said in the letter that only 39% of the most at-risk people received two doses. . Blacks and Latinos, who are disproportionately affected by the disease, lag other groups in vaccination.
Despite several recent cases of mpox in vaccinated people, the CDC and the California Department of Public Health maintain that vaccinated people have contracted mpox. prevent more serious infections. According to recent research, The two-dose Jynneos vaccine series has 66% to 86% efficacy in preventing mpox in at-risk populations.
Sacramento LGBT Center Brings Shots to Bars
Mpox Immunization Manager Kevin Arciga has a whiteboard on the wall of his cubicle, alternating between past and future vaccination clinics in blue and purple. Since March, Alciga has been working to increase vaccination coverage in Sacramento County.
This spring, Arciga held clinics at anime conventions in Sacramento, the Mexican Consulate, Sacramento City College, and gay bars like The Vault in North Sacramento.
“It’s best to make these things available where people already are,” says Alciga. “People aren’t necessarily there to get vaccinated, but especially with something like this, I wonder why not.”
About 11,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county since April 2022, but thousands of people are estimated to have received only one dose, said Christy Gray, director of health services at the center. Those who complete the two-shot series do not need to get boosters at this time, Gray said.
One-third of the vaccine was distributed at an event hosted by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center in Midtown’s Lavender neighborhood. Arciga Center says: with pucci pharmacy In East Sacramento, it has become a community touchstone.
“[Last year] We have also confirmed a few cases here in Sac County,” Alciga said. “We didn’t see too many because the Pucci family and the center were able to mobilize quickly and vaccinate people.”
Currently, national Wastewater SCAN tool Although the Sacramento area has shown no mpox epidemic, Gray said he remains vigilant.
“We won’t know until the summer when everyone starts getting together more often and the potential for exposure increases,” Gray said.
In the meantime, a center will be set up at Sacramento’s Pride Festival on June 11 and 12 to distribute free vaccines.
check out This guide For more frequently asked questions about preparing pride with mpox in mind, visit LAist at KPCC.
