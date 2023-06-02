Bat tests positive for rabies in Salt Lake County





This is the first confirmed case recorded in Salt Lake County this year. (Utah Department of Wildlife Resources) A ​​bat in Salt Lake City tested positive for rabies this week, Salt Lake County Health officials announced Thursday, June 1, 2023.

A bat in Salt Lake City tested positive for rabies this week, becoming the first confirmed case recorded by Salt Lake County health officials this year. Salt Lake County has an average of about four rabies-positive bats each year, said Nicholas Rapp, a spokesman for the Salt Lake County Health Department. However, they usually start appearing from late summer to autumn, so they are discovered earlier than usual. Rabies can cause bats to behave abnormally, Rapp said. Sick bats spend more time on the ground or in densely populated areas and may appear weak and flightless. “Bats don’t want to be near humans,” he says. “A bat that allows you to get close is a sign that the bat is in bad shape.” Health officials have warned residents to avoid bats, whether they have rabies or not. Utah law protects all bat species, making it illegal to harm bats in the state. Rapp said pets should also be vaccinated against rabies. They are more likely to come into contact with wild animals than humans and are more vulnerable. “They’ll pick sick bats on the ground and argue with raccoons or whatever,” Rapp said. “For our livestock, the potential is much greater.” State law requires rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets. If you have had contact with a bat or have a bat colonizing your home, the Salt Lake County Health Department recommends getting tested for rabies as soon as possible. But you don’t need to do anything for bats that roost outside your home. If you find a bat in an empty attic, there’s no need to call the health department, Rapp said. Instead, call a licensed nuisance control company to see if they can get rid of the bats. Rapp said bats are important to Utah’s ecosystem. May and June are the months when bat pups start weaning, and young bats are especially at risk now that they have left their mothers. The best thing people can do at this point, he said, is to let it go. “I don’t want people to take their concerns out on bats,” he says. “That’s not right. They’re a really great species for our environment.” Rabies is transmitted through saliva, usually through bite wounds. Human symptoms include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, increased salivation, difficulty swallowing, and fear of water. Once symptoms begin to appear, rabies is “almost always fatal,” according to the county health department. Any mammal can be infected with rabies. More common carriers are bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2023/06/01/bat-tests-positive-rabies-salt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos