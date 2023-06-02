LGBTQ+ Advocates Launch MPox Vaccine Promotion Ahead of Pride Month Celebrations





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Pride Month kicks off here in the Las Vegas Valley, local LGBTQ+ advocates and organizers are urging people to watch out for mpox when gathering for Pride celebrations. The virus, formerly known as monkeypox, can infect anyone, but it hit men who have sex with men especially hard during a historic outbreak last summer. Mpox is contagious and can spread to anyone through close, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact. The Southern Nevada Health District did not report in any case within a few monthshealth officials across the country have warned that the virus is not yet gone and people should not let their guard down, especially as people gather to celebrate their pride. “Good Morning Las Vegas” anchor Anjali Patel spoke with the heads of clinics and HIV services. Centersaid it is ramping up its mpox vaccination efforts to protect people ahead of parties and gatherings celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community this month. “We have partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District and Nevada Immunization to provide free vaccines to the public here at the center every Friday from 8am to 2pm. you can get it we’re promoting it on social media too we’re promoting it in the community we go to some outreach events we even have a kickoff pride event here Get your mpox vaccine,” said Mona Lisa Paulo, director of the center’s clinic and HIV services. Thanks to these efforts, more people are being vaccinated against mpox at the center at 401 S. Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas, Paulo said. As of May 22, Southern Nevada Health District Affiliated Clinics in Clark County had received 11,088 doses of the mpox vaccine, according to the SNHD website. Even if you have already been vaccinated, officials say you should remain vigilant and scan your skin for lesions and blemishes. To find out more information about the Mpox vaccine and find your local clinic in the Valley, visit: Health district website.

