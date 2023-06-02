Cancer discovery could boost immunotherapy and breast cancer treatment

Dr. Dae Joong Kim (from left). Dr. Andrew C. Dudley. and Dr. Jamie Null have made important new discoveries about the role of blood vessels in solid tumor tumors.

Two new findings from the Dudley lab at the UVA Cancer Center shed light on the different roles of blood vessels. solid tumor And the results of this study could help prevent the spread of breast cancer and increase the effectiveness of one of the most important new cancer treatments in years.

In a new scientific paper, researcher Dr. Andrew C. Dudley and his team Immunotherapy drugs A function called immune check inhibition is enhanced when blood vessels are targeted in specific ways. (Immunotherapy boosts the immune system’s ability to fight cancer and other diseases.) In another paper published soon after, Dudley and co-workers suggested that it could help prevent cancer. It outlines the relevant discoveries. breast cancer Prevents metastasis and spread to other parts of the body.

“Blood vessels can act as both good and bad in a growing tumor. On the other hand, blood vessels are passageways through which specialized immune cells can enter tumors, where they can find and kill cancer cells. , blood vessels act as highways for cancer cells to enter the bloodstream and spread to distant sites in the body,” said Dudley of the University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology. . “Our study highlights the dual role that blood vessels play in cancer and hopes to improve our understanding of how to maximize anti-tumor immune responses and thus prevent metastasis.” increase.”

Improving cancer immunotherapy

In the immunotherapy paper, Dudley and his team describe how to target the tumor vasculature (the blood vessels that feed the tumor) to help immune cells enter the tumor and kill cancer cells. Outlined.

Researchers have found that a specific enzyme called DNMT1 is a key gatekeeper in blood vessels that determines whether anti-tumor immune cells can enter the tumor ‘microenvironment’. When the researchers disabled the enzyme only in blood vessels, they found that blood vessel growth decreased and blood vessels became more receptive to immune cell invasion. This improved the response to immunotherapy.

By blocking this enzyme with drugs, doctors may be able to increase the number of anti-tumor immune cells that can enter a patient’s tumor and kill cancer cells. Combining this approach with existing immunotherapeutic approaches may increase the number of patients who respond to treatment, the researchers suggest.

“Blocking DNMT1 activity in cancer cells has recently been shown to enhance the efficacy of immunotherapy against cancer,” said Professor Dudley. “However, DNMT1 was also found to be targeted in cancer-associated blood vessels, and blocking its function there appears to be equally important.”

Prevention of metastases

In the other paper, Dudley and his collaborators shed important new light on how breast cancer cells spread from the initial tumor site to other parts of the body, including lymph nodes. there is These insights are particularly important because patients whose cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, especially breast cancer, usually have a worse prognosis.

Dudley and his team found that highly metastatic breast cancer cells activate other types of cells called fibroblasts to help cancer cells escape the tumor, enter the lymphatic vessels, and spread to the lymph nodes. I discovered that I was “modifying” the environment around me. Using drugs to interrupt this process early could be a way to prevent the spread of breast cancer, researchers say.

“This study shows how cancer cells utilize surrounding non-cancer cells, alter their behavior, enter blood vessels, and spread to different parts of the body, especially lymph nodes.” said Professor Dudley. “Cancer is a truly nasty disease and this is just one example of why cancer is so difficult to treat. Treatments that target both cancer cells and non-cancer cells that help tumors progress may prove beneficial in the long run.”

Dudley says his lab’s new findings are a key mission of the UVA Cancer Center, designated by the National Cancer Institute as one of only 54 comprehensive cancer centers in the country. hopes to help advance the fight against NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center Designation Recognizes elite cancer centers that run the best cancer programs in the country. Comprehensive cancer centers must meet rigorous standards of innovative research and cutting-edge clinical trials to be at the forefront of cancer care.

“Cancer doesn’t exist in isolation,” says Dudley. “In other words, cancer cells have an entire ecosystem or microenvironment in which they proliferate. We hope that perhaps we can develop new types of treatments, improve existing drug responses, or even stop the spread of cancer.”

