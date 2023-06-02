Health
Severe novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) sounds alarm bells for undiagnosed cancer
A recent study published in the journal scientific report, Researchers investigated whether the severity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection suggests undiagnosed cancer.
study: Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection as a marker for undiagnosed cancer: A population-based study. Image credit: Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com
Background
A study conducted during the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic found that male gender, older age, and comorbidities such as chronic disease and active cancer were associated with hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Reported to increase risk. People with active cancer had a relatively high risk of dying from COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.
The six factors that increase morbidity and mortality in cancer patients from SARS-CoV-2 infection are age, increased expression of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), Immunosuppression by cancer therapy, procoagulant states and cancer-induced inflammatory responses. Some of these factors may influence susceptibility to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in undiagnosed cancer patients.
About research
For the current study, the researchers used data from the French National System of Donne de Santé (SNDS) database. This database contains reimbursement data for the entire French population and is therefore used for various pharmacological and epidemiological studies.
The SNDS database consists of one section containing information on reimbursement for outpatient care, including laboratory tests, outpatient care, and prescription drugs, and another section on admissions, discharges, medical procedures, and diagnoses.
From the anonymized data, specific medical algorithms were used to identify medical conditions, causes of hospitalization, diagnosis of long-term illness, and reimbursement of treatment costs. The study included data on intensive care unit (ICU) admissions from February 15, 2020 to August 31, 2021, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in France. The period until the end of Follow-up has been extended to the end of December 2021 to allow 4-month follow-up of ICU-admitted patients.
This study included data on individuals aged 16 years and older who had utilized at least one reimbursement in the two-year period up to the index date and had no cancer diagnosis in the previous five years. Nursing home residents and twins under the age of 22 were excluded from the study.
Study participants were divided into two groups, the first group including those admitted to the ICU. A second group included age-, sex-, and non-hospitalized French department-matched controls.
Information on gender, age, region of residence, and socioeconomic status was identified, and covariates such as pre-existing comorbidities, COVID-19 vaccination status, corticosteroid or immunosuppressant treatment, and addictive disorders were analyzed. it was done.
Findings included cancer incidence during follow-up in one of the two groups. Cancer incidence was defined as hospitalization with cancer or cancer-like conditions requiring reimbursement.
Death in either group was excluded from the analysis after initial inclusion of participants. In addition, control group individuals hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection were subsequently excluded from the control group and added to the ICU admission group.
Hospitalizations and increased cancer risk due to COVID-19
Of the 41,302 people admitted to the ICU with SARS-CoV-2 infection, a total of 897 were diagnosed with cancer during the months of follow-up, compared with 713,670 controls who were diagnosed with cancer. 10,944 people. In fact, those admitted to the ICU had a 1.31 times higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than those who did not require hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The association between ICU admission and cancer diagnosis was stronger when follow-up was reduced to 3 months or when only the female population was considered. Moreover, compared with controls, people in the ICU group were more likely to be diagnosed with blood, kidney, lung, or colon cancer. No other cancer types showed significant differences between the two groups.
Although the study did not discuss a causal relationship between SARS-CoV-2 infection and cancer development during the follow-up period, the researchers suggested that differences in screening and diagnostic techniques between the two groups may have contributed to infection. We speculate that it may have caused the detection bias.
People admitted to the ICU with SARS-CoV-2 infection may have had repeated lung scans and blood tests, which may have led to the detection of lung and blood cancers.Relatively prostate-specific antigen Testing and mammography may not have been prioritized during ICU admission, resulting in lower prostate and breast cancer detection rates, respectively.
In contrast, people in the control group were in good health to be tested for other cancers, so they may have been tested for other cancers.
Conclusion
People who experience severe SARS-CoV-2 infection requiring admission to the ICU are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer in the months following than those who do not require hospitalization due to COVID-19 It was risky. Despite possible detection bias, these results indicate that her severe SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a marker of undiagnosed cancer.
Reference magazines:
- Dugerdil A., Semenzato L., Weill A. other. (2023). Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection as a marker for undiagnosed cancer: A population-based study. scientific report 13(8729). Doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-36013-7
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230601/Severe-COVID-19-raises-alarm-for-undiagnosed-cancer.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Summary of City Council business for the week of May 29, 2023
- Severe novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) sounds alarm bells for undiagnosed cancer
- DeSantis fed up with Trump’s bizarre nickname, fusses over pronunciation of last name: ‘Juvenile’
- Rahul Gandhi, India’s most influential opposition leader, discusses the future of democracy in India during his speech on the expansion of UCSC Silicon Valley
- Arrived in Yogyakarta, President Joko Widodo, Kaesang and Erina tasted Bakmi Pak Pele in North Square
- Interview with Hannah Waddingham – The Hollywood Reporter
- Bluejay Rowing Places 17 on WCC All-Academic Team
- Rogers Wins ASUN Conference Beam Award
- Gretna student named finalist for Google Contest Doodle | Education
- China: Acknowledging the Tiananmen Massacre | Human Rights Watch
- Foggy Bottom is infuriated by a US envoy who blasts South Africa
- Sergio Caldern dead: ‘Men in Black’ actor was 77