Severe novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) sounds alarm bells for undiagnosed cancer

A recent study published in the journal scientific report, Researchers investigated whether the severity of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection suggests undiagnosed cancer.

study: Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection as a marker for undiagnosed cancer: A population-based study. Image credit: Tyler Olson / Shutterstock.com

Background

A study conducted during the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic found that male gender, older age, and comorbidities such as chronic disease and active cancer were associated with hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Reported to increase risk. People with active cancer had a relatively high risk of dying from COVID-19, even if they were vaccinated.

The six factors that increase morbidity and mortality in cancer patients from SARS-CoV-2 infection are age, increased expression of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE-2) receptor transmembrane serine protease 2 (TMPRSS2), Immunosuppression by cancer therapy, procoagulant states and cancer-induced inflammatory responses. Some of these factors may influence susceptibility to severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in undiagnosed cancer patients.

About research

For the current study, the researchers used data from the French National System of Donne de Santé (SNDS) database. This database contains reimbursement data for the entire French population and is therefore used for various pharmacological and epidemiological studies.

The SNDS database consists of one section containing information on reimbursement for outpatient care, including laboratory tests, outpatient care, and prescription drugs, and another section on admissions, discharges, medical procedures, and diagnoses.

From the anonymized data, specific medical algorithms were used to identify medical conditions, causes of hospitalization, diagnosis of long-term illness, and reimbursement of treatment costs. The study included data on intensive care unit (ICU) admissions from February 15, 2020 to August 31, 2021, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in France. The period until the end of Follow-up has been extended to the end of December 2021 to allow 4-month follow-up of ICU-admitted patients.

This study included data on individuals aged 16 years and older who had utilized at least one reimbursement in the two-year period up to the index date and had no cancer diagnosis in the previous five years. Nursing home residents and twins under the age of 22 were excluded from the study.

Study participants were divided into two groups, the first group including those admitted to the ICU. A second group included age-, sex-, and non-hospitalized French department-matched controls.

Information on gender, age, region of residence, and socioeconomic status was identified, and covariates such as pre-existing comorbidities, COVID-19 vaccination status, corticosteroid or immunosuppressant treatment, and addictive disorders were analyzed. it was done.

Findings included cancer incidence during follow-up in one of the two groups. Cancer incidence was defined as hospitalization with cancer or cancer-like conditions requiring reimbursement.

Death in either group was excluded from the analysis after initial inclusion of participants. In addition, control group individuals hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infection were subsequently excluded from the control group and added to the ICU admission group.

Hospitalizations and increased cancer risk due to COVID-19

Of the 41,302 people admitted to the ICU with SARS-CoV-2 infection, a total of 897 were diagnosed with cancer during the months of follow-up, compared with 713,670 controls who were diagnosed with cancer. 10,944 people. In fact, those admitted to the ICU had a 1.31 times higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than those who did not require hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The association between ICU admission and cancer diagnosis was stronger when follow-up was reduced to 3 months or when only the female population was considered. Moreover, compared with controls, people in the ICU group were more likely to be diagnosed with blood, kidney, lung, or colon cancer. No other cancer types showed significant differences between the two groups.

Although the study did not discuss a causal relationship between SARS-CoV-2 infection and cancer development during the follow-up period, the researchers suggested that differences in screening and diagnostic techniques between the two groups may have contributed to infection. We speculate that it may have caused the detection bias.

People admitted to the ICU with SARS-CoV-2 infection may have had repeated lung scans and blood tests, which may have led to the detection of lung and blood cancers.Relatively prostate-specific antigen Testing and mammography may not have been prioritized during ICU admission, resulting in lower prostate and breast cancer detection rates, respectively.

In contrast, people in the control group were in good health to be tested for other cancers, so they may have been tested for other cancers.

Conclusion

People who experience severe SARS-CoV-2 infection requiring admission to the ICU are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer in the months following than those who do not require hospitalization due to COVID-19 It was risky. Despite possible detection bias, these results indicate that her severe SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a marker of undiagnosed cancer.