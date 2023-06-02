First West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes of the season found in Evanston





of North Shore Mosquito Control DistrictThe city, which covers Evanston and 12 surrounding suburbs, reported on Tuesday that it had found a cluster of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in one of Evanston’s traps. news release Posted by the city on Thursday afternoon. This batch represents the first mosquito-carrying mosquito found in the area this year, out of a total of 88 batches tested up to 1 June. Since 2016, more than 100 of the roughly 400-500 batches have typically tested positive each season in Evanston. The collection is tested each summer at the Reduction District’s laboratory. Although the risk of contracting the West Nile is low at this time of year and increases as summer heat reaches its peak, the city and NSMAD warn residents to avoid infection, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most prevalent. We advise you to: Use a repellent, preferably one that contains at least 30% DEET (the active ingredient in most bug sprays that repel mosquitoes).

Wear loose, long-sleeved clothing, especially when hiking, camping, or picnicking near lakes or other bodies of water.

Eliminate outdoor water sources around your home, including small buckets and open water bottles. Mosquitoes in this area tend to feed and reproduce using very little water. Mosquitoes around Evanston often find and eat small amounts of water. credit: pixabay Public health officials typically report a small number of cases each year throughout the Chicago area and Illinois. For example, in Evanston, no cases were registered in 2022, one case was registered in 2021, and no cases were registered in the previous two years. data collected and shared by NSMAD. Statewide will see 64 cases and 5 deaths in 2021, and 42 cases and 4 deaths in 2020, according to Evanston Health and Human Services Director Ike Ogbo. bottom. Still, the consequences of a West Nile event could be devastating, so mitigation efforts are critical. Infected people usually experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and chills. However, in severe cases, cerebral inflammation may occur and, in some cases, permanent paralysis may occur. “This is a very devastating disease with loss of normal brain function. It can happen because of the Nile River,” said Dr Vishnu Chundi.Metro Infectious Disease Consultant said at a roundtable last summer. “So it’s important to go outside, especially in the morning and evening, and spray mosquito bites, because that’s when mosquitoes are most active.” This summer, especially considering authorities have identified the West Nile locally, residents of Evanston will be able to enjoy an outdoor concert in Lavinia and an out-of-space event at Canal Shores in late July. Particular attention should be paid to mosquito and West Nile risks when attending events such as festivals. “It would be strange to go to Lavinia and not spray yourself when there are so many mosquitoes,” Chundi said. “There’s great music, great food, great people, and not-so-good mosquitoes.” Flooded yards, standing water, or other areas where mosquitoes may be present can be reported to the North Shore Mosquito Elimination District by calling 847-446-9434.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://evanstonroundtable.com/2023/06/01/first-west-nile-virus-mosquitoes-this-season-found-in-evanston/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos