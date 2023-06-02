Osteoporosis in pregnancy: 7 ways to prevent it





The word osteoporosis means porous bone. In this condition, the bones become very fragile and brittle, and the loss of bone density makes them more prone to fractures and abnormalities. Basically, this condition can make it difficult to walk or move. This is a very common symptom worldwide. Anyone can get osteoporosis, but it can also develop during pregnancy. Osteoporosis during pregnancy is rare and usually a temporary condition, but its effects can be serious. Osteoporosis predisposes people to fractures, especially of the hip, spine, and wrist. In some cases, many women don’t even realize they have a problem until they have a severe fracture. If you have pregnancy-related osteoporosis (PAO), you may experience symptoms such as back pain, loss of bone density, fractures during and after pregnancy, and hip pain. Risk of osteoporosis during pregnancy Although the exact cause of osteoporosis during pregnancy is unknown, there are several possible factors behind it. These factors may include: A hormonal imbalance in pregnant women can temporarily reduce bone density.

A developing fetus requires large amounts of calcium for growth. Therefore, if the expectant mother does not get enough calcium to meet the needs of the fetus, calcium is consumed from the mother’s bones and osteoporosis can occur.

Another reason is vitamin D deficiency, which can impair calcium absorption.

If you have a pre-existing history of osteoporosis, you may be at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis during pregnancy.

Other factors such as smoking, unhealthy foods, and excessive alcohol consumption can also cause bone health problems. Is Breastfeeding Associated with Loss of Bone Density? Breastfeeding contributes to some temporary bone loss because estrogen levels are relatively low and calcium absorption is inhibited during lactation. Therefore, it is highly recommended that pregnant women and nursing mothers add foods rich in vitamin D and calcium to their diets to maintain strong bones. How can I prevent osteoporosis during pregnancy? Osteoporosis can be prevented by maintaining a diet that contains the vitamins and nutrients needed to strengthen bone structure. By making small changes in your diet and lifestyle, avoid osteoporosis include: 1. Eat more protein: Protein is necessary for bone growth and repair. So, to manage osteoporosis, add protein-rich foods such as lentils, tofu, fish, beans, eggs, and dairy. 2. Adequate intake of calcium-rich foods: Calcium is essential for building and maintaining strong and healthy bones. Therefore, calcium-rich dairy products, sardines, spinach, and almonds should be added to your diet. 3. Add more vitamin D. Regular intake of vitamin D allows the body to absorb calcium added to the diet. Getting plenty of sunlight and adding vitamin D-rich food groups such as fish, liver, and eggs can help. Promotes bone density. 4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory and may contribute to bone health. Include chia seeds, walnuts, fatty fish, and flaxseeds in your diet. 5. Limit alcohol and caffeine intake. Avoid or limit your daily intake of alcohol and caffeine as they can interfere with the absorption of other essential nutrients. 6. Avoid smoking: Both smoking and drinking alcohol can negatively affect bone health. Make sure you are not affected by them. 7. Exercise regularly: By working on the exercise of strengthen muscles Core strengthening exercises such as yoga, pilates and even swimming are supervised by fitness experts and doctors. Additionally, focus on a balanced diet that includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It is imperative to consult a doctor! Osteoporosis can be prevented and managed by eating a balanced diet and leading a healthy lifestyle before, during and after pregnancy. However, it is very important for pregnant women who have a history of osteoporosis or are showing any worrying symptoms to see a doctor to fully treat their osteoporosis.

