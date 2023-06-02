Health
Untangling the Human Mind: Cognitive-Personal Interaction
summary: Researchers are making progress in mapping the complex interactions between human cognition and personality traits.
The study integrated data from more than 1,300 studies worldwide representing 2 million participants to examine how personality traits and cognitive abilities are intertwined.
Findings reveal a direct link between cognitive performance and activity level, the impact of mental health on knowledge accumulation, and a strong positive correlation between cognitive performance and open-mindedness. This research revolutionizes our understanding of the human personality and sheds light on the diverse tapestry of the human mind.
Important facts:
- The study drew on data from more than 1,300 studies across 50 countries with more than 2 million participants.
- It turns out that active, energetic people have superior abilities in various cognitive skills, such as knowledge acquisition and memory retrieval.
- There is a strong positive relationship between cognitive ability and an open mind.
sauce: University of Minnesota
In a new groundbreaking study, the University of Minnesota research explores the surprising links between human cognition and personality—the pillars of human personality that shape who we are and how we interact with the world. shows relevance.
personality It influences our actions, emotions, and thoughts, and determines whether we are extroverted, polite, tenacious, curious, or anxious.
Cognitive ability, on the other hand, is an umbrella that reflects the ability to transcend complexity, such as articulating language, understanding complex mathematics, and drawing logical conclusions.
Despite popular belief that certain connections exist (for example, introverts are often perceived to be more intelligent), scientists do not have a comprehensive understanding of these complex connections. I lacked understanding.
This research Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, It integrates data from over 1,300 studies over the past century, represents over 2 million participants from 50 countries, and is published in academic journals, exam manuals, military databases, unpublished datasets, and even private companies. integrates data from its own database.
This monumental effort delves into the full spectrum of personality traits and cognitive abilities across multiple cultures and demographic groups. It features 79 personality traits, from modesty to agreeableness, and 97 cognitive abilities, from reading speed to memory.
“Knowing how personality and intelligence are related allows us to ponder the deeper question of why,” said co-author of the study and professor of psychology at the College of Arts and Sciences. says Denise Wans.
“These findings are a testament to human diversity and individuality. Only by knowing ourselves can we reach our full potential. “
Key findings include:
- Active and energetic people tend to be better at using different cognitive abilities. Most notably, this includes extensive knowledge, efficient memory retrieval, and enhanced information processing. No matter what the subject, active people tend to be familiar with it.
- People prone to experiencing high levels of depression and anxiety may find it more difficult to accumulate knowledge and reason logically.
- Those who were more diligent and caring tended to have better verbal and quantitative knowledge skills. This finding suggests an interesting link between personality traits and learning methods.
- There is a strong, positive relationship between many cognitive abilities and an open mind (that is, receptivity to fresh ideas).
“It took more than 13 years and a team of more than 30 volunteers to locate, translate, type and analyze more than 1,300 studies,” said co-author of the study and former university personality researcher. Kevin Stanek, who headed the intelligence lab, said.
“We are extremely grateful not only to the research team, but also to a broad group of thousands of academics, librarians, and companies who have contributed their time and data to put together this mosaic.”
A surprising finding from this study was the consistency of research methods over the past century. Modern personality studies still often employ self-reported written consent.
To combat this stagnation, the authors are working on research exploring the use of innovative methods such as sensor research and generative AI to assess personality traits and cognitive abilities.
About this Cognitive and Personality Research News
author: Savannah Erdmann
sauce: University of Minnesota
contact: Savannah Erdman – University of Minnesota
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: closed access.
“Meta-analytic relationships between personality and cognitive abilitiesBy Denise Wands et al. PNAS
overview
Meta-analytic relationships between personality and cognitive abilities
Cognitive abilities and personality are fundamental areas of human psychology. Despite a century of extensive research, most relationships between abilities and personality remain unestablished.
Using a contemporary hierarchical personality and cognitive ability framework, we meta-analyze the unexplored associations between personality traits and cognitive ability and provide large-scale evidence for their relationships.
This study quantitatively summarizes 60,690 relationships between 79 personality and 97 cognitive performance components in 3,543 meta-analyses based on data from millions of individuals. A new set of relationships is revealed by distinguishing between hierarchical personality and capacity building blocks (elements, aspects, aspects, etc.).
The association between personality traits and cognitive abilities is not limited to openness and its components. Some aspects or aspects of Neuroticism, Extraversion, and Conscientiousness are highly associated not only with specific abilities, but also with core abilities.
Overall, the results encyclopedically quantify what is currently known about the relationship between personality and ability, identify previously unrecognized combinations of traits, and uncover knowledge gaps.
Meta-analysis results are visualized in an interactive web tool. A database of coded research and relationships is provided to the scientific community for further research, understanding and application.
|
Sources
2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/cognition-personality-23381/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Untangling the Human Mind: Cognitive-Personal Interaction
- India: Modi needs a new social boost before the May 2024 elections
- Moviegoers list Bollywood duets with ‘Insane Chemistry’. Who is your favourite?
- Important events to look forward to in June
- The dressing gown is officially back, and we’re here for it
- Knife River is now listed on the stock exchange
- Osteoporosis in pregnancy: 7 ways to prevent it
- How to enable earthquake alerts on Android and iPhone
- Imran Khan isolated after closest aides quit PTI
- China Takes Leadership in Central Asia: Part 1: People’s Dispatch
- Turkey: Weak liquidity is the biggest short-term challenge for newly re-elected President Erdogan
- Key questions for Boris Johnson from the Covid survey