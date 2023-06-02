Health
Cannabis Use for Weight Loss: Effects of Cannabis on Weight and Metabolism
summary: Researchers have unraveled the mystery of how cannabis users tend to be leaner and less likely to develop diabetes, despite the appetite stimulation. This study shows that adolescent cannabis exposure disrupts energy balance and adipose organ (fat storage) homeostasis.
Findings show that regular cannabis use causes changes in fat cells that produce proteins normally found only in muscle and the heart, affecting their ability to store and release nutrients.
These changes can affect physical activity and mental processes such as attention, which require a steady supply of brain fuel.
Important facts:
- Regular use of cannabis can disrupt energy balance and fat storage, making it easier for users to lose weight, but it can also affect the mobilization of nutrients in the body.
- The changes are rooted in molecular changes in fat cells, causing the production of proteins normally found only in muscle and heart.
- This change can affect physical and mental processes that depend on a steady influx of nutrients to the brain.
sauce: University of California, Irvine
People who use cannabis frequently, despite being “hungry,” are leaner and less likely to develop diabetes than nonusers. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine have found a possible explanation for this discrepancy, but that’s not good news.
The findings are reported in a new study titled “Low-dose THC exposure in adolescents disrupts energy balance and adipose organ homeostasis in adulthood,” reported today Oct. 11, 2019. published on the day. cell metabolism.
Many adults who consume cannabis on a daily or near-daily basis start using cannabis during their teenage years.
New research shows that during this period of rapid physical development, cannabis wreaks havoc on the fine-tuned processes that control energy stores, making the body slimmer and less prone to obesity, as well as boosting the brain and muscles. We show that it can also reduce the ability to mobilize needed stored nutrients. activity.
These changes are rooted in amazing molecular changes that occur within the body’s fat stores, also known as the adipose organ, and after cannabis exposure begin to make proteins normally found only in muscle and heart.
The researchers gave adolescent mice low daily doses of THC or its vehicle. Treatment was then discontinued and the animals’ metabolism was thoroughly evaluated after they reached adulthood.
The results were astonishing. Mice that had been treated with THC as adolescents but are now drug-free had decreased fat mass and increased lean body mass, were partially resistant to obesity and hyperglycemia, and had increased body temperature. was higher than normal, unable to mobilize fuel from the body. fat storehouse.
Some of these traits are also found in people who use cannabis frequently.
To understand these data, researchers took a closer look at the molecular changes induced by THC. What they found was even more amazing. Adipocytes in THC-treated mice appeared normal under a microscope, but produced large amounts of muscle protein not normally found in fat. Muscle, on the other hand, produced very little of the same protein.
The researchers concluded that the effort required to make these “alien” proteins interferes with the healthy functioning of fat cells, which in turn interferes with their ability to store and release nutrients. This can affect not only physical activity, but also mental processes such as attention, which depend on a steady influx of fuel to the brain.
“We often think of cannabis only as a psychotropic drug,” says Danielle Piomeli, director of the UCI Center for Cannabis Research, Louise Turner-Arnold Professor of Neuroscience, and professor at the UCI School of Medicine. says Dr. Department of Anatomy and Neurobiology, School of Medicine.
“But its effects extend far beyond the brain. Its main ingredient, THC, mimics a group of chemical messengers called endocannabinoids that regulate vital functions throughout the body.
“Our results demonstrate that interference with endocannabinoid signaling in adolescence can permanently disrupt adipose organ function, with far-reaching effects on physical and mental health. ”
About this neuroscience research news
author: Daniele Piomeli
sauce: University of California, Irvine
contact: Daniele Piomeli – University of California, Irvine
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Adolescent exposure to low-dose THC disrupts energy balance and adipose organ homeostasis in adulthoodby Linlin et al. cell metabolism
overview
Adolescent exposure to low-dose THC disrupts energy balance and adipose organ homeostasis in adulthood
One of cannabis’ most iconic effects is the stimulation of hedonistic, high-calorie meals, or ‘small bellies,’ and habitual cannabis users are, on average, leaner than non-users. I’m here.
We asked whether this phenotype results from persistent changes in energy balance established during adolescence, when drug use often begins.
We found that daily low doses of the cannabis intoxicating component Δ9– Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) has been shown to induce adolescent male mice to decrease fat mass, increase lean body mass and utilize fat as fuel, partially resist diet-induced obesity and dyslipidemia, and heat. It causes increased production and an adult metabolic phenotype characterized by common cold and beta disorders. – Lipolysis by adrenergic receptor stimulation.
Further analysis revealed that this phenotype was associated with molecular abnormalities in the adipose organ, including ectopic overexpression of muscle-associated proteins and enhanced anabolic processing.
Thus, adolescent THC exposure superficially resembles healthy leanness, but in reality a permanent ‘pseudo-lean’ state that may be rooted in adipose organ dysfunction. may promote
Sources
2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/cud-weight-metabolism-23378/
