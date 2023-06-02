First mosquito swarm of 2023 positive for West Nile found outside Chicago | 2023 News





CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed that in 2023, the first three groups of mosquitoes in Illinois tested positive for West Nile virus, all in Cook County. So far this year, no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported. “Reports of the first batch of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes are a good reminder that it’s time for Illinois residents to start protecting themselves from vector-borne disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Samir Bohra. said. “We encourage everyone, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquitoes by wearing repellents and eliminating standing water around homes where mosquitoes breed. We urge you to take precautions to protect yourself and your family from the virus they carry.” Surveillance for West Nile virus in Illinois includes clinical testing of mosquito populations and dead birds, as well as testing of sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. Anyone who finds a sick or dead crow, blue jay, robin, or other resting bird should contact their local health department to determine if the bird should be taken in for inspection. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bites of house mosquitoes that pick up the virus by eating infected birds. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Rarely, it can lead to serious illness, such as meningitis, or even death. Symptoms may last for days to weeks. People over the age of 60 with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of severe illness from West Nile virus. In 2022, 44 counties in Illinois reported cases of West Nile virus-positive mosquito swarms, birds, horses, or humans. The West Nile recorded 34 human cases and 8 deaths. IDPH encourages the public to practice the 3 “R’s” to avoid being bitten: REDUCTION: Make sure the door and window screens are securely installed. Repair screens that are torn or cracked. Eliminate all stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed, or refresh weekly. These areas include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and other containers. Repel: Dress appropriately when outdoors. This includes wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and light-colored long-sleeved shirts. Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains ingredients such as DEET. Picaridin, Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, IR 3535, Paramentanediol (PMD), or 2-Undecanone. Report: Please report any places where you see stagnant water for more than a week, such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar areas where mosquitoes may breed. Your local health department may be able to add an insecticide to your water that kills mosquito larvae. can access. Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile Virus Tracker online.

