summary: Recent research has shown that a leafy Mediterranean diet may slow brain aging.

A new study found that this diet-related weight loss reduced brain aging in participants. The participant’s brain age appeared to rejuvenate by almost nine months for every 1% of his weight loss.

Important facts:

This study demonstrated that a 1% loss in body weight decreased brain age by almost 9 months. This is a substudy of the larger DIRECT-PLUS trial, which enrolled 102 people who met the criteria for obesity. The study highlights a leafy Mediterranean diet high in dietary polyphenols and low in red and processed meats as a beneficial lifestyle change.

Switching to a green Mediterranean diet has positive effects on brain health, according to new research from Ben-Gurion University in the Negev. Weight loss reduced brain aging in a substudy of the DIRECT-PLUS trial.

DIRECT PLUS was a large, 18-month long-term clinical trial with 300 participants.

This sub-study was conducted by Professor Galia Abidan of the Department of Psychology. Doctor. Mr. Gidon Rebakov, former graduate student in the Department of Cognitive and Neuroscience.

Their discovery was recently e-life.

The large study was led by Professor Iris Shai of Ben-Gurion University in the Negev, adjunct professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and professor emeritus at the University of Leipzig, Germany, and former graduate student Dr. Aron. Kaplan and his colleagues at Harvard and Leipzig Universities.

Obesity is associated with faster brain aging than would normally be expected. Researchers can gain insight into this process by calculating a person’s “brain age,” or how old a detailed scan will make the brain look, regardless of chronological age.

This approach also helps to see how certain factors, such as lifestyle, affect brain aging over relatively short timescales.

Levakov, Kaplan, Shai, and Avidan studied 102 people who met the criteria for obesity. Participants underwent brain scans at the beginning and end of the program. During this time, more tests and measurements were also taken to understand other biological processes affected by obesity, such as liver health.

They used brain scans taken at the beginning and end of the study to examine the effects of lifestyle interventions on aging trajectories.

The results revealed that a 1% weight loss resulted in participants’ brain ages almost nine months younger than their expected brain ages after 18 months. This aging process was associated with changes in other biological markers, such as reduction in liver fat and liver enzymes.

Increased liver fat and production of certain liver enzymes have previously been shown to adversely affect brain health in Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our research highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including reduced consumption of processed foods, sweets and beverages, in maintaining brain health,” says Dr. Revakov.

“It’s encouraging to see that even a 1% weight loss impacts brain health, leading to a 9-month reduction in brain age,” says Professor Abidan.

Next steps include figuring out whether slowing obesity-induced brain aging improves clinical outcomes in patients. Furthermore, this study demonstrates a potential strategy for assessing the success of lifestyle changes on brain health.

With global obesity rates rising, identifying interventions that positively impact brain health could have important clinical, educational and social implications.

The DIRECT-PLUS test research team was the first to introduce the concept of a green Mediterranean high-polyphenol diet.

This modified Mediterranean diet is similar to the traditional Mediterranean diet in that it is richer in dietary polyphenols (phytochemicals, secondary metabolites of plant compounds that confer various health benefits) and less red and processed meat. is different from

Green Mediterranean dieters consumed a daily intake of walnuts (28 grams) plus 3-4 cups of green tea and 1 cup of duckweed green shake per day for 18 months.

Mancay, a green aquatic plant, is rich in bioavailable iron, B12, 200 polyphenols and protein, making it a great alternative to meat.

Additional researchers include Anat Yaskolka Meir, Ehud Rinott, Gal Tsaban, Hila Zelicha and Professor Ilan Shelef from BGU, and Matthias Blüher, Uta Ceglarek and Michael Stumvoll from the University of Leipzig.

Funding: This study was funded by a grant from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation). Project number 209933838- SFB 1052. Rosetrees Trust (Grant A2623). Israel Ministry of Health grant 87472511; Israel Ministry of Science and Technology grant 3-13604; and California Walnut Commission.

None of the funders participated in any stage of the study’s design, conduct, or analysis, nor did they have access to the study results prior to publication.

