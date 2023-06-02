Tacoma officials refer to detention of tuberculosis woman – KIRO 7 News Seattle





After months of searches and multiple treatment orders by a judge, a woman with tuberculosis was found in Pierce County and detained by lawmakers on Thursday. The Pierce County Court ordered her to undergo isolation and treatment with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD). TPCHD and Pierce County Sheriff’s Department officials spoke Thursday about the detention and the future for women and communities. This morning, law enforcement transferred a Tacoma woman who refused treatment for tuberculosis to Pierce County Jail. To reduce the risk of transmission in prison, she should be held in a specially equipped room for isolation testing and treatment,” said Nigel Turner, TPCHD’s Director of Infectious Disease Control. rice field. “And we hope that she will choose the life-saving treatments she needs to treat her tuberculosis.” The woman was taken into custody at her home, according to Pierce County Sergeant Darren Moss. She was placed in a vehicle with a separate cabin to ensure the air did not affect the two MPs who brought her in. The woman was taken to a negative pressure cell at the Pierce County Jail, where air is trapped inside the cell and forced out so it doesn’t affect the rest of the facility. Moss said the women will remain there until an early release order is issued. He added that any decision to release her would be taken by the court. Moss also said he could not say exactly where she was picked up. She did not resist when she was taken into custody. Turner said the costs of detaining and treating the woman would be covered by the Ministry of Health using public funds. He did not disclose the specific cost, but added that it varies from case to case. Turner said mandatory quarantines are rare, and have only happened three times in the past 20 years. They were also asked why they didn’t release her name as a way to warn people if they came into contact with her. “That’s a court order. The court has kept her identity secret all along,” he replied. in JanuaryTPCHD has issued an alert that it is monitoring an ongoing case of tuberculosis in a woman in Tacoma. Authorities tried to persuade her and her family to seek treatment, but she refused. Marchthe judge issued a civil arrest warrant against the woman, allowing law enforcement to arrest her. in AprilTacoma police officers watched the woman continue to defy court orders and ride a city bus to visit a casino. ©2023 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/south-sound-news/pierce-county-deputies-detain-woman-with-tb-who-has-been-refusing-treatment-since-january/YZ2VQPYLQ5HKTEKIBGKXNONRT4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos