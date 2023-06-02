What is human metapneumovirus? What do we know about HMPV, a respiratory disease with cold symptoms?

A virus that causes colds, flu and COVID-19-like symptoms is surging in the United States. Here’s what you need to know about HMPV.

A runny nose, dry cough, sore throat and fever: The combination of these symptoms quickly marks anyone who survived the pandemic as either an unfortunate resurgence of COVID-19, a bad cold or the flu. will be recognized.

But there is another lesser-known virus that exhibits exactly the same symptoms. It is a human metapneumovirus abbreviated as HMPV or simply MPV.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Respiratory Virus Surveillance System: HMPV cases are surging This spring, hospital intensive care units in the country were filled with infants and elderly patients infected with the virus.

Nearly 11 percent of patients tested were HMPV-positive in mid-March, when the hospital recorded its peak recovery. This figure is about 36 percent higher than the pre-pandemic seasonal peak average of 7 percent.

According to John V. Williams, Professor of Pediatrics, Microbiology, and Molecular Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh, the recent surge in HMPV detections in the United States is due to “higher than normal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection rates.” It is similar to And in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, after the pandemic, there was an outbreak of influenza, he writes. conversation.

After two years of social distancing and mask wearing, the population’s weakened immunity is believed to be leading to a surge in the number of people infected with viruses such as the flu and colds.

In the UK, the number of HMPV cases appears to have peaked in the winter, with a reported prevalence of 5.4% among hospitalized adults.

In the week to May 21, 0.8% of patients reported HMPV positivity, according to the UK Health and Safety Agency. The proportion of children under the age of five stood at 1.4% in May, down from a winter peak of 12.2%.

Is HMPV a new virus?

HMPV is not a new virus. It was discovered in 2001 by a team of Dutch researchers after a year-long mission to identify the unknown cause of acute respiratory infections. leading cause of death Percentage of children under the age of five at the global level.

The research team tested 28 samples from Dutch children who had severe symptoms but did not test positive for known pathogens.

By studying samples, the researchers found structural similarities to Paramyxoviridae (a group of viruses that cause diseases such as measles, mumps, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)), whose genes found to be related to avian metapneumoviruses. infect birds.

The researchers gave HMPV the same name as its avian relative, assuming that the virus probably jumped from birds to humans and then evolved.

The virus is believed to have been circulating among humans completely undetected since at least the 1950s.

How bad is HMPV?

Many people may have had HMPV before, but they may not have known they had HMPV.

Most people who become infected do not develop serious symptoms and recover within 7 to 10 days. Moreover, the virus can only be detected by complex molecular tests performed in hospitals and emergency rooms.

Young children and the elderly usually develop the most severe symptoms after being infected with HMPV, as they are the most vulnerable to the virus. There is no vaccine or antiviral drug for HMPV, so their symptoms are treated directly by hospital doctors.

In severe cases, the virus can be fatal.

Other similar viruses are still more dangerous than HMPV, and the virus still appears to have a lower infection rate and disease incidence. Significantly lower than RSV.