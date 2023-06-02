Health
What is human metapneumovirus? What do we know about HMPV, a respiratory disease with cold symptoms?
A virus that causes colds, flu and COVID-19-like symptoms is surging in the United States. Here’s what you need to know about HMPV.
A runny nose, dry cough, sore throat and fever: The combination of these symptoms quickly marks anyone who survived the pandemic as either an unfortunate resurgence of COVID-19, a bad cold or the flu. will be recognized.
But there is another lesser-known virus that exhibits exactly the same symptoms. It is a human metapneumovirus abbreviated as HMPV or simply MPV.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Respiratory Virus Surveillance System: HMPV cases are surging This spring, hospital intensive care units in the country were filled with infants and elderly patients infected with the virus.
Nearly 11 percent of patients tested were HMPV-positive in mid-March, when the hospital recorded its peak recovery. This figure is about 36 percent higher than the pre-pandemic seasonal peak average of 7 percent.
According to John V. Williams, Professor of Pediatrics, Microbiology, and Molecular Genetics at the University of Pittsburgh, the recent surge in HMPV detections in the United States is due to “higher than normal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection rates.” It is similar to And in the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023, after the pandemic, there was an outbreak of influenza, he writes. conversation.
After two years of social distancing and mask wearing, the population’s weakened immunity is believed to be leading to a surge in the number of people infected with viruses such as the flu and colds.
In the UK, the number of HMPV cases appears to have peaked in the winter, with a reported prevalence of 5.4% among hospitalized adults.
In the week to May 21, 0.8% of patients reported HMPV positivity, according to the UK Health and Safety Agency. The proportion of children under the age of five stood at 1.4% in May, down from a winter peak of 12.2%.
Is HMPV a new virus?
HMPV is not a new virus. It was discovered in 2001 by a team of Dutch researchers after a year-long mission to identify the unknown cause of acute respiratory infections. leading cause of death Percentage of children under the age of five at the global level.
The research team tested 28 samples from Dutch children who had severe symptoms but did not test positive for known pathogens.
By studying samples, the researchers found structural similarities to Paramyxoviridae (a group of viruses that cause diseases such as measles, mumps, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)), whose genes found to be related to avian metapneumoviruses. infect birds.
The researchers gave HMPV the same name as its avian relative, assuming that the virus probably jumped from birds to humans and then evolved.
The virus is believed to have been circulating among humans completely undetected since at least the 1950s.
How bad is HMPV?
Many people may have had HMPV before, but they may not have known they had HMPV.
Most people who become infected do not develop serious symptoms and recover within 7 to 10 days. Moreover, the virus can only be detected by complex molecular tests performed in hospitals and emergency rooms.
Young children and the elderly usually develop the most severe symptoms after being infected with HMPV, as they are the most vulnerable to the virus. There is no vaccine or antiviral drug for HMPV, so their symptoms are treated directly by hospital doctors.
In severe cases, the virus can be fatal.
Other similar viruses are still more dangerous than HMPV, and the virus still appears to have a lower infection rate and disease incidence. Significantly lower than RSV.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/06/02/worse-than-a-cold-not-as-bad-as-rsv-meet-hmpv-the-virus-making-people-sick-this-spring
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is human metapneumovirus? What do we know about HMPV, a respiratory disease with cold symptoms?
- How Turkish President Erdogan maintained a grip on power in the country
- Controversy over President Joko Widodo joining Cawe-Cawe, Jimly Asshiddiqie: the law does not prohibit
- A network of geothermal power plants could help level the UK | geothermal energy
- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke a perfect Bollywood comedy. Brings out the best in Sara and Vicky
- University of Oklahoma Athletics
- 7 Best Supplements for Heart Health | Health
- Tivoli Hotels & Resorts opens its first all-inclusive property Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort in Portugal
- Google Bard adds support for precise location for better local results
- Turnberry will not host the Open Championship while it belongs to Donald Trump, according to R&A | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
- From SatyaPrem Ki Katha to Bloody Daddy, the next Bollywood films will be released in June 2023
- UTT Season 4: Player List of all teams after Ultimate Table Tennis Draft