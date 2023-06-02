Health
Scientists charge sleeping humans’ brains with electricity to improve memory : Shots
DrAfter123/Getty Images
A little brain stimulation at night seems to help you remember what you learned the day before.
A study of 18 people with severe epilepsy found that deep brain stimulation during sleep boosted memory test scores, researchers said. report in a diary natural neuroscience.
Stimuli were delivered for the following periods. NREM sleep During sleep, the brain is thought to consolidate memories that are expected to be used in the future. It was designed to synchronize the activity of two of her brain areas involved in: consolidation of memory: Hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.
Depending on the level of sync, “some people are 10% or 20% better, some are 80% better,” he said. Dr. Itzhak Freedauthor of the study and professor of neurosurgery at the University of California, Los Angeles.
The results support a leading theory about how the brain transforms everyday events into memories that last for days, weeks and even years. They also propose new approaches to help people with various sleep and memory problems.
“For example, we know that people with dementia and Alzheimer’s have a really hard time sleeping,” Fried said. “The question is whether changing the structure of sleep can help memory.”
The results, which came from a small study of people with a specific disorder (epilepsy), are “reason to celebrate,” he said. Dr. Gyorgy Buzakia professor of neuroscience at New York University, but was not involved in the research.
rhythm in the brain
During sleep, brain cells operate in a rhythmic pattern. Scientists believe that communication is possible when the firing patterns of two brain regions are synchronized.
the study They suggest that during non-REM sleep, the hippocampus, located deep in the brain, synchronizes its activity with the prefrontal cortex, located just behind the forehead. This process seems to help transform the memories of the day into memories that will last a lifetime.
So Freed and his team wanted to know if increasing synchrony between the two areas of the brain would improve the memory of facts and events.
Their study included epileptic patients who already had electrodes implanted in their brains as part of their medical evaluation. This gave scientists a way to monitor and alter the rhythms of a person’s brain.
They measured memory using a “celebrity pet” test in which participants were shown a series of images matching a particular celebrity with a particular animal. The goal was to remember which animal was with which celebrity.
The patient viewed the images before going to bed. And while they slept, some received tiny electrical pulses through wires in their brains.
“We were measuring activity in a region deep in the brain. [the hippocampus]and built on that to inspire in another area [the prefrontal cortex]says Freed.
The rhythms of the two brain regions became more synchronized in the stimulated patients. And when those patients woke up, they did better on celebrity pet tests.
The results go back to decades of research in animals showing the importance of rhythm and synchrony in forming long-term memory.
“If you want to talk to the brain, you have to speak to it in its own language,” Buzaki said.
But changing brain rhythms in healthy people may not improve memory, he says. Because those communication channels are already optimized.
Epilepsy patients may have improved because they started with sleep and memory problems caused by both epilepsy and its medications.
“Maybe what happened here is just making the worst memories better,” Buzaki said.
Still, he says the approach could help millions of people with memory problems. And brain rhythms probably play an important role in many other matters.
“They aren’t specific to memory. They do a lot of other things, like regulating mood and emotions,” says Buzusaki.
So, he says, regulating brain rhythms could also help with diseases such as depression.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2023/06/02/1179532666/electrical-pulses-that-synchronize-the-sleeping-brain-appear-to-boost-memory
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “AI” trending in Google search, but not yet at the level of “Bitcoin”
- Scientists charge sleeping humans’ brains with electricity to improve memory : Shots
- Logan Brown: Pregnant transgender male star on the cover of Glamor UKs Pride
- K-pop x Bollywood! Singer Aoora gives Bappi Lahiri’s signature song Jimmy Jimmy a Korean twist. SHOW
- Serving the Pottstown Community at Tennis Courts – The Mercury
- PM Narendra Modi in Prachanda; Will take India-Nepal links to the Himalayan heights | India News
- Paul Hastings adds LA entertainment marketer from Latham
- How to Quit Fast Fashion 6 Simple Steps to Conscious Consumerism
- Google goes multi-cloud with dedicated links to rivals The Register
- Woman jailed in Iran calls for release of environmentalist – BBC News
- Trump the Cuomosexual COVID
- Political discipline – Kompas.id