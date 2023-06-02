Scientists charge sleeping humans’ brains with electricity to improve memory : Shots

. DrAfter123/Getty Images

A little brain stimulation at night seems to help you remember what you learned the day before.

A study of 18 people with severe epilepsy found that deep brain stimulation during sleep boosted memory test scores, researchers said. report in a diary natural neuroscience.

Stimuli were delivered for the following periods. NREM sleep During sleep, the brain is thought to consolidate memories that are expected to be used in the future. It was designed to synchronize the activity of two of her brain areas involved in: consolidation of memory: Hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.

Depending on the level of sync, “some people are 10% or 20% better, some are 80% better,” he said. Dr. Itzhak Freedauthor of the study and professor of neurosurgery at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The results support a leading theory about how the brain transforms everyday events into memories that last for days, weeks and even years. They also propose new approaches to help people with various sleep and memory problems.

“For example, we know that people with dementia and Alzheimer’s have a really hard time sleeping,” Fried said. “The question is whether changing the structure of sleep can help memory.”

The results, which came from a small study of people with a specific disorder (epilepsy), are “reason to celebrate,” he said. Dr. Gyorgy Buzakia professor of neuroscience at New York University, but was not involved in the research.

rhythm in the brain

During sleep, brain cells operate in a rhythmic pattern. Scientists believe that communication is possible when the firing patterns of two brain regions are synchronized.

the study They suggest that during non-REM sleep, the hippocampus, located deep in the brain, synchronizes its activity with the prefrontal cortex, located just behind the forehead. This process seems to help transform the memories of the day into memories that will last a lifetime.

So Freed and his team wanted to know if increasing synchrony between the two areas of the brain would improve the memory of facts and events.

Their study included epileptic patients who already had electrodes implanted in their brains as part of their medical evaluation. This gave scientists a way to monitor and alter the rhythms of a person’s brain.

They measured memory using a “celebrity pet” test in which participants were shown a series of images matching a particular celebrity with a particular animal. The goal was to remember which animal was with which celebrity.

The patient viewed the images before going to bed. And while they slept, some received tiny electrical pulses through wires in their brains.

“We were measuring activity in a region deep in the brain. [the hippocampus]and built on that to inspire in another area [the prefrontal cortex]says Freed.

The rhythms of the two brain regions became more synchronized in the stimulated patients. And when those patients woke up, they did better on celebrity pet tests.

The results go back to decades of research in animals showing the importance of rhythm and synchrony in forming long-term memory.

“If you want to talk to the brain, you have to speak to it in its own language,” Buzaki said.

But changing brain rhythms in healthy people may not improve memory, he says. Because those communication channels are already optimized.

Epilepsy patients may have improved because they started with sleep and memory problems caused by both epilepsy and its medications.

“Maybe what happened here is just making the worst memories better,” Buzaki said.

Still, he says the approach could help millions of people with memory problems. And brain rhythms probably play an important role in many other matters.

“They aren’t specific to memory. They do a lot of other things, like regulating mood and emotions,” says Buzusaki.

So, he says, regulating brain rhythms could also help with diseases such as depression.