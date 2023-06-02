UK’s promising cancer blood test correctly diagnoses two-thirds of patients





Researchers say a new blood test that detects more than 50 types of cancer showed promising results in a recent NHS clinical trial. of SYMPLIFYResearch Established in 2021, it has tested the Garelli blood test on more than 6,000 patients in England and Wales who were referred for diagnosis by their primary care physician after an underlying cancer condition had been identified. The results, which will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago on Saturday, showed a “strong performance” of the Multiple Cancer Early Detection (MCED) test. This research was conducted by the University of Oxford and supported by GRAIL, a US-based company that developed the Galleri MCED test. Of 5,461 evaluable patients, the test correctly identified two-thirds (66.3%) of those diagnosed with cancer through usual care procedures. This sensitivity increased with age and later stages of cancer, with an accuracy of 95.3% in stage IV cancer. After a positive MCED test, Galleri pinpointed the cancer site in 85.2% of cases. NHS patients participating in this study were asked by their primary care physician to have urgent imaging, endoscopy, or Patients were referred for other diagnostic tests or had nonspecific symptoms. Along with completing these studies, the patient provided a blood sample so that MCED could be performed. Routine NHS treatment diagnosed cancer in 368 patients, and MCED detected cancer signals in 323, of whom 244 were diagnosed. This means that 75.5% of those who tested positive with Galleri’s test were found to have cancer, and 2.4% of those who tested negative were found to have cancer. Professor Brian D. Nicholson, a general practitioner and associate professor at the University of Oxford and co-principal investigator of the study, said: “It has the potential to expedite cancer diagnosis and avoid invasive and costly investigations. there is a need for “new tools”. Commenting on the results, he added: “The high overall specificity, positive predictive value, and precision of the cancer signals detected in the SYMPLIFY study and the prediction of cancer signal origin reported across cancer types suggest that a positive MCED test can be used for confirmation. It shows that it can.” Symptomatic patients should be screened for cancer before receiving any other diagnosis. ” Dr David Crosby of Cancer Research UK said: “The results of the study suggest that this test can be used to assist GPs in their clinical assessment, but it remains to be seen whether they can be improved and ultimately “We need more research in larger trials.” Patient Outcomes. Although this study showed superior performance in the use of MCED in symptomatic patients, The NHS is also doing research Approximately 140,000 volunteers aged 50 to 77 will participate and the Galeri test will be tested alongside existing cancer screening for asymptomatic patients. last week, some Researchers claimed current prostate cancer screening system workssaid the UK should introduce a ‘risk-based’ screening program for prostate cancer or make it clear that asymptomatic people should not be tested for PSA. And in April, NHS England announced: People in poorer areas were more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an earlier stagethanks to a targeted screening program that included a “lung track.”

