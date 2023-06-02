Simple Hysterectomy Comparable to Radical Surgery in Cervical Cancer

“The SHAPE trial shows that radical hysterectomy can be changed to simple, including minimally invasive, hysterectomy in carefully selected tumors,” said experts at the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine. ing.

Results from the Canadian Cancer Trials Group CX.5/SHAPE trial (NCT01658930) presented at a press conference showed that simple hysterectomy was associated with lower risk of premature birth compared with radical hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy It showed non-inferiority in patients with cervical cancer.of 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.1

With a median follow-up of 4.5 years, the 3-year pelvic recurrence rate in the intent-to-treat population was 2.52% for patients who underwent simple hysterectomy compared with 2.17% for those who underwent radical hysterectomy was. This corresponds to a difference of 0.35% from the upper 95% confidence limit of 2.32%, which is below the prespecified limit of 4%.

“Therefore, it can be argued that simple hysterectomy is non-inferior to radical hysterectomy,” said lead study professor at the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine, University of Laval, Quebec City, Canada. Author Marie Plante, M.D., said at a preliminary press conference. State of the conference. “After a proper and rigorous preoperative examination, […] Simple hysterectomy is now considered the new standard of care for patients with low-risk early-stage cervical cancer, leading to a gradual reduction of surgery. “

Although the overall incidence of cervical cancer has declined over the past 20 years, Plante said, a higher proportion of women develop cervical cancer at a younger age, and those with early-stage disease who are at lower risk. It is said that there are many women who do.

“While radical surgery is highly effective in treating low-risk populations, women are particularly at risk of suffering ‘survival’ issues related to long-term surgical side effects, including bladder, bowel and sexual dysfunction. It’s exposed,” Dr. Plante said. added that the radical approach also included uterine parameters and resection of the upper vagina. “Thus, radical surgery requires more extensive surgical skills and training and is associated with more surgical complications.”

Retrospective data suggest that less radical surgery, considered a surgical de-escalation approach, may not only be a safer option for patients, but may also be associated with reduced morbidity. suggests that2

The SHAPE trial is an intergroup study of gynecologic cancers led by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group for low-risk cervical cancer (defined as squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, or adenosquamous carcinoma). A total of 700 patients were included. Stage IA2 or IB1 disease. Parenchymal invasion <10 mm in loop electrosurgical resection/cone. <50% stromal invasion on MRI. Maximum dimension is 20mm. and any grade 1-3 or non-evaluable disease.

These patients were randomly assigned 1:1 to undergo radical or simple hysterectomy. Surgery included pelvic lymphadenectomy and optional sentinel lymph node (SN) mapping, regardless of which arm they were enrolled in. When performing SN mapping, the mode is optional, but it is preferred to use the laparoscopic approach.

Patients were randomized by cooperating group, SN mapping (yes vs. no), stage (IA2 vs. IB1), histology (squamous vs. adenocarcinoma/adenosquamous carcinoma), grade (1–2 vs. 3 vs. non-evaluable). Stratified.

The primary endpoint is the 3-year pelvic recurrence rate.

Additional findings included IB1 histostage (2.76% vs 2.33%, difference, 0.43, 90% CI, -1.71 to 2.57), squamous histology (2.05% vs 2.05%, 90% CI, -1.71 to 2.57) Simple hysterectomy was shown to be non-inferior to broad-definition hysterectomy across prespecified patient subgroups, including difference, 0.00; 90% CI, -1.71 to 2.57), adenocarcinoma/adenosquamous histology (3.26% vs 2.35%; difference, 0.91; 90% CI, -2.52 to 4.34), tumor grade 1-2 (2.63) % vs 1.05%); difference, 1.58; 90% -0.68 to 3.84), tumor grade not evaluable (3.53% vs 5.79%; difference, -2.26; 90% CI, -7.54 to 3.02), pre-defined (2.76% vs 2.34%; difference, 0.42; 90% CI, -1.72 to 2.56) and per-protocol patients who did not meet exclusion eligibility after surgery (2.89% vs 2.45%; difference, 0.44; 90 %CI, -1.80 to 2.68).

Furthermore, data show that pelvic recurrence occurred in 3.1% of patients who underwent simple hysterectomy (n = 350) compared with 2.9% of patients who underwent radical hysterectomy (n = 350). It was shown that there was Extrapelvic recurrence occurred in 2.0% and 0.6% of patients, respectively, and the pelvic and extrapelvic recurrence rates were 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. The extrapelvic-only recurrence rate was 1.1% in the simple hysterectomy group and 0% in the radical hysterectomy group. Intrapelvic or extrapelvic recurrence rates were 4.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

There were 7 deaths in both groups (2.0% each). Four deaths (1.1%) in the simple hysterectomy group were due to cervical cancer compared to one death (0.3%) in the radical hysterectomy group. Mortality from other primary malignancies and other medical conditions was 0.3% (n = 1) and 0.6% (n = 2) in the simple hysterectomy group and 0.9% (n = 3) in the simple hysterectomy group and 0.9% (n = 3). radical hysterectomy group;

Regarding postoperative complications, intraoperative injury occurred in 7.1% (n = 24) of patients undergoing simple hysterectomy and 6.4% (n = 22) of patients undergoing radical hysterectomy.P. = .77). These occurred within the bladder (n = 3 vs. n = 9, respectively; P. = .14), ureter (3 vs 5; P. = .73), neural (5 vs 2; P. = .28), intestine (each n = 2; P. = 1.00), venous (4 vs 1; P. = .21), others (7 vs 3; P. = .22).

Surgery-related adverse reactions (AEs), known as acute AEs, occurred within 4 weeks after surgery in 42.6% of patients in the simple hysterectomy group versus 50.6% of patients in the radical hysterectomy group (P. = .04). Late AEs occurring 4 weeks after surgery occurred in her 53.6% and her 60.5% of patients, respectively (P. = .08).

The simple hysterectomy group (2.4%) had fewer acute urinary incontinence AEs than the radical hysterectomy group (5.5%). P. = .048); the AE rates for late urinary incontinence were 4.7% and 11.0%, respectively (P. = .003). Acute urinary retention AEs were seen in 0.6% and 11.0% of patients, respectively (P. <.0001), and late urinary retention AEs occurred in 0.6% of the simple hysterectomy group and 9.9% of the radical hysterectomy group (P. <.0001). These data are statistically significant, Plante noted.

Quality of life and sexual health were also assessed through sexual vaginal function (EORTC QLQ-CX24) and sexual pain (FSFI Pain Scale).Sexual vaginal function improved with simple hysterectomy after 3, 6 and 12 months (all P. <.0001). With respect to dyspareunia, similar findings were obtained after simple hysterectomy at 3 months of age (P. = .003), 6 months (P. = .02), and 12 months (P. = .002).

Plante noted that both approaches were further evaluated through the Sexual Health Score, the EORTC QLQ-C30 pain scale (Effect Estimate, -4.53; P. = .02), EORTC QLQ-CX4 symptom experience (effect estimate, -2.12; P. = .02), EORTC QLQ-CX4 body image (effect estimate, -5.22; P. = .02), EORTC QLQ-CX4 sexual anxiety (effect estimate, -6.67; P. = .04), EORTC QLQ-CX4 sexual activity (effect estimate -7.59; P. = .003), EORTC QLQ-CX4 sexual enjoyment (effect estimate, -7.67; P. = .049), FSFI Desire (effect estimate, 0.37; P. = .002), FSFI arousal (effect estimate 0.38; P. = .003), FSFI lubrication (effectiveness estimate, 0.36; P. = .008), FSFI total score (effect estimate 1.82; P. = .006), FSDS total score (effect estimate, -2.47; P. = .02).

During a press conference, Kathleen N. Moore, M.D., Associate Director of Clinical Research, Stevenson Cancer Center, Oklahoma TSET Phase I Program Director, and Professor of Gynecologic Oncology, University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, said: Following Plante’s data presentation, he commented on the global impact of the SHAPE findings.

“The SHAPE trial shows that radical hysterectomy can be changed to simple hysterectomy, including minimally invasive, in carefully selected tumors. It’s an important thing to do,” emphasized Moore. “But we can do this without losing control of the tumor and, importantly, we can reduce surgical complications, postoperative morbidity, especially urological morbidity.” Momentarily, this will become the new standard of care.This represents a major step forward in the care of women with early-stage cervical cancer.In all honesty, the de-escalation will allow these women in low- and middle-income countries to may become able to live. […] Increased access to curative surgical interventions. “

