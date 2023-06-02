Ingestion may restore memory in the elderly





The findings also observed that increased flavonol intake during the intervention period was associated with improved memory scores. Professor Gunter Kunle, Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences at the University of Reading, told NutraIngredients: from increase. “Dietary recommendations for flavanols pivot from deficiencies prevention to health maintenance (similar to dietary fiber), and I think it is time to consider such an approach in official guidelines. This should not be limited to flavanols: there are other potentially relevant bioactive compounds, but studies on flavanols could serve as models,” he emphasizes. Heart-friendly flavonols​ As the population ages, the prevalence of age-related cognitive problems is increasing. As these conditions place a heavy burden on society, there is an increasing need to address these issues. Significant research suggests that flavonoids, compounds found naturally in fruits and vegetables, may prevent this age-related decline in cognitive function. in particular, the studysuggested that they may be associated with hippocampus-dependent memory. Following this, researchers sought to investigate the potential effects of dietary flavanols on cognitive aging in a large randomized controlled trial. Research details​ The study involved 3,562 older adults with a mean age of 71 years. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either 500 mg of cocoa flavanols per day or placebo over a 3-year intervention period. Diet quality and flavanol intake were measured at baseline using an alternative healthy eating index, and urine-based biomarkers were obtained in some participants. Memory scores were assessed by his three cognitive scales, including his ModRey, Flanker test, and ModBent of hippocampal memory function. It was established that baseline diet and habitual flavanol intake were positively correlated with hippocampus-dependent memory. Furthermore, in individuals with low dietary quality scores and low flavanol intake, flavanol interventions reported significantly improved scores on the ModRey test, suggesting recovery of hippocampal-dependent memory. I’m here. Additionally, increased flavanol intake during the intervention period was found to be associated with improved memory. However, it should be noted that the prespecified 1-year primary endpoint showed no significant improvement in participants’ memory after the intervention. explained​ “Experimental results suggest that dietary flavanols are specific components of a healthy diet, and that low habitual intake underlies a hippocampus-dependent memory component of cognitive aging. It’s possible,” said the researchers. The report notes that previous studies echo these findings, and that dietary flavanols enhance hippocampus-dependent memory by increasing synaptic and vascular density. This has been shown within the hippocampal subregion and was previously confirmed by neuroimaging techniques. Kunhle explains how the discovery will help expand research on flavanols. “Flavanol research has been going on for decades, so there is a wealth of very good data on flavanol metabolism, health effects, and potential mechanisms of action. “This study builds on previous work to develop a defined intervention (cocoa flavanols used) and nutritional biomarkers to more objectively measure intake (which was partly done in Reading). This required the development of analytical methods and criteria.The endpoints used were – a memory test developed over several years by colleagues at Columbia University and under the Women’s Health Initiative COSMOS The infrastructure to support the was established by a group at Harvard University.” Regarding open questions that still need investigation, he notes the lack of representative data on flavonol intake across populations. He added that individual differences in response to flavanols, including the influence of genetics, need further investigation. Source: PNAS https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2216932120​ “Dietary flavanols restore hippocampal-dependent memory in older adults with low dietary quality and low habitual flavanol intake” Adam M. Brickman, Lok-Kin Yung, Daniel M. Alschler, Javier I. Ottaviani, Gunther GC Kuhnl, Richard P. Sloan, Heike Ruttmann Gibson, Trisha Copeland, Hagen Schlater, Howard D. Seso, Joan E. Manson, Melanie Wall, Scott A. Small

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nutraingredients.com/Article/2023/06/02/flavanols-for-thought-intakes-may-restore-memory-in-older-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

