Can a moderate protein diet improve metabolism?

In a landmark study from Waseda University, researchers investigated whether a moderate protein diet could improve metabolic health.

The age-old adage, “You are what you eat,” emphasizes that our dietary choices have a huge impact on our overall health and well-being.

As we age, our nutritional requirements evolve and maintaining metabolic health becomes critical to living a long, disease-free life.

In recent years, scientific research has focused on the relationship between dietary interventions and longevity, with studies showing effects on calories and longevity. protein intake Health and longevity studies in both rodents and primates.

Links between macronutrients and cardiometabolic health and aging

Additionally, new research in mice highlights the link between macronutrients and cardiometabolic health and aging. These macronutrients include:

protein

carbohydrates

fat

However, there remains an unanswered question about the optimal amount of protein required to maintain metabolic health.

How did the researchers conduct their research?

The researchers collected male C57BL/6NCr mice at two different life stages: young mice at 6 months of age and middle-aged mice at 16 months of age.

These mice were then fed an isocaloric diet with varying protein content ranging from 5% to 45% for two months.

After the period, the effects of different protein diets were assessed through comprehensive measurements including self-organizing map (SOM) cluster analysis of skeletal muscle mass, liver and plasma lipid profiles, and plasma amino acid profiles.

How much protein do we really need?

When asked about the motivation behind the research, Kondo explains:

“Previous studies have shown that altering the dietary protein-to-carbohydrate ratio of mice as they approach old age may minimize age-related mortality throughout life.

“However, it is still unknown how much protein we should consume to maintain metabolic health as we approach old age.”

“Protein requirements change throughout life.”

Professor Kondo added, “Protein requirements change throughout life, being higher in mice with lower fertility, decreasing in middle age, and increasing again in older mice as the protein becomes less efficient.”

“The same pattern could be observed in humans, so it is conceivable that increasing daily protein intake in the diet could promote metabolic health in people.

“Additionally, an ideal macronutrient balance at each life stage may also extend healthy lifespan.”

Effects of a Moderate Protein Diet on Metabolic Health

During their investigation, the research team made important observations regarding the effects of different protein diets on the metabolic health of mice.

They found that a low-protein diet caused the development of mild hepatic steatosis, characterized by elevated hepatic lipid levels, especially in middle-aged mice compared to young mice.

Conversely, a moderate protein diet showed favorable effects of lowering both liver and plasma blood glucose and lipid levels in mice.

These findings suggest that moderate protein intake ranging from 25% to 35% contributes to improved metabolic health in both young and middle-aged mice.

Effect of protein diet on plasma amino acid concentrations

The researchers also analyzed plasma amino acid concentrations in mice of different age groups to better understand the effects of different protein diets.

They found that the levels of individual amino acids in plasma varied according to age and the protein content of the diet.

To validate these findings, they utilized self-organizing map (SOM) analysis of plasma amino acid profiles and revealed distinct patterns linking protein intake with liver triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

These findings provide valuable insight into the complex relationships between protein intake, plasma amino acid concentrations and metabolic health in mice.

This study sets the stage for further research and potential applications in determining optimal protein intake for maintaining metabolic health in older adults.

The joint research team includes Dr. Takuya Chiba from Waseda University’s Faculty of Human Sciences, Dr. Akihito Ishigami from the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Geriatrics and Gerontology, and Dr. Hitoshi Aoki from Nichirei’s Research and Development Department. Foods Co., Ltd. and Dr. Shinichiro Takahashi, Department of Animal Science and Applied Biochemistry, Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, The University of Tokyo.