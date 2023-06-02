7 tips to protect your eyes if you work in front of a computer all day

fatigue and stress For a long time it was a common affliction at the end of the day. In the digital age, new challenges arise. headache, Dry eye and double vision. These are symptoms specific to the 21st century workplace, where many of us are staring at computer screens all day.

In recent years, as remote work has expanded, so has the amount of time spent on the screen for work.according to Research by All About VisionRemote workers spend nearly 13 hours looking at screens per day, compared to just under 11 hours for onsite employees.

Eye health has become a particular concern as work-related screen time has increased. Nearly half of those surveyed reported that their vision had deteriorated in the past two years. Could the screen be the culprit? If so, is there anything we can do? Read more about eye care when using a computer.

Common eye symptoms associated with prolonged computer use

As computer use has increased over the past decades, doctors and researchers have studied the effects it has on our eyes. Three symptoms, in particular, are related to spending too much time in front of a computer screen.

computer vision syndrome

computer vision syndromeAlso known as digital eye strain, this problem is a well-documented problem with a variety of symptoms. Sitting in front of a computer all day can blur your vision and make it difficult to shift your focus between near and far objects. Headaches behind the eyes are also common, and other physical symptoms such as neck and shoulder pain may appear.

Of course, these symptoms can come from other types of work as well, but they’re especially noticeable in jobs that: computer based worker.

eye strain

eye strain This is one of the most common symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome. In addition to the blurred vision and headaches mentioned above, symptoms of asthenopia include double vision, eye pain, general malaise, or difficulty concentrating or focusing. Many people with eye strain also experience light sensitivity.

dry eye syndrome

Dry eye This is also a prominent symptom of Computer Vision Syndrome. According to research, Staring at a computer makes you blink lessThis limits the distribution of tears and dries out the eyes. The eyes may feel itchy, stinging, or burning, and the area around the eye may feel rough or red.

How to protect your eye health while working at your computer

These conditions are common among computer users, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be avoided.Here are 7 things you can do reduce eye fatigue Protect your vision and eye health while working at your computer.

Get regular check-ups by an ophthalmologist

If you have good vision, you may think that you do not need to see an ophthalmologist regularly. but, regular eye examination helps prevent problems from working in front of a computer. An ophthalmologist can also do regular checks for other diseases. eye health problemsincluding glaucoma and cataracts, as well as vision-related conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Make your workspace as ergonomic as possible

You may not realize it at first, but Ergonomics of the workspace Sitting in front of a computer all day can affect your eyes. First and foremost, your computer screen should be 20 to 28 inches from your eyes, with the center of the screen 4 to 5 inches below eye level. If you regularly view documents while working at your computer, put them on a stand next to your screen so you don’t have to constantly change your focal length.

Lighting and screen glare can cause serious eye strain, so it’s also important to consider. Make sure the room is well lit and the screen is no brighter than the surrounding environment. Tilt the screen away from overhead lights and use blinds, shades, or curtains to reduce glare from windows. backlight from the sun.

do eye exercises

controlling your eyes 6 different musclesLike any muscle, it may need a little help to relax and reduce tension.there are quite a few some practice What you can do to help this process is relieve eye fatigue. For example, try:

roll your eyes : This isn’t just useful for bad jokes and annoying co-workers. Roll your eyes back and forth for about 1 minute to stretch your eye muscles and reduce eye strain.

: This isn’t just useful for bad jokes and annoying co-workers. Roll your eyes back and forth for about 1 minute to stretch your eye muscles and reduce eye strain. bend your eyes : Similar to rolling, it involves quick movements up, down, left and right. Do each movement 10 times. Make sure you are relaxed and looking straight ahead in both this and your eye rotation.

: Similar to rolling, it involves quick movements up, down, left and right. Do each movement 10 times. Make sure you are relaxed and looking straight ahead in both this and your eye rotation. Palming: Gently wrap your palms and place them over your eyes for 2 minutes. Allow your eyes to open and close freely. Staring into the dark or blinking will help reset your vision.

Gently wrap your palms and place them over your eyes for 2 minutes. Allow your eyes to open and close freely. Staring into the dark or blinking will help reset your vision. blink slowly: Look straight ahead, close your eyes for 0.5 seconds, then open them again. Repeat this 20 times in a row to refresh your eyes and reduce dryness.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

This is also an eye exercise, which is especially helpful in reducing the symptoms of eye strain, as it trains you to shift your focus between different distances. The rules themselves are simple and easy to remember. every 20 minutes Look at your computer screen, stop and stare at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. You may need to set a repeat timer until it becomes a habit.

Use blue light blocking glasses

Blue light blocking glasses are a good investment to reduce eye strain, but they’re not what many once thought. It turns out that these glasses do little to directly address the symptoms of Computer Vision Syndrome. but, Reduce blue light at night Minimize sleep cycle disruptions and help you get plenty of rest (more on this below). So blue light glasses may not be useful for work, but they can be a good choice in the evening.

You can also change settings on your phone, tablet, or other home device to reduce blue light on your screen at night.

Eat foods that support eye health

While some of these habits will show immediate results, it’s also important to remember to invest in your long-term eye health. It starts with eating foods that support eye health: foods rich in beta-carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and vitamins A, C, and E. Necessary for eye care, these nutrients help support cell growth. , limits harmful free radicals and reduces inflammation in eye tissues.

Several best food source These include:

Omega 3 : Flaxseed and linseed oil, fish and walnuts

: Flaxseed and linseed oil, fish and walnuts zinc : chickpeas, oysters, red meat, yogurt

: chickpeas, oysters, red meat, yogurt with vitamin A beta carotene : Apricot, raw cantaloupe, carrot, mango, raw red pepper, ricotta cheese, spinach, sweet potato

: Apricot, raw cantaloupe, carrot, mango, raw red pepper, ricotta cheese, spinach, sweet potato Vitamin C : Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, grapefruit, kiwi, orange, raw red pepper, strawberry

: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, grapefruit, kiwi, orange, raw red pepper, strawberry Vitamin E : Almonds, broccoli, peanut butter, spinach, sunflower seeds, wheat germ

: Almonds, broccoli, peanut butter, spinach, sunflower seeds, wheat germ lutein and zeaxanthin: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, corn, eggs, kale, nectarines, oranges, papaya, romaine lettuce, spinach, pumpkin

sleep well

Getting enough rest is important for many aspects of your health, including your eyes. When sleep deprived exacerbate many symptoms Symptoms of computer vision syndrome, such as blurred vision and photosensitivity. Insufficient or inadequate rest does not give your eyes time to recover, so you may wake up with red and itchy eyes from yesterday’s work. In addition, sleep deprivation is associated with an increased risk of glaucoma in the long term.

Tips for quality sleep for eye health

Achieving restful sleep may be easier said than done. Try these tips to help you fall asleep faster and rest better.

Don’t look at your phone or watch TV right before bed.

Keep your room cool and comfortable.

regular exercise.

Go to bed at the same time and wake up at the same time every day.

Limit alcohol and caffeine.

Frequently Asked Questions About Eye Strain

What are the 3 symptoms of computer eye strain? Three of the most common eye strain symptoms are headaches, blurred vision, and sore eyes. You may also find it difficult to move the focus between near and far objects.

How can I cure Computer Eye Syndrome? There are ways to reduce the effects of staring at a computer screen, but one of the easiest is to practice the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

How long does digital eye strain last? There are no definitive studies to show how long it usually takes to reduce digital eye strain, but most people report improvement within an hour of leaving their computer.discomfort or eye problems may last longer Or, if you have other vision problems, or are more pronounced if you’ve been using the computer for long periods of time.