Deterioration of mental health after hospitalization





The COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting our health more than we think. 20-70% of people who recover from acute COVID-19 may develop long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms, which can be very detrimental to their physical health, and some patients may be unable to complete even basic daily activities. Even if you’ve never had COVID-19, you may have felt the long-term isolation during quarantine and the mental health effects of losing a loved one to the disease. in spite of respiratory virus, COVID-19 can affect multiple organs in the body, including the brain. In fact, COVID-19 patients with a long period of infection have a high prevalence of neuropsychiatric symptoms that persist after infection. However, it is unclear whether COVID-19 affects the brain in the same way as other infections of similar severity. Ann original researchrecently published JAMAPsychiatryof mental disorders and trends in patients with COVID-19 compared with those who were not tested, those who tested negative for COVID-19, and those who were hospitalized for non-COVID-19 infections. We estimated the risk of psychiatric drug use. The aim of the cohort study was to determine the risk of subsequent psychiatric disorders in patients with COVID-19 and whether these associations are unique to COVID-19. The study included the entire Danish adult population and included all COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests. Using a Danish registry, the researchers identified 4,152,792 survivors aged 18 and over who lived in Denmark between January 1 and March 1, 2020. After excluding individuals with a history of mental disorders, the final analysis included 616,546 individuals. Follow-up will continue until December 31, 2021. Researchers defined mental disorders as: International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Edition. They estimated the risk of new-onset psychotic disorders and reimbursed psychotropic medications through survival analyzes using Cox proportional hazards models with hierarchical time-varying exposures. All results were adjusted for age, sex, parental history of psychiatric illness, Charlson comorbidity index, education level, occupation, and income. Among Danish citizens, 526,749 tested positive for COVID-19 (average 50.2% male, 41.2 years old), 3124,933 negative (average 50.6% female, 49.4 years old) did not test, and 501,110. were not tested (average 54.6% male). and 60.7 years). Mean follow-up was 1.83 years in 93.4% of the study population. People who tested positive or negative for COVID-19 had an increased risk of developing a new psychiatric disorder compared with those who had never been tested for COVID-19. Compared to COVID-19-negative individuals, the risk of new mental health examinations in COVID-19-positive individuals was lower in the 18-29-year-old group. , an increased risk of new mental health diagnoses in the group of people aged 70 and over who were positive for COVID-19. Risk of new-onset psychiatric disorders. This age-based correlation was similar for psychotropic drug use as for COVID-19. Those aged 18-29 had a decreased risk, and those aged 70 and over had an increased risk. In addition, hospitalized COVID-19 patients had a significantly higher risk of developing a new psychiatric disorder than the general population. However, the study authors noted that this difference was not significant when compared with new diagnoses in patients hospitalized with respiratory tract infections other than COVID-19. In this Danish cohort study, excluding COVID-19 (70-year-old positive), the overall risk of new onset of new mental illness among individuals It turned out that it was no higher than those who tested negative for viral infections. and older. The study authors said, “Future studies will have longer follow-up periods and will preferentially incorporate immunological biomarkers to further investigate the impact of infection severity on post-infectious psychiatric sequelae.” We need it,” he recommends.

