A simpler hysterectomy may improve quality of life for some women with cervical cancer, study finds

A late-stage study in women with cervical cancer at low risk of progression found symptoms such as: simple hysterectomy Alternatives to radical hysterectomy have similar results when it comes to preventing cancer from developing, and some doctors say the finding could be “a game-changer.”

The results of the trial, presented Friday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago, also showed that patients who underwent less complicated surgery had fewer complications and a better quality of life.

A simple hysterectomy removes the uterus and cervix. The vagina, lymph nodes, ovaries, and fallopian tubes are usually left intact, but may be removed. The surgery can be done through an incision in the abdomen or a small incision in the vagina, or it can be done laparoscopically, in which the doctor inserts surgical instruments through a small incision in the skin.

with radical hysterectomy, In addition to the uterus, the area around the cervix, part of the vagina, and extensive tissue and ligaments surrounding these organs are also removed. This type of surgery is most commonly used to treat early stage cervical cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, the disease has a cure rate of about 80%, but surgery can cure it. It has serious side effects.

Because such surgeries can cause bladder and bowel problems and reduce sexual function, doctors are unable to perform less radical surgeries to help patients live longer and improve their quality of life. I’m wondering. Thanks to more effective screening, more women are getting cervical cancer at younger ages and in the early stages of the disease.

For decades, patients with low-risk cervical cancer were more likely to undergo less radical surgery, according to study co-authors. Doctor. Mary Plant, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Laval, Quebec. Studies of retrospective data seem to suggest that less radical surgery may be a safer option and cause fewer problems.

In the new study, funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Canadian Cancer Society, Plante and fellow scientists used a radical hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy (a procedure to check for cancer in the pelvis). We conducted a late-stage randomized trial comparing lymph node excision from Contrast simple hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy in patients with low-risk early-stage cervical cancer if the cancer has spread or is at risk of spreading. Women were randomly assigned to undergo a radical hysterectomy as a control group or a simple hysterectomy as an group, and the researchers followed them for 3 years.

The results for the two groups were “actually pretty comparable,” Plante said. Within about four weeks, the radical hysterectomy group had three times as many bladder injuries and nearly twice as many urethral injuries, and statistically more adverse events. Urinary incontinence and urinary retention were statistically worse with radical hysterectomy. Sexual function was also better in the simple hysterectomy group, with less sexual pain. Studies have shown that patients who undergo a simple hysterectomy have an improved quality of life.

“Simple hysterectomy can now be considered as a new standard of care for patients with low-risk, early-stage cervical cancer,” said Plante.

The study “is a long-awaited advance in the field,” said Kathleen Moore, Ph.D., professor of cancer development and therapeutics at the Virginia Carly-Cade Endowed Chair and professor of gynecologic oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center. rice field.

“This is a huge problem for women with cervical cancer,” said Moore, who was not involved in the study.

If the findings lead to changes in surgeon practice, she said, “it could change the global trajectory of cervical cancer.”

Moore said cervical cancer is not common in the United States or Canada, but is endemic in low- and middle-income countries. Worldwide, 600,000 cases and nearly 350,000 deaths occur each year from cervical cancer, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. world health organization Say.

A simpler hysterectomy may be a better option for carefully selected patients, she said.

“This will become the new standard of care and represents a major advance in the treatment of women with early-stage cervical cancer. Honestly, this relaxation may allow women in low- and middle-income countries to have better access. “Now we understand what it takes to cure these early-stage tumors,” Moore said. “So this has far-reaching implications on a global scale.”

Stephanie V. Blank, M.D., director of gynecologic oncology at Mount Sinai Health System, also said the results could be “big trouble.”

Although she would like to see more follow-up beyond the study’s three years, she applauds the results.

“Survival is very important. I think it’s certainly encouraging,” said Blank, who was not involved in the study.

“It’s not necessarily going to change my practice yet, but it’s certainly something I’ll look into and probably discuss with my patients,” she said. “This certainly has potential and I find it very encouraging.”