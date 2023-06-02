Could red meat and sugar be linked to early-onset colorectal cancer? – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





CLEVELAND – For years, doctors have noticed an alarming rise in colorectal cancer in people under the age of 50, but the cause was unknown. Well, Cleveland Clinic research identified the possible culprit. “The way we use carbohydrates to make energy. How we utilize proteins and amino acids from our diet and other exposures, it actually had a very strong relationship with cancer incidence.” said Sunil Kamas, M.D., Ph.D., a gastrointestinal oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic and the study’s lead author. “This has never been reported before in colorectal cancer.” Dr. Kamas and his team studied samples of metabolites, substances produced when the body breaks down food. Results showed that colorectal cancer patients under the age of 50 had lower citrate levels than older colorectal cancer patients. Citrate is produced when the body converts food into energy. They also found important differences in protein and carbohydrate breakdown, suggesting that red meat and sugar intake may be associated with the development of colorectal cancer at a young age. have a nature. Dr. Kamas said more research is needed, but there is enough evidence to suggest that cutting red meat and sugar from your diet is a good idea. “It certainly does limit red meat intake. It’s been known for a long time that this is a risk factor for colorectal cancer. So our data support that.” I can definitely say that,” explained Dr Kamas. “We also know that obesity is a major risk factor for developing all cancers, including colorectal cancer. I think.” Dr. Kamas said it’s important to contact a healthcare provider regardless of age if you have symptoms of colorectal cancer, such as bleeding, changes in bowel habits, and abdominal pain. The study results were recently presented at the June 3 meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

