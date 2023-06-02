What is human metapneumovirus and what are the symptoms? – NBC New York





Have you or anyone you know become ill at some point in the spring and had similar symptoms but tested negative for COVID-19? It may have been a little-known virus that surged over the course of several months. Most people didn’t know about the respiratory virus known as hMPV (human metapneumovirus). This can feel like a bad case of the common cold. But at its peak in mid-March, about 11% of people tested positive for hMPV, about 36% higher than the pre-coronavirus average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The virus doesn’t cause serious infections, so we don’t always test every patient,” said Dr. Marina Keller, an epidemiologist who treats infections at Westchester Medical Center. rice field. The virus, which was discovered more than 20 years ago, does not usually cause serious illness, but can cause pneumonia in rare cases, according to the CDC. And while the peak season for infections is coming to an end, it’s another virus to watch out for. According to Dr. Keller, HMPV symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses. Symptoms may include: snot

sore throat

heat

cough

Nasal congestion

difficulty breathing “For most of the population, this is like any other respiratory virus or cold, but it can be more worrying for those with other medical problems,” Dr. Keller said. People with weaker immune systems, especially young children and the elderly, are more at risk. With the urgency about the novel coronavirus waning and many people opting out of masks for most occasions, more infections are likely. “It’s definitely possible. When you take off your mask, loosen your common sense precautions against viral infections a little bit more and let yourself witness more of the virus,” Dr. Keller said. It’s cold and flu season again. That said, you may be wondering which virus is causing your symptoms. Here’s what you should know: Dr. Keller said stay home if you or your children feel unwell. And at least there is always one thing he can do to help prevent the spread of the virus. “Handwashing is never outdated, it prevents all kinds of viruses,” she said. There is no cure or vaccine for hMPV, but scientists are working on the latter. Symptoms can be treated with standard over-the-counter medications. The CDC said the estimated incubation period is three to six days, similar to other respiratory illnesses, although the length of time it takes for an infected person to experience symptoms varies with severity. How will hMPV spread? Here’s how the virus spreads from person to person, according to the CDC. Particles and droplets from coughing and sneezing

Close personal contact such as a handshake

Touching objects or surfaces that have the virus on them and touching your mouth, nose, or eyes The virus usually starts spreading in winter and lasts until spring.

