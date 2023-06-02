Prediction of response to herpes virus in patients with triple-negative breast cancer









By Sarah Bondel – June 2, 2023 A modified version of the herpes virus was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2015 as the standard treatment for melanoma. Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC) is a modified version of the herpes simplex type 1 virus that is injected directly into the tumor. It bursts cancer cells and activates the immune system to attack tumors. researchers in Moffitt Cancer Center is currently investigating whether T-VEC can target triple-negative breast cancer.



Dr. Hatem Soliman, Breast Oncology Program

“Several features of triple-negative breast cancer increase tumor aggressiveness, but the same features may make tumors more susceptible to oncolytic viruses, which divide rapidly. It prefers tumors that are healthy because, when activated, it can recruit more cellular machinery to make more virus.” Dr. Hatem Solimana breast oncologist. Former Moffitt study They found that triple-negative breast cancer patients whose tumors were injected with T-VEC while receiving chemotherapy were more likely to have no viable cancer left in the breast or lymph nodes after the tissue was surgically removed. . a new research Researchers investigated whether analyzing the genetic material of tumors could more accurately predict which triple-negative breast cancer patients would benefit from T-VEC and chemotherapy before surgery. The data were presented in. 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. “We are leveraging a number of technologies and research capabilities to analyze samples from these tumors prior to treatment, extracting the genetic material of RNA and DNA, sequencing this information, and determining how the genes are produced in the body. “We were able to understand how it’s on or off,” said the principal investigator of the study. Soliman said. The study aims to compare women who respond well to those who do not respond to treatment and to identify specific genetic markers that predict response and detect cues of treatment resistance. The researchers were eventually able to identify several genes that were upregulated in women with complete responses and a gene called EIF2A that was associated with poor response to treatment. This may help physicians to select patients who might benefit from combined T-VEC and chemotherapy in the future. “There are some interesting genetic findings here, and we want to continue this work because it looks promising,” Soliman said. “We hope that the research we have published will serve as a basis for building methods to study oncolytic viruses in the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.”

