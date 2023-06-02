Health
Youth alcoholism may indicate future depression risk
summary: Young people with signs of alcoholism are more likely to suffer from depression in their mid-twenties.
The study, involving 3,902 participants in the ALSPAC study, examined the correlation between alcohol use and dependence at 18 years of age and depression at 24 years of age.
They found that people who were alcohol dependent at age 18 were more likely to be depressed by age 24 than others. Interestingly, in the absence of signs of dependence, high alcohol consumption alone did not increase the risk of depression.
Important facts:
- Having signs of alcoholism in late adolescence may increase the risk of developing depression in adulthood.
- High alcohol consumption alone in the absence of signs of dependence was not found to increase the risk of depression.
- The study suggests a possible causal link between alcoholism and depression, which cannot be explained by poor overall adolescent mental health alone.
sauce: UCL
Adolescents who show signs of alcoholism are more likely to develop depression by their mid-twenties, according to a new study led by researchers at UCL (University College London) and the University of Bristol.
According to findings published in , if you regularly consume large amounts of alcohol but have no signs of dependence, you cannot predict your risk of depression. lancet psychiatry.
Co-lead author Gemma Lewis, Ph.D., UCL Psychiatry, said: “By using large longitudinal datasets, we found evidence that problematic drinking patterns in late adolescence may increase the risk of developing depression years later.
“Problem drinking patterns can be a warning sign of future mental health problems, so helping young people avoid problem drinking can have long-term benefits for their mental health. It can bring.”
This study included participation in the Birth Cohort Study of Children in the 90s (Avon Longitudinal Parent-Child Study – ALSPAC), a longitudinal cohort of parents and their children born in South West England in 1991 and 19923,902. people participated. regularly investigated.
This paper examined the association between alcohol consumption at age 18 and signs of problem drinking or dependence and depression six years later at age 24.
Symptoms of alcoholism include the inability to stop drinking, the inability to meet normal expectations because of drinking, the need to drink after an intense session, and adverse effects such as alcohol-related memory loss. Includes impact.
Researchers found that people who appeared to be alcohol dependent by age 18 (or ages 17 to 22) were more likely to be depressed by age 24 than others. discovered.
People with an alcohol dependence score of 0 at age 18 have an 11% chance of being depressed by age 24, compared to 15% of those with a score of 1 (no alcohol dependence to 1). increase), this scale represents a 28% increased chance of not being able to quit once you start drinking, and a 33% increased chance of failing to do what is normally expected of you).
This relationship was maintained after adjusting for potential confounders such as drug use and depressive symptoms at age 16, suggesting that alcoholism and subsequent depression were associated with adolescent overall mental health. This suggests that there may be a causal relationship that cannot be explained by poor physical health.
Researchers found that alcohol consumption alone was not associated with an increased risk of depression. This may be partly because late adolescent drinking is often associated with social contact and reflects social norms.
Co-lead author Dr Gemma Hammerton (University of Bristol) said: long term too.
“Therefore, frequent and heavy alcohol consumption remains an important goal for prevention or reduction in adolescence.
“Public health interventions to prevent depression may target problematic alcohol use (such as where alcohol adversely affects relationships and responsibilities). It is more likely to occur in
This study was funded by the Medical Research Council and Alcohol Research UK (now Alcohol Change UK).
“Alcohol consumption among 18- to 24-year-olds has been declining for some time, but there is still a significant proportion of young people who use alcohol in harmful ways,” said Mark Reishon, senior research and policy manager at Alcohol Change UK. I’m counting.
“In 2019, there were more than 40,000 alcohol-related hospitalizations under the age of 24, more than a quarter of which were due to alcohol-induced mental and behavioral disorders.
“This new research helps protect young people from alcohol abuse by ensuring that appropriate support and treatment is available to all who need it through early intervention and adequate funding of youth addiction services. We emphasize the importance of that.”
The findings of this study are consistent with those of another recent UCL-led study in adults. The study found that problem alcohol use, but not quantity, was associated with increased rates of suicide attempts and self-harm.
About Depression and Neurodevelopmental Research News
author: Chris Lane
sauce: UCL
contact: Chris Lane – UCL
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Association between adolescent alcoholism and drinking and depression in young adulthood in the United Kingdom: a prospective cohort studyBy Gemma Lewis et al. lancet psychiatry
overview
Association between adolescent alcoholism and drinking and depression in young adulthood in the United Kingdom: a prospective cohort study
Background
The role of alcohol use in the development of depression is unknown. We aimed to investigate whether adolescent alcoholism (but not frequent or heavy drinking) increases the risk of depression in young adulthood.
method
This prospective cohort study included adolescents born to women recruited for the Avon Longitudinal Parent-Child Study, Avon, UK, with delivery dates between 1 April 1991 and 31 December 1992. Alcoholism and alcohol consumption were measured. Approximately 16, 18, 19, 21, and 23 years using the Self-Reported Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, and approximately 18, 21, and 23 years with DSM-IV symptoms Use corresponding item. The primary outcome was depression in 24-year-olds, assessed using a modified clinical interview schedule. Analyzes performed probit regressions between alcoholism and growth factors for consumption and depression before and after adjusting for confounders: sex, home ownership duration, maternal education, maternal depressive symptoms, and parental alcohol. use, behavioral problems at age 4, age bullying age 12-16, frequency of tobacco or cannabis smoking. Adolescents were included in the analysis if they had data from at least one of her time points on alcohol use and confounders.
Investigation result
3902 adolescents (2264) were included. [58·0%] woman; 1638 [42·0%] In our analysis, 3,727 (96.7%) of the 3,853 participants with data on race were Caucasian. After adjustment, we found a positive association between alcoholism at age 18 (latent intercept) and depression at age 24 (probit coefficient 0.13). [95% CI 0·02 to 0·25]; p=0.019), but no association between rate of change (slope of line) and depression (0.10) [–0·82 to 1·01]; p = 0 84). There was no evidence of an association between alcohol consumption and depression (latent intercept probit coefficient –0.01 [–0·06 to 0·03]; p=0・60; slope of straight line 0・01 [–0·40 to 0·42]; p=0 96) after adjustment.
interpretation
Psychosocial or behavioral interventions that reduce the risk of adolescent alcoholism may contribute to the prevention of depression in young adulthood.
fundraising
UK Medical Research Council and UK Alcohol Research (grant number MR/L022206/1).
|
