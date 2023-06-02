Unlocking memory enhancement: sleep-based deep brain stimulation shows promise

summary: Researchers have provided evidence of how the brain consolidates memories during sleep.

This study revealed that targeted deep brain stimulation during specific sleep phases can enhance memory consolidation. This could provide important insight into how deep brain stimulation could potentially help patients with memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The innovative ‘closed-loop’ system used in this study sent electrical pulses in sync with brain activity to strengthen connections between the brain’s memory hubs and the cerebral cortex.

Important facts:

This study provides the first physiological evidence to support a leading theory of how the brain consolidates memories during sleep. In this study, we found that targeted deep brain stimulation during key sleep stages facilitated memory consolidation. The results may provide valuable insight into future treatments for memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease using targeted deep brain stimulation during sleep.

We know that sleep plays an important role in enhancing memory, but scientists are still trying to decipher how this process takes place in the brain overnight.

A new study led by scientists from UCLA Health College and Tel Aviv University is the first physiological study from inside the human brain that supports a leading scientific theory about how the brain consolidates memories during sleep. provided evidence.

In addition, researchers found that targeted deep brain stimulation at key times in the sleep cycle appeared to improve memory consolidation.

The study was published June 1. natural neuroscienceStudy co-author Itzhak Fried, M.D., Ph.D., said it could provide new clues as to how deep brain stimulation during sleep could one day help patients with memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s. Stated.

This was achieved by a new ‘closed-loop’ system that sends electrical pulses to one brain region precisely synchronized with brain activity recorded from another.

The leading theory of how the brain converts new information into long-term memory during sleep points to the hippocampus, the memory center of the brain, and the cerebral cortex, which is associated with higher brain functions such as reasoning and planning. There is an overnight dialogue going on between them.

This occurs during the deep sleep phase, when brain waves are particularly slow and neurons across brain regions alternate between rapid firing and silence in synchrony.

“This provides the first major evidence, down to the level of single neurons, that indeed there is an interaction mechanism between memory hubs and the entire cortex,” said UCLA Health’s author. Fried, chief of epilepsy surgery and professor of neurosurgery, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, said. He majored in biobehavioral science at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“It has scientific value both in understanding how human memory works and in using that knowledge to actually improve memory.”

Researchers had a unique opportunity to test this theory of memory consolidation via electrodes in the brains of 18 epilepsy patients at UCLA Health. Electrodes were implanted in the patient’s brain to determine the cause of the seizure during a hospital stay, which usually lasts about 10 days.

The study was conducted over two evenings and one morning. Just before bedtime, study participants were shown a combination of photos of animals and 25 celebrities, including easily identifiable stars like Marilyn Monroe and Jack Nicholson.

They were immediately tested for their ability to remember which animal was paired with which celebrity, and were tested again in the morning after a good night’s sleep.

Another night, they were shown 25 new animal-celebrity combinations before bedtime. This time, the ability to recall pairings in the morning after receiving targeted electrical stimulation at night was tested.

To deliver this electrical stimulation, the researchers created a real-time, closed-loop system that Fried compared to a musical conductor. The system “listened” for electrical signals in the brain and waited for the patient to enter periods of deep sleep associated with memory consolidation. , sent gentle electrical pulses that instructed rapidly-firing neurons to “play” in synchrony.

Individuals who took the test performed better on memory tests after a night of sleep with electrical stimulation compared to an uninterrupted night. Key electrophysiological markers also show that information flows between the hippocampus and the entire cortex, providing physical evidence for memory consolidation.

“We found that we basically strengthened this highway through which information flows to more permanent memory locations in the brain,” Freed said.

Fried wrote the following paper in 2012: New England Journal of Medicine This study is the first to show that electrical stimulation can enhance memory. His research continues to explore how deep brain stimulation can improve memory and is now moving into the critical stages of sleep.

He recently received a $7 million grant from the NIH to study whether artificial intelligence can identify and enhance specific memories in the brain.

“Our new study shows that it can improve memory in general,” Fried said. “Our next challenge is whether we have the ability to modulate specific memories.”

Yuval Nir of Tel Aviv University collaborated with Fried to oversee the study. Other authors include lead author Maya Geva-Sagiv, as well as Emily Mankin, Dawn Eliashv, Natalie Cherry, Guldamla Kalender, and Natalia Tchemodanov from UCLA, and Shdema Epstein from Tel Aviv University.

