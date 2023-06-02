Transcription factors prevent bone fragility in chronic kidney disease

Nicolae Valentin David, Ph.D., Frank Krumlovski, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine in the Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, were senior authors of the study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

In a recent study, researchers at Northwestern Medicine found that overexpression of a transcription factor prevented bone loss in a mouse model of chronic kidney disease. published of Clinical Research Journal.

The results of this study suggest that the transcription factor hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha (HNF4A) regulates bone fragility and reduces bone cell turnover, a common complication of chronic kidney disease that weakens bones over time. It has been shown to be involved in the development of osteodystrophy (ROD).

“This manuscript provides a template for new discoveries that may help resolve the mechanisms underlying ROD,” he said. Dr. Nicolae Valentin David, Frank Krumlovski MD, Professor medicine in the department of nephrology and hypertension and senior author of the study.

is more than 37 million people People in the United States have chronic kidney disease, and most develop ROD. There is no cure for this condition other than a kidney transplant, and side effects can include bone loss, skeletal deformities, increased risk of fractures, and cardiovascular problems.

Treatment of ROD currently focuses on treating systemic mineral metabolism disorders, which includes correction of circulating phosphate, parathyroid hormone, and vitamin D levels. However, despite this and other modern therapies, the lack of ROD etiologic research suggests that fractures associated with chronic kidney disease in adult and pediatric patients have more than doubled in the last 20 years. , he says David.

“Turnover, petrification, volume” (TMVAccording to Valentin, the bone classification system used to define ROD types reflects that problem. But the current limited understanding of the pathobiology of ROD does not reflect the better scientific state of mind in understanding skeletal biology as a whole and osteocyte signaling, he said.

Genetic overexpression of Hnf4a2 in osteoblasts prevents bone loss in mice with chronic kidney disease. Microtomographic analysis of femoral cortical bone at the metaphysis and mid-diaphysis of 20-week-old wild-type mice.

“Despite strategies that consider TMV classification, the lack of progress in improving clinical outcomes in ROD underscores the need for state-of-the-art treatments in ROD pathobiology,” Valentin said. .

In the current study, Valentin’s lab We investigated bone tissue samples from healthy patients and patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and bone tissue samples from a mouse model of ROD. Using RNA sequencing, they found that the transcription factor HNF4A, known to be expressed in liver, was also expressed in bone, and that HNF4A bone expression was reduced in ROD patients and mice. bottom.

The researchers then overexpressed HNF4A in osteoblasts (bone-building cells) in mice with chronic kidney disease, and found that this reduced bone fragility and globally corrected skeletal abnormalities. discovered.

They used multi-omics techniques to analyze bone tissue and osteoblasts that lack or overexpress HNF4A isoforms and found that the isoform HNF4A2 regulates bone formation, bone cell metabolism, and cell death. I discovered.

“HNF4A2’s role in bone is particularly distinctive, with conserved functions across organs and cells, regulating metabolic activity and transport in osteoblasts, comparable to its role in hepatocytes and proximal tubular kidney cells. and also regulates osteoblast-specific bone morphogenetic genes,” said David.

According to David, the findings suggest that patients with ROD may benefit from new therapies targeting HNF4A expression to slow the progression of bone fragility and improve quality of life. but only if more research efforts are focused on this goal.

“The state-of-the-art methods of omics applied to bone will provide major advances in understanding the pathogenesis of ROD and aid in the development of targeted disease-modifying and therapeutic strategies. Despite its nascent application, the lack of a basic infrastructure for developing patient-centred clinically relevant research hinders the development of strategies to improve the lives of patients living with chronic kidney disease.” said David.

David added that his team is currently investigating the role of HNF4A2 in bone and kidney and the larger role of HNF4A2 in ROD progression and chronic kidney disease.

“The ongoing bone loss that parallels the progression of chronic kidney disease is part of a larger reprogramming of multi-organ metabolism, and prevention of this may slow not only the progression of ROD but also the decline in renal function.” We think there is,” David said. .

Dr. Aline MartinAn associate professor of medicine in the Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, he is a co-author of the study.

This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants R01DK102815, R01DK114158, R01DK101730, R01DK131046 and R56DK127986.