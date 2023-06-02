Health
Transcription factors prevent bone fragility in chronic kidney disease
In a recent study, researchers at Northwestern Medicine found that overexpression of a transcription factor prevented bone loss in a mouse model of chronic kidney disease. published of Clinical Research Journal.
The results of this study suggest that the transcription factor hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 alpha (HNF4A) regulates bone fragility and reduces bone cell turnover, a common complication of chronic kidney disease that weakens bones over time. It has been shown to be involved in the development of osteodystrophy (ROD).
“This manuscript provides a template for new discoveries that may help resolve the mechanisms underlying ROD,” he said. Dr. Nicolae Valentin David, Frank Krumlovski MD, Professor medicine in the department of nephrology and hypertension and senior author of the study.
is more than 37 million people People in the United States have chronic kidney disease, and most develop ROD. There is no cure for this condition other than a kidney transplant, and side effects can include bone loss, skeletal deformities, increased risk of fractures, and cardiovascular problems.
Treatment of ROD currently focuses on treating systemic mineral metabolism disorders, which includes correction of circulating phosphate, parathyroid hormone, and vitamin D levels. However, despite this and other modern therapies, the lack of ROD etiologic research suggests that fractures associated with chronic kidney disease in adult and pediatric patients have more than doubled in the last 20 years. , he says David.
“Turnover, petrification, volume” (TMVAccording to Valentin, the bone classification system used to define ROD types reflects that problem. But the current limited understanding of the pathobiology of ROD does not reflect the better scientific state of mind in understanding skeletal biology as a whole and osteocyte signaling, he said.
“Despite strategies that consider TMV classification, the lack of progress in improving clinical outcomes in ROD underscores the need for state-of-the-art treatments in ROD pathobiology,” Valentin said. .
In the current study, Valentin’s lab We investigated bone tissue samples from healthy patients and patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and bone tissue samples from a mouse model of ROD. Using RNA sequencing, they found that the transcription factor HNF4A, known to be expressed in liver, was also expressed in bone, and that HNF4A bone expression was reduced in ROD patients and mice. bottom.
The researchers then overexpressed HNF4A in osteoblasts (bone-building cells) in mice with chronic kidney disease, and found that this reduced bone fragility and globally corrected skeletal abnormalities. discovered.
They used multi-omics techniques to analyze bone tissue and osteoblasts that lack or overexpress HNF4A isoforms and found that the isoform HNF4A2 regulates bone formation, bone cell metabolism, and cell death. I discovered.
“HNF4A2’s role in bone is particularly distinctive, with conserved functions across organs and cells, regulating metabolic activity and transport in osteoblasts, comparable to its role in hepatocytes and proximal tubular kidney cells. and also regulates osteoblast-specific bone morphogenetic genes,” said David.
According to David, the findings suggest that patients with ROD may benefit from new therapies targeting HNF4A expression to slow the progression of bone fragility and improve quality of life. but only if more research efforts are focused on this goal.
“The state-of-the-art methods of omics applied to bone will provide major advances in understanding the pathogenesis of ROD and aid in the development of targeted disease-modifying and therapeutic strategies. Despite its nascent application, the lack of a basic infrastructure for developing patient-centred clinically relevant research hinders the development of strategies to improve the lives of patients living with chronic kidney disease.” said David.
David added that his team is currently investigating the role of HNF4A2 in bone and kidney and the larger role of HNF4A2 in ROD progression and chronic kidney disease.
“The ongoing bone loss that parallels the progression of chronic kidney disease is part of a larger reprogramming of multi-organ metabolism, and prevention of this may slow not only the progression of ROD but also the decline in renal function.” We think there is,” David said. .
Dr. Aline MartinAn associate professor of medicine in the Department of Nephrology and Hypertension, he is a co-author of the study.
This work was supported by National Institutes of Health grants R01DK102815, R01DK114158, R01DK101730, R01DK131046 and R56DK127986.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.feinberg.northwestern.edu/2023/06/02/transcription-factor-prevents-bone-frailty-in-chronic-kidney-disease/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Transcription factors prevent bone fragility in chronic kidney disease
- Former aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan quits politics
- Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux becomes minority owner of pro cricket team
- Men’s soccer team gives back to Syracuse community for season of support
- Unlocking memory enhancement: sleep-based deep brain stimulation shows promise
- Why Bidens China Reset is a bad idea
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress 95.5 WSB
- From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, summer hats are still a staple of seasonal Bollywood style
- New funding opportunities for innovation to combat GBV in humanitarian settings – World
- Youth alcoholism may indicate future depression risk
- Does Donald Trump have anything new to offer?
- Sydney Sweeney ‘navigates everyday stardom’ | Entertainment