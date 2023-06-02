Discovery that it may lead to amelioration of spinal cord injury

thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

New research suggests that the immune system’s ability to respond spinal cord injury Decrease with age and identify potential means to improve that response and help patients heal.

This new finding provides important insight into how the immune system responds to spinal cord injury and why that response slows down over time. Furthermore, the important role of the membrane surrounding the spinal cord in enhancing the immune response to spinal cord injury was revealed. Armed with this information, doctors may one day be able to enhance the body’s innate immune response to improve outcomes, especially in older patients.

“Recently, it has been reported that an increasing number of older people are experiencing spinal cord injury. ,” said Andrea Francesca M. Salvador, a recent Ph.D. researcher at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. “We hope our results will help identify points of intervention and therapeutic targets that can improve recovery and address the long-term effects of injury, such as pain.”

Want more breaking news? apply technology network‘ Daily Newsletter. Get the latest science news delivered directly to your inbox every day. subscribe for free

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury

Depending on the severity and location of the injury, spinal cord injuries can have devastating and lifelong effects, such as incapacity, loss of bowel control, pain, sexual dysfunction, and uncontrolled convulsions. may give. A better understanding of how the body responds to spinal cord injury is an important step in developing better treatments.

This new discovery is the latest from the lab of Dr. Jonathan Kipnis. Amazing Discovery at UVA In 2015, it was discovered that the brain is connected to the immune system by blood vessels long thought to be absent. Until this groundbreaking revelation, the brain was thought to be essentially isolated from the immune system. The discovery of unknown blood vessels in the membrane surrounding the brain, the meninges, rewrote textbooks and opened up entirely new frontiers in neurological research. Today, “neuroimmunology,” or the study of the relationship between the nervous and immune systems, is one of the hottest areas of neuroscience research, contributing to our understanding and ability to treat a vast array of neurological disorders. is trying to transform .

Salvador, Kipnis, and their colleagues have now determined that the meninges that surround the spinal cord play an important role in the immune response to spinal cord injury. For example, they found that a previously unknown “plot” of meningeal lymph forms over the spinal cord injury site. Further research is needed to elucidate exactly what these structures do, but their formation speaks to the important role of the spinal meninges in the immune response to injury.

In addition, Salvador and co-workers quantified how immune cells respond to spinal cord injury. They found that this response was much stronger in younger lab mice than in older lab mice, suggesting that scientists may be able to target specific immune cells to improve recovery after spinal cord injury. It suggests.

Taken together, these findings make the interaction of the spinal meninges with other components of the central nervous system an exciting new area for researchers seeking a deeper understanding of the body’s complex response to spinal cord injury. It has been found.

“This is an exciting discovery and could really lead to new treatments for people with spinal cord injuries,” said Kipnis, now professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and director of the Center for Brain Immunology and Glia. . big center). “We are now working with clinicians to better understand what is happening to human patients and how our findings can be translated to effect real change. We are cooperating.”

reference: Salvador AFM, Dykstra T, Rustenhoven J, et al. Age-dependent immune and lymphatic responses after spinal cord injury. neuron. 2023: S0896627323002969. Doi: 10.1016/j.neuron.2023.04.011

This article has been reprinted from material. Note: Materials may have been redacted for length and content. Please contact the citation source for details.