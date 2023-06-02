Medical experts say allergy season is getting worse every year





GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WBAY) – You may be one of the many people who have recently suffered from itchy eyes, stuffy nose and runny nose. This year’s allergy season could be the worst ever, according to the Kagan Allergy Clinic. Dr. Bradley Locke, an allergist at Prevea Health, highlights a pattern that began 30 years ago. “Over the past 15 to 20 years, the pollen season generally seems to be coming to an end, but the amount of pollen is gradually increasing each year, and the pollen season seems to be getting much earlier,” Dr. Rock said. . data from US Department of Agriculture This year’s pollen season is shown to have more than 20% more pollen than in 1990. Dr. Locke says research shows that global warming is likely responsible for the phenomenon. “Such stagnant air masses floated over our region and the sun and heat increased the ozone concentration,” said Craig Tsarnecki, outreach coordinator for the DNR Air Management Agency. People in Wisconsin aren’t alone in experiencing allergy symptoms these days. Dr. Rock says the problem is happening all over the world. “We have a lot of great treatment options. said Dr. Rock. For people with allergies, medical experts recommend closing doors and windows and avoiding outdoor activities, especially in the morning when pollen counts are at their highest. you can find an allergy tracker here, This is updated on weekdays with data from the Kagen Allergy Clinic. Copyright 2023 WBAY. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbay.com/2023/06/02/medical-experts-say-allergy-season-is-worsening-each-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos