Study reveals wide variation in intratumoral microbiomes in patients with early-onset and late-onset colorectal cancer













Researchers found that the bacteria, fungi, and viruses in the tumors of colorectal cancer patients differed significantly depending on whether they were diagnosed with early-onset disease or late-onset disease. According to new findings presented by Weinberg et al. at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting (Abstract 3530). The findings may help researchers better understand why people under the age of 45 develop colorectal cancer, especially those who do not have certain risk factors for the disease. Background The incidence of colorectal cancer in people over the age of 55 is declining, partly as a result of increased screening with colonoscopies, which can find and remove polyps before they become cancerous,55 The incidence of colorectal cancer in people under age is increasing. Compared to a decade ago, the number of young people diagnosed with colorectal cancer has nearly doubled, with incidence rising from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2020. “younger [patients] Patients with colorectal cancer have biologically aggressive cancers, and whatever survival advantage conferred by being young is favored by more aggressive tumor biology.We also know that genetics in most cases cannot explain the recent rise in premature onset disease,” stressed the lead study author. Dr. Benjamin Adam Weinberg, Associate Professor, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. “But there are trillions of bacteria in our bodies, including in our gut, some of which have been implicated in the development of colorectal cancer. [H]Therefore, we believe that the microbiome may be an important factor in disease development. [individual’s] Genetics, environment, diet, immune system,” he added. Researchers have long known that certain microbes can interfere with the lining of the colon and promote tissue inflammation. This can lead to DNA mutations in colon cells that can lead to cancer. Researchers have found that certain bacteria Fusobacterium nucleatummay promote cancer growth by suppressing immune responses in the colon. Research methods and results In a new study, researchers analyzed the DNA and tumor microbiomes of 36 patients with colorectal cancer diagnosed with early-onset disease to determine the role of the microbiome and its impact on the age of onset of cancer. I tried to understand more deeply how it changes depending on the situation. Patients were included before age 45 and 27 patients with late-onset disease diagnosed after age 65. In both groups, researchers identified 917 unique bacterial and fungal species within tumors. One of the most common bacteria they found was F nucleusIt appeared equally in approximately 30% of patients with both early-onset and late-onset disease. Additionally, the researchers found differences between the two groups. cladosporium sp. It is more commonly seen in early-onset disease.on the other hand Pseudomonas luteola, Ralstonia sp., and Moraxella osroensis It is more commonly seen in late-onset disease. Structurally, Clostridium perfringens, Escherichia coli, leptotorichia hofstady, Maico Faerella sp., Neodebrisia Modesta, Penicillium sp.and Leptospheria sp. Each accounted for 11% of the late-onset disease microbiome. However, these organisms were not detected in patients with early-onset disease. Conclusion The researchers believe that the current data and future efforts to collect more samples will allow them to expand their research efforts to continue investigating the relationship between the microbiome and other factors that contribute to colorectal cancer. Are expected. “We have tumor genetic data and dietary questionnaire results from many patients, so in the future we can learn more about how the microbiome influences colorectal cancer progression. We want to explore relationships and other aspects,” Dr. Weinberg explained. “We’re also interested in the circulating microbiome, such as the bacteria we might detect in blood samples, and how it correlates with bacteria in the gut and in tumors,” he said. concluded. Disclosure: For full disclosure of study authors, please visit: meeting.asco.org. The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/june-2023/study-finds-wide-variations-in-intratumoral-microbiome-of-patients-with-early-vs-late-onset-colorectal-cancer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

