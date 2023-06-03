Health
Vaginal spasms cause many women pain and avoidance of sex, but they can be treated.
Coping with pain may be a winding maze of questions, referrals and specialists for women, but among the ever-growing list of diagnoses lies a silent symptom that many experience.
Key Point:
- Vaginal spasms are believed to affect more women than statistics suggest
- cause extreme pain or discomfort during intercourse
- But experts say the condition can be overcome
It’s called a vaginal spasm.
Six months ago, 22-year-old Sophie* began to endure painful sex with her longtime partner.
“It’s just like the pressure,” she said.
“I thought it was because I was taking too long, like a month between intercourse, but that shouldn’t really change anything.
“My gynecologist said ‘it must be PCOS[Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome]’ and I was looking for an answer, but PCOS doesn’t actually cause pain.
“I don’t want to have vaginismus, so I think I was just looking for a reason.”
What is Vaginal Spasm?
Vaginismus is an involuntary contraction of the vaginal muscles in anticipation of penetration.
It is psychologically triggered, causing extreme pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse, physical examination, and tampon insertion.
Those triggers vary widely, from a general fear of penetration, to medical conditions such as endometriosis, to past trauma such as sexual assault or a disastrous birth.
As much as physical pain, it can take a toll on women, make them feel lonely, and put pressure on relationships.
“The anxiety that comes with it, because once it’s painful and if you leave it alone for too long, it just builds up in my head more than anything else,” Sophie said.
pain cycle
She thinks of vaginal spasms as cycles. One painful experience creates fear of the next, which stimulates muscle tension and causes more pain.
“My boyfriend doesn’t want me to be intimate with him, but I do. I had to explain,” she said.
“He’s trying to comfort me, but I don’t know what words to use and I feel kind of sick.
“Conversation is very tiring, tiring.”
The prevalence of the condition is vague, but medical experts such as sexologist Melissa Hadley Barrett believe the numbers are much higher due to underreporting.
“In clinics like mine, it’s 5 to 17 percent, but they say it’s 1 to 6 percent in the general population,” she says.
“It’s not something people talk about, so people don’t even know it exists until they come across it.”
Hadley Barrett said she helps women and their partners overcome the condition and said it takes time but can be achieved with a comprehensive approach and open communication.
Loading…
“Partners often blame themselves, but I think it’s important for them to understand that it’s not what they did, they’re just worried that they’re in pain in general. I will,” she said.
“Don’t touch a hot oven if it burns you.”
Hadley Barrett said many women try to avoid symptoms of vaginal spasms without seeking professional help.
As with many women’s health issues, knowing where to go can be overwhelming, and sexual complications often carry a cloud of shame.
find the trigger
Pelvic floor physical therapist Alison Ross said medical professionals can retrain and relax the pelvic floor muscles along with psychological approaches.
“The pelvic floor muscles are thought to have a protective response. It’s natural to think that when a woman feels threatened, the pelvic floor muscles become tense,” she says.
Loath helps clients understand what the initial trigger is and how to deal with that fear emotionally and physically.
“I find it really hard to go see someone about this part of the body,” she said.
“Sometimes even with a really thorough medical history, you can’t really tell what the first episode was, but it’s still a great way to work with your body and find out how it’s reacting right now. can.”
Asking for help can be difficult
Due to the barriers many women face when dealing with pain and complex health complications, Sophie has yet to seek professional help.
“It’s expensive and it’s always daunting because it’s scary. I don’t know if I’ll cry, but I think it’s worth it,” she said.
“I’ve been trying to fix it myself for months, but it didn’t work.
“I think I have it under control, but the brain is much more powerful.”
No matter how difficult it seems to treat vaginal spasms, Loos said there is hope that the condition can be overcome.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the complexity of humans and systems all working together to keep them functioning in the body, and how quickly that person can change when he’s ready and with the right professionals to help him. “It always surprises me,” she said. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-03/vaginismus-silent-condition-leaving-women-in-pain/102378932
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vaginal spasms cause many women pain and avoidance of sex, but they can be treated.
- America can’t compete with Russia and China for the entire Global South
- UK ticket holders won a jackpot of 111.7 million euros.
- May jobs report: U.S. job growth jumps
- Snoop Dogg delays Hollywood Bowl shows due to writers’ strike
- What features of Google AI would you pay for?
- Studies suggest that the immune system’s ability to respond to spinal cord injury declines with age
- Imran Khan is a bigger threat to Pakistan than Narendra Modi, says Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja M Asif
- Harun Kk on the Turkish elections
- Netflix’s Little Mosque actor banged Sweet Tooth
- Matthew Tkachuk lives in hockey paradise
- What to do if you hate your wedding dress