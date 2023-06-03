Vaginal spasms cause many women pain and avoidance of sex, but they can be treated.

Coping with pain may be a winding maze of questions, referrals and specialists for women, but among the ever-growing list of diagnoses lies a silent symptom that many experience.

It’s called a vaginal spasm.

Six months ago, 22-year-old Sophie* began to endure painful sex with her longtime partner.

“It’s just like the pressure,” she said.

“I thought it was because I was taking too long, like a month between intercourse, but that shouldn’t really change anything.

“My gynecologist said ‘it must be PCOS[Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome]’ and I was looking for an answer, but PCOS doesn’t actually cause pain.

“I don’t want to have vaginismus, so I think I was just looking for a reason.”

What is Vaginal Spasm?

Vaginismus is an involuntary contraction of the vaginal muscles in anticipation of penetration.

It is psychologically triggered, causing extreme pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse, physical examination, and tampon insertion.

Those triggers vary widely, from a general fear of penetration, to medical conditions such as endometriosis, to past trauma such as sexual assault or a disastrous birth.

As much as physical pain, it can take a toll on women, make them feel lonely, and put pressure on relationships.

“The anxiety that comes with it, because once it’s painful and if you leave it alone for too long, it just builds up in my head more than anything else,” Sophie said.

pain cycle

She thinks of vaginal spasms as cycles. One painful experience creates fear of the next, which stimulates muscle tension and causes more pain.

“My boyfriend doesn’t want me to be intimate with him, but I do. I had to explain,” she said.

“He’s trying to comfort me, but I don’t know what words to use and I feel kind of sick.

“Conversation is very tiring, tiring.”

The prevalence of the condition is vague, but medical experts such as sexologist Melissa Hadley Barrett believe the numbers are much higher due to underreporting.

Sexologist Melissa Hadley Barrett believes the condition may affect more women than official statistics suggest. ( )

“In clinics like mine, it’s 5 to 17 percent, but they say it’s 1 to 6 percent in the general population,” she says.

“It’s not something people talk about, so people don’t even know it exists until they come across it.”

Hadley Barrett said she helps women and their partners overcome the condition and said it takes time but can be achieved with a comprehensive approach and open communication.

“Partners often blame themselves, but I think it’s important for them to understand that it’s not what they did, they’re just worried that they’re in pain in general. I will,” she said.

“Don’t touch a hot oven if it burns you.”

Hadley Barrett said many women try to avoid symptoms of vaginal spasms without seeking professional help.

As with many women’s health issues, knowing where to go can be overwhelming, and sexual complications often carry a cloud of shame.

find the trigger

Pelvic floor physical therapist Alison Ross said medical professionals can retrain and relax the pelvic floor muscles along with psychological approaches.

“The pelvic floor muscles are thought to have a protective response. It’s natural to think that when a woman feels threatened, the pelvic floor muscles become tense,” she says.

Loath helps clients understand what the initial trigger is and how to deal with that fear emotionally and physically.

“I find it really hard to go see someone about this part of the body,” she said.

“Sometimes even with a really thorough medical history, you can’t really tell what the first episode was, but it’s still a great way to work with your body and find out how it’s reacting right now. can.”

Asking for help can be difficult

Due to the barriers many women face when dealing with pain and complex health complications, Sophie has yet to seek professional help.

“It’s expensive and it’s always daunting because it’s scary. I don’t know if I’ll cry, but I think it’s worth it,” she said.

Sexologist Melissa Hadley Barrett says there is often a cloud of shame associated with sexual complications. ( )

“I’ve been trying to fix it myself for months, but it didn’t work.

“I think I have it under control, but the brain is much more powerful.”

No matter how difficult it seems to treat vaginal spasms, Loos said there is hope that the condition can be overcome.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the complexity of humans and systems all working together to keep them functioning in the body, and how quickly that person can change when he’s ready and with the right professionals to help him. “It always surprises me,” she said. .