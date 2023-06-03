Inflammatory bowel disease surge among children raises alarm bells
The fastest increase in new diagnoses is in children under 6 years of age.
Published June 3, 2023 • Last updated 1 hour ago • Read in 3 minutes
Article content
When Dr. David Mack started working for CHEO in 2001, the hospital was treating 90 children and adolescents with inflammatory bowel disease. Since then he has been over 20 years old and that number has skyrocketed to his 400 young men and continues to grow.
Article content
As director of CHEO’s IBD Center and professor at the University of Ottawa School of Medicine, Mr. Mack is at the forefront of the alarming rise in inflammatory bowel disease among Canadian children. Like others, he is calling on governments to provide more support for the physical and mental health needs of patients with lifelong chronic illnesses.
Mack compares IBD to insulin-dependent diabetes. “Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are also incurable, lifelong illnesses,” he says. “Medical treatment is given to control the disease and to maintain control of the underlying medical condition.”
Canada has one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease in the world, but the reasons for this are not fully understood.
Article content
Article content
A report released this week by Crohn’s Disease and Colitis Canada soberly analyzes the rise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) cases across the country in all age groups. The organization publishes an impact report on IBD, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, every five years.
The report found that the number of IBD patients in Canada is increasing rapidly. The current population is 322,600, equivalent to 0.8% of the population, up from 270,000 in 2018.
The report predicts that by 2035, 470,000 Canadians, or 1.1% of the population, will be diagnosed with IBD.
In Canada, one person is diagnosed every 48 minutes, according to the report.
Older Canadians have the fastest growing number of IBD patients in Canada due to better treatment and longer lives with the disease.
Article content
However, the rapid increase in the number of infected children raises particular concern.
The fastest increase in new diagnoses is in children under 6 years of age. Children tend to have a wider range of diseases and a higher incidence of acute severe colitis. They are also at risk of delayed growth, delayed puberty, and impaired bone development.
Importantly, children diagnosed with IBD have significantly higher rates of anxiety and depression, and treatment options are more limited than adults.
Although there are a growing number of IBD treatments approved by Health Canada, most have not been tested in children and must be used off-label by pediatric IBD specialists.
In Ontario, some experts, including CHEO Mack, are pressuring the state to invest more money in the treatment and care of children with IBD.
Article content
“Needs in the pediatrics field are not one-size-fits-all,” he says. “We have seen significant increases in certain conditions and will require special funding on top of general increases.”
He added that more mental health support is needed for young people diagnosed with and treated for IBD.Parents are at double the risk of mental health effects such as anxiety and depression. “It’s hard for patients and their parents. We need to get the right resources.”
Dr. Eric Benchimol, co-chair of the report and professor of pediatrics and clinical epidemiology at the University of Toronto, said the lack of funding means many children diagnosed with IBD are not getting the mental health care they need. said it meant.
“The value of having mental health providers involved in the care of these children is enormous. That’s one thing that’s been missing.”
Article content
CHEO said he has a social worker at his clinic. Benchimol’s SickKids in Toronto, where he is based, has psychologists as part of an IBD clinic, but their salaries are paid by donations.
He said the special needs of children and the growing number of Canadians with IBD require new approaches, including more interdisciplinary care for children and the addition of virtual care for adult patients. .
“We can’t keep doing what we’re doing. Patient numbers are overwhelming gastroenterologists.”
Canada has the highest incidence of IBD in the world and is only second to Norway in terms of pediatric diagnosis rates.
Although treatment options continue to grow, there is no cure or prevention.
Many researchers focus on looking at risk factors with the goal of reducing the number of people infected.
“The reality is that prevalence will continue to increase until we change people’s risks,” Benchimol said.
Although the exact cause of IBD is still unknown, genetics, environment and microbiome are among the risk factors.
Autoimmune diseases cause inflammation, ulcers, and bleeding in the gut that can spread to other parts of the body.
