Treadmill vs. Exercise Bike: Which is Better for Improving Cardiovascular Health and Longevity?

Most of us who want to improve our cardiovascular health and longevity are faced with a dilemma between choosing a treadmill or a stationary bike? Which is our health and longevity goals? Let’s evaluate how we can better achieve

Regular aerobic exercise is essential to reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease (CVD). Each piece of equipment offers unique benefits depending on your health, fitness goals and comfort.

Zone 2 cardio training

Treadmills and stationary bikes can help you train for Zone 2 cardio. The importance of steady-state Zone 2 training at 60-70% of your maximum heart rate (MHR) is well documented in various studies. MHR is calculated using the simple formula 220 – age. So if you’re 20 years old, your MHR is 200 heart rate (bpm) and Zone 2 training targets training in the 120-140 bpm heart rate range.

A study published in the Journal of Physiology found that training in Zone 2, better known as the “fat-burning zone,” improves aerobic endurance, promotes fat utilization, and improves overall cardiovascular fitness. can be improved. These beneficial physiological adaptations improve metabolic efficiency and mitochondrial function, improving health and longevity. Our bodies are made up of approximately 3.7 trillion cells, with hundreds to thousands of mitochondria that give each cell energy. Improving mitochondrial function means increasing the efficiency of burning body fat for energy. This is caused by improved utilization of the oxygen we breathe from the air. The great news here is that improved mitochondrial function is strongly associated with reduced body fat, optimal blood sugar levels, and reduced risk of developing hypercholesterolemia and hypertension. Therefore, regular Zone 2 training for at least 45 minutes a day, 5 times a week is very beneficial for your body.

How can I be sure I’m training in zone 2 without a heart rate monitor?

Two commonly used methods to identify Zone 2 training are:

1. Talk test.

2. Rating of Perceived Movement (RPE).

The talk test requires you to maintain a pace that allows you to maintain a conversation without running out of breath. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found a strong correlation between the talk test and the traditional lactate threshold test, suggesting that it is a valid measure of exercise intensity.

RPE, on the other hand, is a subjective measure of exertion level during exercise. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists generally suggests that an RPE of 12-14 on a scale of 6-20 equates to Zone 2 training intensity.

These two methods provide a practical and accessible approach to tackling Zone 2 training without the need for sophisticated technology or equipment to measure your training heart rate. Therefore, incorporating zone 2 training based on the talk test and RPE can be an effective strategy for improving health and longevity.

aerobic exercise on treadmill

Treadmills are primarily used for exercise such as walking, jogging, and running, and are a staple in home and commercial gyms. It is widely known for its ability to improve cardiovascular health. A treadmill workout promotes natural movement, improves heart health, increases metabolic rate, and aids in weight loss. Studies show that treadmill exercise can improve aerobic fitness and cardiorespiratory fitness.

Treadmill workouts can be adjusted for different cardiovascular training zones. When aerobic exercise is performed in the range of 70-80% of maximum heart rate (MHR), it is called “cardiovascular or aerobic zone” or zone 3 aerobic exercise. Zone 3 aerobic exercise is highly effective in increasing the efficiency and capacity of your heart, lungs and circulatory system. Finally, the “anaerobic zone or performance zone”, which accounts for approximately 80-90% of MHR, also known as zone 4 training, promotes improved exercise performance and cardiovascular strength.

However, treadmill exercise is high impact and can lead to potential joint strain, especially in people with pre-existing conditions such as osteoporosis and the elderly.

Aerobic exercise on an exercise bike

In contrast, stationary bikes, especially recumbent bikes, offer a low-impact cardio option. It is a safer and more joint-friendly alternative for those with knee, hip and lower back problems. Like a treadmill, a stationary bike allows for different training zones to help balance fat loss, improve aerobic capacity, and improve performance.

Exercise bike upright bike exercise effectively tones the muscles of the lower body, increases endurance, contributes to cardiovascular fitness, lower body musculoskeletal health and overall health. The American Heart Association has endorsed upright exercise bikes for their potential to lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

The low impact of cycling minimizes the risk of joint damage and promotes sustained physical activity well into later life, making it a good option for longevity.

Both the treadmill and exercise bike place different emphasis on your hips, knees and calf muscles to improve your cardiovascular fitness. Zone 2, the “Fat Burning Zone,” boosts metabolism, aids in weight management, and reduces strain on the heart. Zone 3 or “cardiovascular zone or aerobic zone” is important for improving the efficiency of the heart and lungs. Zone 4, or the “anaerobic or performance zone,” on the other hand, focuses on building cardiovascular strength and performance.

That said, there’s no definitive answer as to whether a treadmill or a stationary bike is better for promoting cardiovascular health and longevity. Ultimately, your health, fitness, and personal preferences will determine your choice.

Regardless of the fitness equipment you use, remember that regular exercise and physical activity are extremely important for promoting cardiovascular health and longevity. If you correctly understand cardiovascular training zones and their benefits, and consistently train accordingly, you can effectively achieve these goals on both the treadmill and exercise bike.

In conclusion, a consistent exercise routine, whether on a treadmill or on a stationary bike, complemented by a balanced diet, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, increases aerobic capacity, and contributes to health and longevity. can do. Whether it’s natural running motion on the treadmill or low-impact cycling on the stationary bike, the most important thing is to maintain cardiovascular health and fitness and keep training going. Finally, it is wise to consult a qualified medical health care professional or certified health coach before beginning any workout program.