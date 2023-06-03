Health
CDC: Childhood brain infections increased last winter but remain rare
Intracranial infections in children have seen a recent spike and are associated with significant morbidity, but they remain rare, according to CDC researchers who are monitoring cases nationwide.
Hospitalization data through March 2023 from 37 hospitals in 19 states and the District of Columbia show “higher than expected numbers” of intracranial infections in children, particularly those caused by: It has been shown. Streptococcus CDC’s Dr. Emma Accorsi and colleagues reported that bacterial infections will begin in August 2021 and “will reach a major peak” in the winter of 2022-2023. Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality (MMWR).
Less than a year later, CDC researchers could not find evidence Regarding the unusual increase in brain-related complications of bacterial infections in children, the March 2022 peak is “within historically normal limits.”
However, the new report found that monthly infections from August 2021 to March 2023 exceeded the median but did not exceed the baseline maximum until a massive peak of 102 cases in December 2022. . In 2023, the number of infected people started to decrease from January to March. decreased, but still above the baseline maximum.
“Despite these increases, intracranial infections in children remain uncommon,” conclude Accorsi et al. “These infections are often preceded by viral respiratory infections and sinusitis, and recent trends may be driven by concurrent outbreaks of childhood respiratory pathogen infections.”
Based on hospitalization data from 2016 to 2019, the pre-pandemic baseline pediatric intracranial infection cases were median 34 and maximum 61 per month. After the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, the number of intracranial infection cases per month remained below the median baseline. From May 2020 to May 2021.
Accorsi et al. reported that the overall pattern was broadly similar across the country, although there was some variation across U.S. Census Bureau regions.
Patient demographics (age, race, ethnicity, sex), measures of severity (length of stay, admission to intensive care unit, in-hospital mortality), and proportion of patients with complex chronic illnesses were included in the study. remained fairly stable throughout the period. and similar to previously reported values, they noted.
The group said all children and adolescents under the age of 18 should be up-to-date on recommended vaccinations, including flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, and that the CDC has advised against pediatric intracranial infections. It said it will continue to track relevant trends.
Clark County, Nevada close-up
Last year, in Clark County, Nevada alone, 18 pediatric patients were hospitalized with intracranial abscesses, with a median of five per quarter, up from the normal one per quarter from 2015 to 2021, Jessica said. Dr. Penny reported. of the CDC, and her colleagues.
In the period before the COVID-19 pandemic (2015-2019), Clark County had a median of 0.5 cases per quarter, but in the first two years of the pandemic (2020-2021), there were 0.5 cases per quarter. The authors noted that the median reached 1.5.and another MMWR study.
Penney et al reported that a review of 18 reported medical records found that 14 were diagnosed with sinusitis and 4 with mastoiditis. On admission, he had no patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and no related deaths were reported.
The median age of patients was 12 years, and all but four were boys. Patients had a median hospital stay of 15 days, and 15 patients required craniotomy for abscess drainage.
According to telephone interviews with 14 parents, 9 reported that their child had cold symptoms such as rhinorrhea before admission. Seven children experienced other symptoms such as headache (n=3), headache with fever (n=3), and minor head trauma (n=2).
In addition, 11 caregivers said they sought care for their child before admission, mostly in the emergency department (n=7), with a median interval from symptom onset to admission of 7 days. .
Nine caregivers reported that their child had been swimming in the 4 weeks prior to admission, but had not swam in the same pool location. Five caregivers reported breaking the mask-wearing habit after the COVID-19 mask requirement was lifted, including three who reported cold symptoms to their children before hospitalization. It was
“Although the study did not identify any unanticipated risk factors for intracranial abscesses, the large increase in cases after mask mandates were lifted in Nevada was partly due to changes in respiratory pathogen transmission. ,” write Penney et al.
The CDC Group noted that the Southern Nevada Health District has issued a health advisory notice regarding the findings to local pediatric health care providers. Surveillance for intracranial infections in children will continue until 2023.
Disclosure
Accorsi and Penny made no disclosures.
Some study co-authors reported relationships with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and/or industry.
Primary information
Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality
Source reference: Penney JA et al., Pediatric Intracranial Infection — Clark County, NV, January-December 2022, Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2023; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a4.
secondary source
Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality
Source reference: Accorsi EK et al., “Notes from the Field: Update on Pediatric Intracranial Infections — 19 States and the District of Columbia, January 2016-March 2023.” Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2023; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7222a5 .
|
