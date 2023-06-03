Los Angeles County warns of possible hepatitis A infection after inmate at Men’s Central Prison tests positive

After an inmate employee at Men’s Central Prison tested positive for hepatitis A, Los Angeles County health officials said people who were in the facility last month may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. warned.

Prison officials said Friday that there were no other suspected cases of infection, but it is unclear how many people may have been infected during the virus incubation period from May 13 to Sunday.

The time coincided with a large group tour that included federal judges, U.S. Department of Justice officials, and American Civil Liberties Union attorneys, but sheriff’s service leaders believed the visitors had not been exposed. said no.

“They had not visited the residential area where the incident occurred and had not eaten,” Deputy Sheriff Sergio Aroma said.

Aroma said the residential area involved is a dormitory in module 3600, which houses 16 to 20 inmates known as trustees. Trustees generally have more freedom of movement than other inmates and visit more locations through the facility as part of their duties.

Sometimes I am involved in preparing and distributing meals to people in prison. Authorities are now working to ascertain whether the inmate workers handled food during that period and what parts of the prison they worked in or visited.

“We are also investigating other residential areas where he may have resided during his stay,” Aroma added.

In the meantime, the county is providing hepatitis A vaccine to everyone in the Central Men’s Prison who may have been infected and to everyone who was incarcerated during the two-week incubation period. Officials said that period was based on when the man first reported symptoms on Sunday.

He was then taken to the Los Angeles General Medical Center, where “then it turned out that he had hepatitis A,” Aroma said.

As of Friday night, the man is still in the hospital. It’s not clear if he was infected before his imprisonment or if he contracted the virus while in prison.

For Southern California ACLU senior staff attorney Melissa Camacho, who accompanied her on tour last month, the confirmed hepatitis A case was no surprise.

“It’s overcrowded, people are huddled together,” she says.

In addition to those concerns, inadequate mental health careill-treatment of detainees, terrible living conditions — has been involved in three long-running lawsuits against counties alleging that inmates have been unconstitutionally mistreated.

The US District was among the groups that visited prisons in May. Judge Dean D. Pregerson, Who is hearing all three cases – one of which is An insult trial is scheduled for later this month.

“It’s unfortunate that the Department of Justice, the ACLU, the county attorney, and Judge Pregerson could have been prosecuted,” Camacho added. “But it’s even worse for those who had to live and work there throughout the crackdown.”

A statement from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said hepatitis A is highly contagious and can spread before people become ill. The virus causes short-term liver infections and is present in the stool and blood of infected people. It is usually acquired by eating contaminated food or by close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, and jaundice.

Officials said anyone who was incarcerated in the men’s central prison during the exposure period and later developed symptoms of hepatitis A should seek medical care. There is no specific antiviral therapy for this infection, so officials said vaccination is the best prevention.

Beginning Saturday, free vaccinations will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Obregon Park and Ted Watkins Memorial Park for those who may have been infected. Vaccines are also available at the Market Street Center in Santa Clarita, but the site will be unavailable after June 11, so it will only be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.