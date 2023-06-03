Health
Los Angeles County warns of possible hepatitis A infection after inmate at Men’s Central Prison tests positive
After an inmate employee at Men’s Central Prison tested positive for hepatitis A, Los Angeles County health officials said people who were in the facility last month may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. warned.
Prison officials said Friday that there were no other suspected cases of infection, but it is unclear how many people may have been infected during the virus incubation period from May 13 to Sunday.
The time coincided with a large group tour that included federal judges, U.S. Department of Justice officials, and American Civil Liberties Union attorneys, but sheriff’s service leaders believed the visitors had not been exposed. said no.
“They had not visited the residential area where the incident occurred and had not eaten,” Deputy Sheriff Sergio Aroma said.
Aroma said the residential area involved is a dormitory in module 3600, which houses 16 to 20 inmates known as trustees. Trustees generally have more freedom of movement than other inmates and visit more locations through the facility as part of their duties.
Sometimes I am involved in preparing and distributing meals to people in prison. Authorities are now working to ascertain whether the inmate workers handled food during that period and what parts of the prison they worked in or visited.
“We are also investigating other residential areas where he may have resided during his stay,” Aroma added.
In the meantime, the county is providing hepatitis A vaccine to everyone in the Central Men’s Prison who may have been infected and to everyone who was incarcerated during the two-week incubation period. Officials said that period was based on when the man first reported symptoms on Sunday.
He was then taken to the Los Angeles General Medical Center, where “then it turned out that he had hepatitis A,” Aroma said.
As of Friday night, the man is still in the hospital. It’s not clear if he was infected before his imprisonment or if he contracted the virus while in prison.
For Southern California ACLU senior staff attorney Melissa Camacho, who accompanied her on tour last month, the confirmed hepatitis A case was no surprise.
“It’s overcrowded, people are huddled together,” she says.
In addition to those concerns, inadequate mental health careill-treatment of detainees, terrible living conditions — has been involved in three long-running lawsuits against counties alleging that inmates have been unconstitutionally mistreated.
The US District was among the groups that visited prisons in May. Judge Dean D. Pregerson, Who is hearing all three cases – one of which is An insult trial is scheduled for later this month.
“It’s unfortunate that the Department of Justice, the ACLU, the county attorney, and Judge Pregerson could have been prosecuted,” Camacho added. “But it’s even worse for those who had to live and work there throughout the crackdown.”
A statement from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said hepatitis A is highly contagious and can spread before people become ill. The virus causes short-term liver infections and is present in the stool and blood of infected people. It is usually acquired by eating contaminated food or by close contact with an infected person.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, and jaundice.
Officials said anyone who was incarcerated in the men’s central prison during the exposure period and later developed symptoms of hepatitis A should seek medical care. There is no specific antiviral therapy for this infection, so officials said vaccination is the best prevention.
Beginning Saturday, free vaccinations will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Obregon Park and Ted Watkins Memorial Park for those who may have been infected. Vaccines are also available at the Market Street Center in Santa Clarita, but the site will be unavailable after June 11, so it will only be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-06-02/inmate-worker-tests-positive-for-hepatitis-a-at-mens-central-jail-l-a-county-warns-of-possible-exposure
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Big win for Kevin McCarthy’: Former Trump adviser on debt deal
- Los Angeles County warns of possible hepatitis A infection after inmate at Men’s Central Prison tests positive
- Indonesia proposes demilitarized zone and UN referendum on Ukraine peace plan
- Motorsport UK Celebrates UK Volunteers’ Week
- Odisha train crash: Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri, Manoj Bajpayee pay tribute | Bollywood
- China Sports Weekly (5.28-6.3) -Xinhua
- Ex-employees say Epic’s non-competition stifles wages, stifles innovation
- The brain begins to shrink after the age of 30. Here’s why.
- The price of zero – MIR
- Elliot Page says actor was warned: ‘I’m going to fuck you to make you realize you’re not gay’
- Cross-industry synergies in electronics, automotive and aerospace
- Third earthquake to hit Melbourne in a week with a 2.3-magnitude earthquake recorded on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria