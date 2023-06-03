Tacoma woman detained after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than 14 monthsExBulletin

Health
A Washington woman diagnosed with tuberculosis has been detained after months of refusing treatment or isolation, officials said Thursday.
The Tacoma woman, identified as VN in court documents, was booked into a room “specially equipped for isolation, testing and treatment” at the Pierce County Jail. local health department saidHe added that people can still choose whether or not to receive “necessary life-saving care.”
the judge first issued a civil arrest warrant In the case of the VN, it took place in March, 14 months after it first approved the health department’s request to order the voluntary detention of women.
Tuberculosis (commonly called TB) is a bacterial infection that is easily spread through the air. Without treatment, it can lead to death. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington state law Health care providers are required to report active tuberculosis cases to the local health department for monitoring.
In Pierce County, the Department of Health says it only confirms about 20 ongoing cases of the disease each year and is working with patients, their families and communities to ensure treatment of the infection. .
The VN lawsuit is the third time in the last 20 years that a court order has been required to administer treatment, according to the health department.
Through 17 hearings, the health authorities repeatedly asked the court to uphold the VN’s involuntary detention order, but the court consistently insisted that the health authorities should seek to obtain VN’s voluntary compliance with the law. He ruled that he had made “reasonable efforts.”
Officers began monitoring the woman in March and at one point watched her “leave her residence, board a city bus, and arrive at a local casino,” according to a sworn statement by the county’s director of corrections.
“The defendant’s family was also unresponsive.” [to] A police officer tries to contact you. We believe the defendants are actively evading the execution of the warrant,” he said.
VN’s lawyers said it was unclear whether her client intentionally and willfully defied the court’s first few orders for treatment or isolation, according to reports. March report from NPR affiliate KNKX.
The attorney did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for comment, and the court records cited by KNKX were subsequently sealed by the judge.
According to the report, Mr. VN’s lawyer cited “past behavior and interactions” and said that Mr. VN did not fully understand the importance of the lawsuit and “did not acknowledge the existence of his medical condition.” Is it?” he suggested.
The attorneys also alleged that Pierce County Jail did not meet state legal standards for long-term treatment of tuberculosis patients, KNKX reports.
In a statement shared with NPR, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said VN was being held in a “negative pressure chamber.” Such a room is designed as follows. restrict air flow in turn to prevent the spread of disease.
VN was detained without incident at his home and transported to the facility in a vehicle that blocked airflow between the passenger compartment and the back seat, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
No criminal charges have been filed against her at this time, the ministry confirmed.
According to the court order authorizing her arrest, VN will be quarantined for no more than 45 days. The judge said she could be released early if her medical tests “provide conclusively that she no longer poses a threat to public health.”
Tuberculosis cases are steadily declining Infections have been on the rise in the United States since the 1990s, with just 7,882 cases reported in 2021, the most recent year the CDC released data.
In the late 1800s, people died of tuberculosis 1 in 7 The same is true in the United States and Europe, according to the CDC.
