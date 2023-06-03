Initiative to protect girls and women in Mbeya from risk of HIV infection





Mbeya In the village of Igursi in Mbarari district, a busy vocational training center along Mbeya Street hosts several activities such as tailoring, food retail and hairdressing. This is one of three workshops in the district dedicated to preparing vulnerable adolescent girls and young women for alternative economic activities to protect them from the risk of HIV infection. Mbeya has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates of 9.3 percent compared to a national average of about 4.7 percent. Most of the new infections were girls and young women aged 15 to 24. This makes it one of the top three regions, after Iringa and Ndjongbe (11.4 percent), where the prevalence was estimated at 11.3 percent. According to Tanzania’s 2016-17 HIV Impact Survey, HIV prevalence among adults aged 15-49 was 4.7 per cent. These centers are part of the DREAMS (Determination, Resilience, Strength, AIDS Free, Leadership, Safety) program conducted by the HJF Medical Research Institute (HJFMRI) in the Southern Highlands Region, funded by the U.S. Presidential Emergency Plan. was introduced as part of Walter Reed Army Research Institute – WRAIR – AIDS Relief Through DOD (PEPFAR). DREAMS offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary package of core interventions to empower young women aged 15-24 who are more vulnerable to HIV. Neema Mwakusa, 22, is one of those girls who went through a difficult time before realizing the possibility of living independently in a safe environment. A child’s mother in Mbeya dropped out of school in 2015 at the age of 13, when she was in the standard fifth grade, and started going through difficult times. She dropped out of her school to care for her mother, who had her mental health problems after being attacked by an unidentified person. people. “My mother would sometimes go out almost naked and I always felt sick,” she said. One day, my mother was taken to the hospital and admitted. Neema stayed home with her stepfather. “He wanted to have sex with me on the promise that he would pay for my mother’s hospital bills. I refused, but he forced it. she said. After her mother left the hospital, Neema thought they would separate, but nothing happened. Her mother and her stepfather continued to live together. In 2017, she decided it would be a good idea to leave this place. “I decided to go to Mbozi and look for a job,” she said. She was employed as a housekeeper in an old lady’s household with an adult son. One day, the man pretended to be ill and needed Neema’s support in his room. “He immediately closed the door and raped me,” she said. Neema decided to leave her family and return to Mbeya’s house. She thought it would be a good idea for her now to marry someone who would support her and her mother who depended on her at the time. She was married to a motorcycle (boda-boda) driver. “My husband was indifferent to me. I had to work to earn something to support myself and my mother. sometimes,” she said. After experiencing hardships, including harassment by her husband’s relatives who did not love her, she decided the solution was to commit suicide. But she already had children. She decided to kill the baby first before committing suicide. “When I was holding a knife to kill a child, I fell unconscious and then found myself surrounded by many people.” She then returned home and continued her difficult life. In 2022, Neema met fellow educators from the Tumaini Community Service and was taken to the hospital to teach vulnerable girls and women about HIV. “After learning about the source of HIV and reflecting on my history, I concluded that I tested positive. she said. Her husband abused her after finding out she was using drugs he didn’t know about. “He hit me repeatedly, but he never stopped using drugs or attending training. He also received financial literacy training on how to form groups and borrow money,” she said. I was. In 2022, her husband failed to pay for the rented motorbike. He then decided to disappear, but told his relatives that he was fleeing Neema. Nima took the opportunity to leave Mbeya and go to Igursi, where she now lives and attends a workshop center with other girls. During this farming season, she rented 500,000 shillings to grow corn on 1.5 acres of land. “My biggest challenge so far is capital. I want to grow rice on 5 to 10 acres, but I can’t afford it. she said, asking for more help. Her husband has asked them to reunite, but Neema has so far been unable to accept. “I’m still looking for what it takes to make my dreams come true,” she said. Neema is just one of many girls who have benefited from workshops that provide health education, social skills, financial wellness education and other vocational skills that help create economic activity. Ultimately, the girls break out of their vulnerable environment. Through the DREAMS interventions implemented by HJFMRI, so far around 80,000 girls aged 15-24 have benefited from the program in three districts of Mbeya Urban, Mbarari and Kiera, extending to Tunduma Town in Songwe Province. Junes Mwaishika (18), who participated in the DREAMS project in July 2022, said, “When my father died of HIV in 2018, life became very difficult and I had to engage in sex work to make ends meet. I no longer have to,” he said. “I know how to save money and run a business and was able to open a small business for my mother,” she said. Another beneficiary, Krobeta Yotam, said her life changed completely after joining the programme. “My business has changed my family’s life by allowing us to own at least 100kg of rice,” she said, adding that the family is now convinced of their basic needs. The government praised the program for saving adolescent girls and young women from the risk of HIV infection through educational sessions. This session will allow attendees to learn how to build savings, create a small business plan, access credit, and start and grow their own business. “In 2021/22, we provided 20 million sira to two entities in the DREAMS program and other entities had applied for loans before the government stopped lending by local councils,” said Mbarari District. Executive Director Misana Kwangla said. He regrets that more groups will get loans if the government resumes issuing loans to special groups. “I appreciate the investment made by PEPFAR and assure its continued support. Government alone cannot meet all the challenges of society,” he added.

