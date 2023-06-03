Health
Shaping the Minds of Youth: Neurodevelopmental Interventions for Mental Disorders
summary: Researchers have explored potential treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism, which act during critical periods of brain development.
They specifically targeted underperforming dopamine neurons, which connect to the frontal cortex and are essential for cognitive processing and decision-making. By stimulating these neurons in mice during puberty, long-lasting changes were observed that rescued structural defects in the brain that cause persistent symptoms.
These findings suggest that interventions during development may alter the course of these disorders.
Important facts:
- The development of neuropsychiatric disorders is often correlated with dysfunction of the dopamine system, which becomes apparent during adolescence.
- Stimulating underperforming dopamine neurons in mice during puberty produced long-lasting changes that corrected structural defects in the brain.
- Targeting these critical periods of development may offer a way to alter the progression of neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism.
sauce: University of Rochester
The brain undergoes continuous changes during childhood and adolescence. The onset of neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia often begins in young adulthood.
Dysfunction of the dopamine system required for cognitive processing and decision-making begins at this point in development.
Researchers at the University of Rochester Del Monte Neuroscience Institute have found a potential for treating neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and autism during development, which can affect brain circuits well into adulthood. approaching discovery of a target with
“Brain development is a long process, and many nervous systems have critical periods, when areas of the brain are malleable and undergo final stages of maturation,” said the University of Rochester Medical Center. Dr. Leanne Stowell, a postdoctoral fellow in Wang’s lab, said.Co-first author of a study published in the journal e-life.
“Identifying these periods may allow us to target interventions to these periods and alter the course of the disease by rescuing the structural and behavioral deficits caused by these diseases.” there is.”
The researchers targeted neurons with underperforming dopaminergic systems that lead to the frontal lobes of mice. This circuit is essential for advanced cognitive processing and decision making.
They found that stimulating the cells that supply dopamine to the frontal cortex strengthened this circuit and rescued structural defects in the brain that caused long-term symptoms.
Previous research in the Wang lab found that this particular part of the dopamine system is flexible in adolescent brains but not in adults. In this latest study, we exploited this system’s window of plasticity as an opportunity for therapeutic intervention.
“These findings suggest that increasing the activity of dopaminergic circuits during adolescence can remedy pre-existing defects in the circuits, and because these changes persist into adulthood, this effect may be long-lasting. It suggests that,” Stowell said.
“If we can target the right regions during development and understand the signals that are being generated, we will be able to develop therapies that alter the course of these brain diseases.”
The study is led by lead author Dr. Quan Hong Wang of the University of Rochester Medical Center. Co-lead authors include his Surjeet Mastwal and Xinjian Li from the National Institute of Mental Health. Additional authors include Wenyu Zhang from the University of Rochester Medical Center, Matthew Manion from the National Institute of Mental Health, and Nam-Shik Kim, Ki-jun Yuon, Hongjun Song, and Guo-li Ming from the University of Pennsylvania.
Funding: This study was supported by a pilot program at the National Institutes of Health and the Del Monte Neuroscience Institute.
About this mental health and neurodevelopmental research news
author: Kelsey Smith Hejduk
sauce: University of Rochester
contact: Kelsey Smith Hejduk – University of Rochester
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Neurostimulation of adolescent dopamine circuits reverses genetic deficits in frontal cortex functionBy Leanne Stowell et al. e-life
overview
Neurostimulation of adolescent dopamine circuits reverses genetic deficits in frontal cortex function
Dysfunction of the dopamine system is associated with neuropsychiatric disorders commonly occurring during adolescence.
Psychotic symptoms may be alleviated by antipsychotics, but cognitive symptoms remain unresponsive to such pharmacological treatments, making a new research paradigm to investigate the circuit substrates underlying cognitive deficits very much. is necessary.
Dopaminergic input from the frontal cortex and midbrain is involved in cognitive function and undergoes maturational changes during puberty.
Here we used mice carrying the mutation. arc again DISC1 Genes to model dopamine circuit defects in the middle frontal lobe and test circuit-based neurostimulation strategies to restore cognitive function.
We found that in a memory-induced spatial navigation task, frontal cortical neurons were coordinately activated at the point of decision-making in wild-type, but not wild-type. arc mutant mouse.
Chemogenetic stimulation of midbrain dopamine neurons in limited adolescence or optogenetic stimulation of frontal cortical dopamine axons is based on midfrontal innervation, task-tailored neuronal activity, and memory in adulthood. Consistently reversed genetic deficiencies in decision making.
Furthermore, stimulation of adolescent dopamine neurons also reversed midfrontal circuits and cognitive deficits. DISC1 mutant mouse.
Our findings reveal alterations in common midfrontal circuits underlying cognitive deficits caused by two different genes and the feasibility of adolescent neurostimulation to reverse these circuit and behavioral deficits. demonstrate gender.
These results may suggest developmental windows and circuit targets for treating cognitive deficits in neurodevelopmental disorders.
|
Sources
2/ https://neurosciencenews.com/dopamine-neurodevelopment-mental-health-23390/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- He was killed outside the Kiev bomb shelter
- Shaping the Minds of Youth: Neurodevelopmental Interventions for Mental Disorders
- Pakistani human rights activist returns home after being kidnapped in Karachi
- The actress only acted in 3 Hindi films before her tragic death. All about his trip to Bollywood
- 10 of the best revolution dresses
- Toronto AI firm receives backing from Al Gores Foundation
- Chemicals found in common sweeteners can damage DNA
- Wrexham, the team of Ryan Reynolds, could not resist the United States women’s soccer team… beat them 12-0!
- Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others offer their condolences
- Lance Klusener believes ‘top all-rounder’ Hardik Pandya to give up Test Cricket | Cricket news
- Sync Google Calendar from multiple Google Calendar accounts
- Why Climate Change Is Increasing Mosquito Counts In North Carolina