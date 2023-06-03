Measles Incident Confirmed Possible in Montgomery County – NBC4 Washington





A Montgomery County resident had a confirmed case of measles, and the public may have been exposed to measles twice, health officials said. The Montgomery County Health Department said in a release on Friday that it was the first confirmed case of measles in Maryland since 2019. Health officials said the infected person may have exposed the public to the disease on two separate occasions. Wednesday, May 24, 6-9pm at Bethesda’s Cabin John Ice Rink

Tuesday, May 30, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Professional Office Building, 16220 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg “People who have been in these areas during times of potential exposure, especially those who have not received the measles vaccine, should be monitored for early symptoms of measles, especially fever,” the release said. ing. Anyone who has been exposed and has a fever should contact their healthcare provider. Health officials say people with symptoms should avoid childcare, school, work and other public activities. Early symptoms of measles are fever over 101°F, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. “Usually 1 to 4 days after initial symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Measles patients are contagious from 4 days before the rash appears until 4 days after the rash begins. ‘ said the official. Pregnant women, children under the age of one and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications from measles, officials said. Those groups of people who may have been exposed in Montgomery County can contact their health care providers to discuss preventative treatment options, drugs called immunoglobulins. Measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, meaning the virus is no longer “always present” in the country, but travel-related cases and epidemics do occur from time to time, the paper said. ing. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Five cases of measles were confirmed in Maryland in 2019. Virginia officials warned of two cases. Possible exposure in Fairfax County last year.

