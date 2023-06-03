Burnout puts many healthcare workers ‘at risk’



Source/disclosure information

Issuer: sauce: A discussion with the U.S. Surgeon General on health care worker health. Presentation Location: ASCO Annual Meeting. June 2-6, 2023. Chicago.

Disclosure: Mr. Mercy has not reported disclosure of related financial information.





CHICAGO – The growing epidemic of burnout among U.S. healthcare workers poses a ‘real threat’ to public health, the U.S. Surgeon General told attendees at the ASCO annual meeting. .

“Many health care workers are at risk.” Lieutenant General Vivek H. Mercy, MD, MBA, said at the opening ceremony of the meeting. “Burnout rates are going through the roof. More people than ever in the medical and nursing industries are talking about quitting their jobs. It’s a real threat to our nation’s public health.”















Dr. Marcella Nunez Smith, MHS, Mercy, Associate Dean of Health Equity Studies at Yale School of Medicine and Associate Director of Cancer Center for Community Support and Engagement at Yale Cancer Center, led the 30-minute hearth conversation.

Wide-ranging discussions covered topics such as loneliness, the risks of social media for young people, and the pursuit of happiness.

However, the first half focused on clinician health and well-being, including burnout. Dr. Mercy made recommendations to the Surgeon General last year on this subject.

Murthy highlighted multiple strategies that he believes are essential to addressing this problem.

“First, when health workers need help, that help should be available,” he said. “Access to mental health services shouldn’t be difficult. There shouldn’t be insurance barriers. We should use technology to get health care where health care workers are, rather than doing it.”

Murthy said the nature of the health care provider’s work also needs to be evaluated.

“I don’t know a single doctor or nurse who got into this profession saying, ‘I want to grow up and be able to write medical records someday.’ “I can’t wait to see you,” said Marcy. “These are distractions to patient care. I’m not saying we shouldn’t make graphs. Too often we find ourselves spending too much time away from work…

“I think the system we’ve built, for all its strengths and advanced treatment methods, has had the unfortunate effect of driving us further and further away from the patients we’re trying to serve,” Murthy said. added. “Many of us get our nourishment from interacting with our patients, so this really affects burnout. you can’t.”

Kindness, compassion, and bedside manners are valued, but they aren’t always emphasized in trainees or transmitted to other professionals, says Murthy.

“When was the last time you heard someone get promoted because they were a caring clinician at their bedside?” he said. “Many are promoted through publications, research funding and other traditional awards. Things like kindness and compassion are largely on the backburner.”

Murthy suggested that the profession may need to be “rebalanced.”

“It starts with who we hold up and uphold as role models, how we lead our care, especially when others are watching, and who we promote. he said. “I’m glad there are some of the more human elements about providing care…should be valued more when thinking about promotions and who to bring into the faculty.”

Dealing with burnout offers an opportunity to revisit the values ​​that motivated many healthcare providers to enter the profession, Murthy said.

‘We need to double down’ [those values] And lest the fact that we came to do this work for our heads and hearts—that we wanted to use our intellect and compassion—is remembered in our efforts to provide care. I do,” Marcy said.

“This is an imperative for all of us, not just policy makers and hospital leaders,” he added. “Everyone. What you say matters. How you lead matters. The values ​​you speak and demonstrate in patient care will help shape the next generation of caregivers.”