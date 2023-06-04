A diet high in flavanols may improve memory

A new study shows that a diet rich in flavanols may help older people prevent age-related memory loss.

Flavanols are a type of flavonoid and are important for reducing inflammation.

A nutrition expert explains the findings.

There are many things you can do to keep your brain sharp as you age.from play brain games To getting enough sleep , Studies have found that there are a variety of lifestyle changes that affect brain health. Now, a new study finds that eating a diet high in flavanols may reduce the risk of age-related memory loss.

the study Researchers have previously shown that up to 40% of adults over the age of 65 experience some degree of age-related memory loss. Fortunately, according to new research, Brain-boosting food choices helps reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline.

Research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Flavanols (a type of flavonoid (which may help reduce inflammation) affected age-related memory decline in older adults. Rather, the researchers looked at how a diet low in flavanols caused age-related memory loss.

Over 3,500 healthy older adults, with a mean age of 71 years, were randomly assigned to take daily flavanol supplements or placebo tablets for 3 years. This active supplement contained 500 mg of flavanols, including 80 mg of epicatechin, the recommended amount for adults to consume from food. All participants also completed a questionnaire assessing the quality of their diet, including foods known to be high in flavanols, at the start of the study.

Participants then performed a series of activities to assess short-term memory. These tests were repeated after her first, second and third year. More than one-third of her participants provided urine samples, allowing researchers to more accurately determine whether flavanol levels match cognitive test performance. Urinalysis also checked whether participants were adhering to their assigned regimen.

The overall memory score of the group who took daily flavanol supplements improved only slightly, but most of them were already eating a healthy diet rich in flavanols. However, participants who ate a poorer diet and originally had lower levels of flavanols, after taking the flavanol supplement, had an average memory score of 10.5% compared to the placebo group, compared to memory at the beginning of the study. We found that it increased by 16%.

“The improvement among study participants who ate a low-flavanol diet was significant, raising the possibility that flavanol-rich diets and supplements could be used to improve cognitive function in older adults,” said Columbia University Neuropsychology. Professor Adam M. Brickman, Ph.D. A co-leader of the study at the Vagueros College of Medicine and Surgery said: press release .

What exactly are flavanols?

Flavanols are a type of flavonoid that they say are important in reducing inflammation and free radicals, and in suppressing the development of cancer cells. Melissa Presto, DCN, RDN national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, prevention medical review board . “By reducing inflammation and blocking plaque build-up in the brain, flavanols may protect against age-related memory loss.”

Fruits and vegetables are the best sources of flavanols, says Presto. Foods rich in flavanols include, but are not limited to, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, kale, spinach, tea, and wine, says Keri Gans, R.D., R.D., M.S. say. .

Besides flavanols, what can you do to reduce age-related memory loss?

train your brain puzzle Reading or learning something new, Presto suggests. “Make sure you get enough rest. Lack of sleep is associated with poor memory , stay organized, limit multitasking, focus on taking care of your chronic health conditions, and try to move every day. Gans added that limiting alcohol intake and being social can help reduce age-related memory loss.

Conclusion

The main takeaway from this study is that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables may have a positive effect on maintaining memory and delaying age-related memory loss, Presto said. says Mr. This is important, she added, because there is a potential link between flavanol deficiency and memory loss. “If you want to preserve your memory, rest and improve your brain health. train your mind and body And add fruits and vegetables to every meal or snack. “

To stay sharp, Gans says, “You need to eat plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. that’s all If you are on a nutrient-poor diet, you should consider taking supplements. ”

Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not medicines and are not intended to treat, diagnose, alleviate, prevent, or cure any disease. Be careful with taking dietary supplements if you are pregnant or nursing. Also, be careful about giving supplements to children unless recommended by a healthcare provider.