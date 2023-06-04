How to Treat Insomnia Naturally: 6 Ayurvedic Tips





Insomnia or insomnia is a common sleep disorder that affects many people. There are several ways to treat insomnia, but you can try some tips from Ayurveda. This is an ancient Indian system of medicine that offers a holistic approach to treating insomnia naturally. By addressing underlying imbalances in your body and incorporating certain home remedies, you can effectively overcome insomnia. How much sleep you need each day varies from person to person, but most adults need an average of 7-8 hours of sleep each day. If you still can’t sleep, you may have insomnia.Think you suffer from insomnia? signs of insomnia It might help you decide. can not sleep

not getting enough rest

annoyed

wake up in the middle of the night

feeling sad or depressed

lack of concentration

feeling tired or sleepy

increase in accidents If you notice any symptoms and find life difficult, see your doctor. Ayurveda to treat insomnia naturally Here are 6 Ayurvedic tips to help you overcome insomnia naturally. 1. Establish a good bedtime routine Create a consistent bedtime routine to signal your body and mind that it’s time to relax. Having a sleep schedule can help you relax. Avoid stimulants such as caffeine, nicotine and electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, televisions, etc.) at least two hours before bedtime. Instead, choose a relaxing activity like reading a book or listening to calming music. Additionally, establish a consistent sleep/wake schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, even on weekends. Also read: do you wake up tired?This Bedtime Routine Will Help You Solve It 2. Panchakarma therapy Panchakarma, an Ayurvedic detoxifying and rejuvenating remedy, works for insomnia. Specialized treatments such as shirodhara (warm oil poured onto the forehead) and nasha (intranasal administration) can balance the doshas, ​​calm the mind and improve sleep quality. 3. Abhyanga (self-massage) with warm oil Abhyanga is the practice of self-massage using warm oils and is an integral part of Ayurvedic daily life. Massage your body with sesame or coconut oil before taking a warm bath or shower. This self-care practice promotes relaxation, calms the nervous system, and results in better sleep. 4. Nasha and Shirodhara Therapy Ayurvedic remedies Nasya and Shirodhara are effective for insomnia. Nasya applies medicated oil to the nasal passages, while Shirodhara uses a continuous stream of warm oil on the forehead to promote relaxation and sleep quality. Ayurvedic oils such as brahmi oil and sesame oil infused with calming herbs can be used for this purpose. Apply a few drops to each nostril before bed to calm the mind and induce sleep. 5. Raktamokshana Therapy Part of Ayurvedic Panchakarma, Raktamokshana therapy involves bloodletting to balance the doshas and promote better sleep. It removes toxins and excess pitta from the body, reduces stress, promotes relaxation and is beneficial for insomnia. 6. Pranayama and Breathing Techniques certain breathing techniques pranayama exercises It also helps calm the mind, release tension, and prepare the body for sleep. Practice deep abdominal breathing, alternate nostril breathing (nadi shodhana), or cold breathing (seethali pranayama) before going to bed. These techniques have a grounding effect and can help overcome insomnia. Incorporating these Ayurvedic practices into your daily routine can help restore balance to your body and mind, promote relaxation, and improve the quality of your sleep. However, check with your healthcare provider to see what is best for you.

